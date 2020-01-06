Salma Hayek in Gucci at the Golden Globes: tacky and/or sexy?



Sometimes I wonder what I would wear if I had boobs. I might show a little cleavage once in a while, but I wouldn’t want to hang out of things. My friends who are lucky that way always tell me what a pain it is, and how I can wear whatever I want. I just want to know what it’s like to have that problem. There were a lot of cleavagey outfits last night, like Patricia Arquette and Salma Hayek. This looks like two different dresses squeezed into one. It’s got a too-tight turquoise bodice in which she’s barely contained and a straight white skirt that doesn’t seem like it goes with the top at all. I do like the tiny belts at the waist and bust, but does it need that stupid keyhole too? Plus the bodice is brocade, that’s overkill. This is Gucci, Salma’s husband owns the parent company of that brand and somehow Salma gets fug looks. With Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet last night everyone else looked pretty good though. This isn’t that bad in comparison.

Sienna Miller was also in Gucci. She looks a little underdone and beachy but this suits her and I like the mix of light colors and fabrics. It’s whimsical and just her style.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw had the best Gucci look. Check out the belt with the stacked buttons. This looks like a flapper dress, like it would be perfect for New Year’s, and I love it.

