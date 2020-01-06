Salma Hayek in Gucci at the Golden Globes: tacky and/or sexy?

Sometimes I wonder what I would wear if I had boobs. I might show a little cleavage once in a while, but I wouldn’t want to hang out of things. My friends who are lucky that way always tell me what a pain it is, and how I can wear whatever I want. I just want to know what it’s like to have that problem. There were a lot of cleavagey outfits last night, like Patricia Arquette and Salma Hayek. This looks like two different dresses squeezed into one. It’s got a too-tight turquoise bodice in which she’s barely contained and a straight white skirt that doesn’t seem like it goes with the top at all. I do like the tiny belts at the waist and bust, but does it need that stupid keyhole too? Plus the bodice is brocade, that’s overkill. This is Gucci, Salma’s husband owns the parent company of that brand and somehow Salma gets fug looks. With Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet last night everyone else looked pretty good though. This isn’t that bad in comparison.

Sienna Miller was also in Gucci. She looks a little underdone and beachy but this suits her and I like the mix of light colors and fabrics. It’s whimsical and just her style.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw had the best Gucci look. Check out the belt with the stacked buttons. This looks like a flapper dress, like it would be perfect for New Year’s, and I love it.

13 Responses to “Salma Hayek in Gucci at the Golden Globes: tacky and/or sexy?”

  1. josephine says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:19 am

    Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s dress was terrific and I love the red lip.

    Salma looked like she had a bathing suit on with a white wrap. The skirt part of the dress was actually fine – it fit well, had a nice slit, material looked expensive. Paired with a nicer top 1/2 and the look would have been a winner.

    Reply
  2. Lee says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:20 am

    Sienna’s dress kinda washes her out.
    Salma looks tacky, that’s all I get from that dress.

    Reply
  3. Maria says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:21 am

    Of anyone written about on this site, I envy Salma’s life the most.

    Reply
  4. Modiglia says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:21 am

    With a rack like that, and a small waist, a woman can either go cleavagy or cover up and look as big as a house.

    Latina women, like other women of colour, are frequently hypersexualised when showing any amount of skin. Gwyneth was practically naked under some tuile but she won’t be called out for showing too much.

    Salma looks like she feels sexy. So she should be allowed to.

    Reply
    • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
      January 6, 2020 at 9:31 am

      Goop WAS NAKED (save that tacky bra with the huge closure in the back) and a THONG under it. She couldn’t get any more “LOOK AT MEEEEEEEE!!” if she tried (and not get arrested, of course). UGH!

      ONLY “GOOD” thing I can say about Goop is that she finally put some low lights in her hair and must’ve spent a month with conditioner and a plastic bag wrapped around her head to seal it in, because her hair actually look nice (and not fried/over-processed) for once!

      Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:23 am

    She looks tacky AND sexy and I kind of love it. If I had that rack I’d show it off too.

    Reply
  6. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Well she did a total 180 from her schoolmarm high neck with the diamond bow pin on her neck. This look has to be one of Salma’s tackiest yet. Not only were the girls on full display, but she looked ready to burst right out of it. I expected to hear a “BOIIIIIIING”. You’d think with her billions, and her husband the HEAD of the fashion house, she’d have the most exquisite dress(es) made for her. Nope. Didn’t happen.

    Reply
  7. Flamingo says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:32 am

    If mine looked like that, they’d be out all the time too. That is some magnificent cleavage!

    Reply
  8. Sarah says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Salma has access to anything and everything Gucci has to offer, and can afford literally everything else in the world. But she *chooses* to consistently wear things that are tacky and/or don’t fit. At least she’s feeling herself, so good for her.

    Reply
  9. lucy2 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:35 am

    Salma’s just looks too small on her.
    I HATE Sienna’s dress.
    Gugu is gorgeous – don’t love the dress, but it’s the best of the bunch by far.

    Reply
  10. EMc says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:40 am

    The top part is simply too tight. I love the skirt and I dont even mind the idea of the top, but it looks so damn uncomfortable! It seems too casual, I agree with the above poster that it reminds me of a swimsuit top.

    Reply
  11. Jadedone says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:41 am

    I think both Sienna and Selma look like they are wearing bathing suits with towels wrapped around their waists.

    Reply
  12. BANANIE says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:41 am

    My thoughts exactly! I love Gugu but this dress just didn’t land for me.

    Reply

