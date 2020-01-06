Who was best-dressed actress Globes nominee, Renee, Saoirse or ScarJo?

You know what didn’t register with me until just now? Awkwafina won Best Actress is a comedy/musical for her performance in The Farewell, which is more of a sad family drama. Then Renee Zellweger won Best Actress in a drama for Judy, where she sings and dances. Hollywood! Anyway, yes, it looks like Renee really is the frontrunner in the Best Actress race and I’m not thrilled about it. I thought Judy looked terrible from the trailers, but having watched it… it’s okay. It’s not the best movie, but it’s not the worst. Same for Renee’s performance – something like 90% of her performance is the excellent Judy Garland wig and the fact that Renee completely nailed Judy’s posture. The rest of it… the story, the script, the supporting performances, it’s all just kind of mediocre. Still, Renee showed up in a weak year, so good for her. She wore this lovely Armani gown which is reminiscent of all those Carolina Herrera gowns she used to wear. Question: Was Renee drunk as f–k?
Renee’s biggest actress competitions, it would seem, are Saoirse Ronan and Scarlett Johansson. I was a little bit surprised the HFPA didn’t give it to ScarJo, if I’m being honest. ScarJo wore Vera Wang and she just looks EXHAUSTED. Is it bad makeup or is she just really tired at the moment? The gown is taffeta and prom-y and whatever. Saoirse Ronan wore Celine and I felt like she really phoned it in. Her fashion has not been great throughout the Little Women promo. Who would have thought that these two would be so underwhelming.
Ser-sha just pips it for me
Saoirse looked lovely from the neck up. To be honest, if the dress was in a jewel tone, I’d love it. But she seems to favour tones that blend into her skin and hair, making her a tonal monotone.
Hated Renee’s hair, but he gown was gorgeous and fitted to a T. And yeah, she was slurring her words and 3 1/2 shades to a 4 shade wind. Drunk as F*** lol. Couldn’t remember what she wanted to say at one point and went blank.
SarJo… well, her makeup was nice this time (much more subtle this time) and the Jewelry was great, Beautiful color on her…meh on the dress (and still hate her engagement ring lol)
I am just really happy Akwafina won! She stole the movie in CRA, and loved her in The Farewell.
I like some of these dresses but the styling at this years GG is terrible.
Another site had some close ups of Scarlett’s face, I think she’s gone in for some recent tweaking. Or maybe the hair was just doing her no favors.
Scarlett’s face looked exhausted and honestly her chest looked weird? Like I think of her as buxom and hourglass but she looks all flattened out here.
I wasn’t wowed by any of the dresses I’ve seen.
The only interesting dress and worth best dressed is a few posts down…actress Joey I think her name is, wore a stunning black and white dress.
Otherwise this GG was full of bland/awful colours, dreadful tailoring and structure, and no style or class…way to ring in 2020.
Scarjo looks really bad with her hair up holy shit. The dress is fine. Renee have the best dress of the tree.
As for the oscars I hope neither would win. Normally I’m rooting for Saoirse but she’s been so hungry for an oscar that she keeps making these OK roles. She’s such a fantastic actor and should get back to making meaty roles again and not those oscar baits.
My pick for best actress would be awkwafina. I wish the Academy would get creative and nominate Helena Zengel from Systemsprenger.
It’s like everyone had the flu. So many dull make-up jobs.
Some of them may have! Seems like half the people I know were sick or getting over something in the past 2 weeks.
Scarlet’s got such a horrifically severe hairstyle going on that it looks like her hairline is receding. I think that’s why her face appears strange.
Renee for the win fashion wise,I guess.I really liked her in Judy- for me it was telling that my seventeen year old daughter watched this with me last Friday not even knowing who Judy Garland was,except for Over the Rainbow.Renee was just very watchable and IMO impressive in this role.
And yes I thought she sounded pretty drunk,but didn’t make an ass of herself so,no biggie.
Renee’s dress is the best because it is so simple and such a pretty color. Its not going to set any style trends or anything, or become iconic, but its pretty.
I like Saoirse’s dress but not on her for some reason. I think it would look really good on Amy Adams.
Renee’s dress looks like every dress she’s ever worn.
I like Saoirse’s because I love metallics but it’s not fabulous.
Hate Scarlett’s entire look.
I like Saoirse’s a lot, but I LOVE Renee’s – simple, elegant, perfectly fit.
Saoirse looks washed out. Scarjo’s dress is ok but her hair is too severe. Renee does look understated and very nice. I’m just so sick of people winning awards for playing dead people on screen. Enough already! They’re basically being rewarded for watching a lot of screen footage of someone then imitating that person. 🙄 That’s not acting; it’s doing an impersonation.