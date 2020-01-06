Zoe Kravitz in polka-dotted Saint Laurent at the Globes: cute or not so much?

Here are the last photos from the 2020 Golden Globes, lord what a journey we’ve been on. Is it just me or was this year’s GG ceremony mostly okay? I think I’m getting jaded, because the only thing that really upset me was seeing my nemesis win an award. For this year’s Globes, there wasn’t really one consistent fashion trend either, did you notice that? People wore some tacky, wacky sh-t and some plain sh-t. I hope polka-dots are not on trend this year because… no, I dislike that. Zoe Kravitz wore a variation on two polka-dotted patterns with this Saint Laurent look, which… sucks? Yeah, I’ll say that full on. It sucks. Zoe had her family there though – her mom Lisa Bonet wore Fendi, and Jason Momoa wore a muscle shirt under his jacket. It was glorious.
I was going to make a big deal out of Reese Witherspoon in this Roland Mouret gown but it’s kind of a nothingburger? It’s an okay dress, but it’s very same-y for Reese and the “waves” are not flattering.
Taron Egerton won a Golden Globe for Rocketman! What a nice, feel-good moment.
I didn’t really know where to put Ellen or what to say about her – she deserved the lifetime achievement award for being a trailblazer, absolutely. But it’s weird that her speech was the funniest and most genuine she’s been in years.
I actually love Zoe’s dress and think she looks fantastic. But that entire family could wear garbage bags and still look amazing. God they’re gorgeous!
I liked it a lot, too.
Jason Momoa stripping down to his tank top was pretty much the saving grace of the show.
I loved Zoe’s dress; her mom’s …not so much. Those bushy fronds ending up where they did…unfortunate. Lisa always looks stoned to me.
Reese looked like Reese. It looked good on her. I’d've liked it better in a jewel tone (less bridal).
Taron’s speech was lovely; really like his films.
Ellen… well… I’ve heard TOO much about her, behind the curtain, to ever like her again. Her speech *was* good though; as you said, the most authentic she’s been in *many* years.
TARON TARON TARON
Sorry.
BUT TARON!
Reese’s dress was fine. very Reese. I feel like she and Jen definitely coordinated their dresses.
I actually really liked Zoe’s look. What does that say about me LOL.
I actually like Zoe’s dress. I wish it was fuller in the skirt, but that kind of pattern on pattern look I like a lot. Definitely needed a brighter lip, though – like a warm, rich red rather than that deeper, more autumnal red.
That shade of red lipstick is stunning. I was actually surprised by the choice of gown. I sort of like it on her? It’s kind of a weird dress, but the shape looks really nice on her. I don’t know! I feel like I shouldn’t like it, but I sort of do!
Reese’s gown is really really pretty. It’s nothing daring, or particularly interesting. But it’s a good look.
I liked Zoe’s dress (not earrings though, too on the nose). It was classic, well tailored, and the mixed polka dot prints kept it from being too boring.
If Reese’s had been in a print or in a more exciting color, Id say the same. But as it is, it’s very 2nd dress for a bride.
I LOVED Zoe’s look. Loved. It. And I usually hate polka dots. She was one of the best dressed last night imo. Great styling, too. Also, I’m so happy for Taron!! He seemed so humbled and grateful. Very much deserved!
Agree…I was waiting for this dress to appear on the page, it was my favorite by far. I love black and white and I love polka dots. The red lip just added to it. And to agree with an earlier post, both mother and daughter are beauties.
I loved her dress, as well.
I LOVE Zoe’s dress. So unique and fun, and it looks lovely on her.
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa fully embrace who they are. They are the earth mother version of Cher as a couple. They want to be comfortable but appropriately fancy with nice fabrics, but they do not change their couples style. Zoe has to work harder at it, but her mom is not feeling pressed.
When I look at Reese, I just feel sorry for all of this dress selling stuff. How do you not make mistakes when you have to wear gowns multiple times per year for years? I feel like all of these women need a fabulous drag queen stylist, someone who thinks about how women look in a sort of hightened feminine state all the time. Someone who thinks about lines and pops of personality. When gowns are loaned out, how much control does the actress have? The designers are selling their work by offering the gowns for free, so how much influence do the stylists have to alter weird details that don’t work?
I totally forgot about the GG’s last night. I watched Fiddler On The Roof instead. Yeah, that still holds up. SOOOO GOOOD !!!!
I DVRd it lol. Don’t know where my disc of it is. But yeah, it so holds up; great film 😊
Zoe looked great. One of my faves from a somewhat disappointing red carpet.
Lisa Bonet is a vampire.
That’s all I have!
When I first saw Zoe, I gasped. This woman looks even more beautiful with a short hair cut. This feels just perfect for her and her facial features, breathtaking!
The top of Zoe’s dress looks great, it’s the skirt I don’t like that much, but still, it works well enough together.
Reese, hm, the dress is fine, I just don’t like this wet hair style at all, it’s (always and on anybody) unflattering.
Couldn’t agree more about Zoe, she is stunning, gorgeous. I like the top of her dress; I wish the skirt was fuller but it’s still on my best list.
I wish Lisa would wear a bright lip, she is also so gorgeous, but the nude lip washes her out.
Totally agree about the slicked hair look, just, no. Not on anyone.
Deep green crush velvet jackets seem to be the thing for men this season and I am all for it. I just love that color and look.
thought it was weird and very noticeable that, unlike basically everyone else, Ellen didn’t thank or acknowledge portia. (or did I miss it?) She thanked a fake husband and kids and i guess that was funny but … I kept thinking how not surprised I would be to hear a divorce announcement this spring.
I noticed that too!!! I kept wondering if she’d say *something* about Portia, but no.
It’s interesting how much bolder people are getting on Twitter about calling out how awful Ellen is to staff, servers, anyone subordinate, etc. Along with her terrible employee turn over rate. And I’m talking verified Twitter, not trolls. I wonder when/if the other shoe will ever drop on that.
After the whole Bush friendship mess, people are paying more attention to how nice she is IRL.
I hate Zoe’s dress but love it on her. 😁
I ADORE ZOE’s look, definitely on my best-dressed lists. Reese’s was boring but at least, she did not look awful.
Zoe’s entire look is boring. Reese’s dress would have looked better in different colour. I think her hair,make up and jewelry saved her look.