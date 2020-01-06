Sandra Bullock in Oscar de la Renta at the Globes: Gone with the Wind or impressive?

When covering Sandra Bullock recently I realized that the last thing we saw her in was Bird Box, which came out over a year ago. That was how they introduced her last night toom by referencing Bird Box. Where has she been?! Sandra was a presenter and she wore this dramatic Oscar de la Renta gown. The color looked more mustard on screen and it wasn’t the best, but it looks worse in these photos. It wasn’t that orange. The bottom is too fussy and ruffled for me but I like that she went with a big ball gown.
Sarah Snook is in Succession and when that show won for best tv series I was mesmerized by her giant gown. This is Christian Siriano and I’m constantly struck by what a versatile designer he is. You don’t look at one of his dresses and immediately know it’s a Siriano. Also Snook is so pretty, I love her red-blonde hair.
Annabelle Wallis is an English actress from The Loudest Voice and Peaky Blinders. I liked her dramatic Zuhair Murad gown and wanted to include it. It’s got all that draping and ruching but the color keeps it from being over the top. She’s so pretty too.
Lauren Graham was in a fabulous crimson Azzi & Osta gown with a belt and side ruffle. She arrived with Peter Krause. They’ve been together for almost ten years!
photos credit: WENN, Avalon.red and Getty
Sandra’s wasn’t too bad imo, in a night I described as “horrible dress night”.
I agree. Not the best but defo not the worst. Every year it gets worse, fashion wise.
Sarah Snooks’s dress threatened to devour everything in its path when she went to the stage.
I want Lauren Graham to stop putting fillers in her face. It’s so distracting.
I was going to say this too, and looks like she’s also done something to her eyes. Such a bummer, there’s was no need IMO.
I know, I don’t know why she felt the need to do that.
So many yellow dresses, blah. My least favorite color. I like Lauren’s, but none of the rest are that appealing to me.
I love Sandy, always and forever.
I think Sandra’s dress is gorgeous. The color saves it from being too over the top had it been a pastel, for instance. I really love her and am always happy to see her in movies.
Sandras dress is fine, I want to do something different with her hair, though. I think this neckline needed an updo not messy shoulder fringe or whatever you call that.
Lauren Graham in Dita Von Teese cosplay.
I love love LOVE Annabelle Wallace, but she gives off strong RBF right?
I’m just wondering if anyone else sees what I see…