Sandra Bullock in Oscar de la Renta at the Globes: Gone with the Wind or impressive?

wenn37523619
When covering Sandra Bullock recently I realized that the last thing we saw her in was Bird Box, which came out over a year ago. That was how they introduced her last night toom by referencing Bird Box. Where has she been?! Sandra was a presenter and she wore this dramatic Oscar de la Renta gown. The color looked more mustard on screen and it wasn’t the best, but it looks worse in these photos. It wasn’t that orange. The bottom is too fussy and ruffled for me but I like that she went with a big ball gown.

wenn37523436

Embed from Getty Images

Sarah Snook is in Succession and when that show won for best tv series I was mesmerized by her giant gown. This is Christian Siriano and I’m constantly struck by what a versatile designer he is. You don’t look at one of his dresses and immediately know it’s a Siriano. Also Snook is so pretty, I love her red-blonde hair.

wenn37523749

wenn37523745

Annabelle Wallis is an English actress from The Loudest Voice and Peaky Blinders. I liked her dramatic Zuhair Murad gown and wanted to include it. It’s got all that draping and ruching but the color keeps it from being over the top. She’s so pretty too.

GLOBES_B284_344887_0019

GLOBES_B284_344887_0333

Lauren Graham was in a fabulous crimson Azzi & Osta gown with a belt and side ruffle. She arrived with Peter Krause. They’ve been together for almost ten years!

wenn37522976

wenn37522896

photos credit: WENN, Avalon.red and Getty

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Sandra Bullock in Oscar de la Renta at the Globes: Gone with the Wind or impressive?”

  1. Atorontogal says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:06 am

    Sandra’s wasn’t too bad imo, in a night I described as “horrible dress night”.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:07 am

    Sarah Snooks’s dress threatened to devour everything in its path when she went to the stage.

    Reply
  3. Ariel says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:09 am

    I want Lauren Graham to stop putting fillers in her face. It’s so distracting.

    Reply
    • SamC says:
      January 6, 2020 at 9:28 am

      I was going to say this too, and looks like she’s also done something to her eyes. Such a bummer, there’s was no need IMO.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      January 6, 2020 at 9:41 am

      I know, I don’t know why she felt the need to do that.

      So many yellow dresses, blah. My least favorite color. I like Lauren’s, but none of the rest are that appealing to me.

      Reply
  4. Anne says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:11 am

    I love Sandy, always and forever.

    Reply
  5. Lindy says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:21 am

    I think Sandra’s dress is gorgeous. The color saves it from being too over the top had it been a pastel, for instance. I really love her and am always happy to see her in movies.

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Sandras dress is fine, I want to do something different with her hair, though. I think this neckline needed an updo not messy shoulder fringe or whatever you call that.

    Reply
  7. Leesa says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:27 am

    Lauren Graham in Dita Von Teese cosplay.

    Reply
  8. Steph says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:35 am

    I love love LOVE Annabelle Wallace, but she gives off strong RBF right?
    I’m just wondering if anyone else sees what I see…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment