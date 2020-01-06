Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou at the Golden Globes: alien-fug or alien-fab?

Nominee, Cate Blanchett, arrives at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

I will forever stan Cate Blanchett’s style because I think she loves clothes and cares about fashion. She also has the kind of personality and look where she can pull off weird, unconventional stuff. But her Mary Katrantzou look at the Golden Globes was awful! It reminded me of one of those little dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, you remember them? I mean, she’s not the worst dressed! But this was a bad look. The boob cups and the sheer whatever – yikes.

Cate Blanchett attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Rooney Mara in Givenchy. She was just there as Joaquin Phoenix’s date, right? I don’t remember her presenting. Joaquin won and he couldn’t even really finish his thought when he said her name and it was very sweet. That being said, lord – she’s such an odd little goth wood sprite.

Rooney Mara arrives at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader made their red carpet couple debut. I guess it was sweet? I don’t know, I still haven’t figured it out. She wore Brock Collection – a bit twee.

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. I mean… it’s sort of funny that their films were almost entirely shut out? The only thing won between Marriage Story and Little Women was Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern, who didn’t even deserve it!! Anyway, Greta has been wearing terrible stuff throughout Little Women’s promotion, but I didn’t hate this Proenza Schouler look.

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Greta Gerwig and nominee Noah Baumbach arrive at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, WENN.

7 Responses to “Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou at the Golden Globes: alien-fug or alien-fab?”

  1. lucy2 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:33 am

    I don’t care for any of these dresses.
    Laura Dern’s award has to be a cumulative thing, her part in Little Women was so small. She was good, and the film was good, but for me the whole movie was Saoirse.

    Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:34 am

    TBH Cate’s whole look would improve with different hair and makeup. The hair reminds me of Something About Mary, very unfortunate, and her makeup is very kabuki.

    Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:35 am

    Greta’s dress reminded me of the Brenda/Kelly prom dress. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:36 am

    I…..don’t hate Cate’s look? I don’t love it, but something about it is intriguing to me and I don’t think its completely ugly. At first I did, but the more I look at it the more I’m like, “hmmm, there’s something about it….”

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      January 6, 2020 at 9:43 am

      The back of it was very dramatic and fascinating. It seemed a throwback to the House of Worth style of the 1920s with all the pleating. It was a bold statement and would have worked with better hair and mo

      Reply
  5. BANANIE says:
    January 6, 2020 at 9:38 am

    I died at the Jurassic Park comment! Greta’s styling is childish, and Rachel Bilson’s look is kind of fussy but I think it works on her.

    Reply

