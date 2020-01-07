Vanessa Hudgens: ‘I’m spending way more money than I would like to spend’



Vanessa Hudgens used to seem like a sweet kind of earthy former child star who transitioned into romcoms and TV movies. She was harmless, essentially, until she said in an interview, apropos of nothing, that she would like to work with Woody Allen. I guess she saw what’s been happening for Scarlett Johansson and wanted some of that. Vanessa has an interview with Cosmo UK and it’s hard not to interpret everything through the “Allen apologist” prism. She did make some good points about how violating it was to have her nude photos leaked, and a lot of outlets ran with that headline. She also said she has two mortgages and is spending too much money.

She’s anxious that she’s spending money

“I definitely feel more anxiety now than I ever have in my entire life. You become an adult and shit gets real. I have two mortgages and I’m spending way more money than I would like to spend – I think all of that bullshit really takes a toll on your wellbeing. Paying your taxes – all of this adult shit that you don’t have to deal with when you’re a kid, you can live young and free, then it all kind of… goes away.”

Going to raves in NY and Berlin helps her soul flourish

“I think you become who you surround yourself with, so I think it’s really important to have a group of friends that reflects the type of person you want to be. I’ve never been one for LA clubs. I actually despise [them] – I love a good rave. I’m like, take me to New York or Berlin and put me underground in a warehouse with lasers and smoke machines and I’ll be living my best life. That’s something that makes me who I am and allows my soul to flourish.

On the leak of her nude photos

“It was a really traumatising thing for me. It’s really f*cked up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world. As an actor, you completely lose all grip of your own privacy and it’s really sad. It feels like that shouldn’t be the case, but unfortunately if enough people are interested, they’re going to do everything they can to get to know as much about you as they can, which is flattering, I guess, but then people take it too far and end up divulging things that should be personal.

“I think that is because there’s a disconnect when you see your favourite actress on the screen, and you see them now on your TV in your homes, and you can watch them whenever you want. There’s almost – I don’t want to say lack of respect because that sounds negative – but it just makes you feel like you know them even though you don’t.”

Her take on MeToo is that she stands up for herself, then she dials it back a little

“I have been talked to in ways that are not appropriate. I have been in situations where I’ve been talked to in inappropriate ways, but right then, in that moment, I was the person to just say, ‘No. Why would you say that? You’re completely out of line.’ I’m the type of person in any situation, whether it’s an audition or in work, if I feel uncomfortable, I’m going to walk away or let that person know they’re making me feel uncomfortable. Then, if they don’t respect that, they can go f*ck off. If someone doesn’t like that, literally they can f*ck off. As long as you hold your ground, no one will bring you down.”

“I’ve always been a big advocate of being true to yourself. Not everyone is going to like that – well, good. That makes you an individual. That makes you unique. And if we’re all the same, what’s the point? It’s important to look out for each other, especially in this industry, and realise it’s tough. It’s hard enough, nobody needs to make it harder.”