Core sliders, a letter board for Instagram and a posture corrector



In our last Amazon post, a lot of you said to be careful about taking supplements. I had some minor side effects from the high amounts of biotin after I wrote and published that and am sorry for making a big deal out of them! My skin got dry and I broke out. I stopped taking them and my skin is almost back to normal. My hair has visibly improved and I’ve heard good things about biotin so I was so excited about it. It does work well for some people, my hairdresser recommended it and some of my friends swear by it. I’ve also been taking a daily multivitamin supplement, then I read a tweet from Dr. Jen Gunter that supplements increase mortality! I read up on it and it depends on the vitamins you’re taking and if you’re a smoker. So now I’m only taking ½ a Nature’s Way daily for women over 50 (I’m not over 50 but I didn’t want the iron) and am just focusing on cleaning up my diet. These are random products as usual, with some aimed at resolutions like fitness, organization and life improvement.

A 10×10 inch felt letter board so you can leave little reminders for family or yourself



I feel like anyone would use one of these for Instagram already has one but they have other cute applications, like listing the family dinner or congratulating a kid on a good test score. You can also write little affirmations to remind yourself how awesome you are. I went through so many felt letter boards and most have Fs from Fakespot, but this one has a B, it’s around the same price or cheaper, and it’s double sided and comes with two stands, including a wooden base and an easel! Plus it has 564 letters in white, gold and pink and comes with all the hardware needed to hang it on a wall. This has 60 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers call it great for classrooms and teachers, “cute and sturdy” and a nice item for family to leave messages for each other.

A 10 piece ceramic cookware set for under $70



I use a lot of nonstick pans and I keep reading that they’re bad for your health so I’m considering replacing at least some of them. This ten piece ceramic cookware set by Cook N Home would be a good start and it would also make a nice gift for someone starting out on their own. It has 4.2 stars, over 2,800 ratings and a B from Fakespot. It’s made of aluminum with ceramic coating and comes in black, red or green. You get two pans and four pots with covers. People say it’s so easy to clean and you don’t even need to use oil or nonstick spray, that it’s truly nonstick, and a good quality for the price.

A bamboo shelf to make your desk look classy



You know I love bamboo stuff. I already have this super cute bamboo desk set and this bamboo monitor riser. They make my desk look fancy. This bamboo desk shelf is adjustable to fit your books, little plants and display items. It’s 17.75 inches high and can go from 12.5 to 20.5 inches wide depending on your needs. This has 4.5 stars, 317 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers call it high quality, easy to put together, and say it’s nice for displaying small items. People also use it in their pantry and on the counter as a high end spice rack. I’m also considering a grid wall panel to display items in my home office.

Core sliders can be a game changer for at home fitness



I bought a pair of core sliders a couple of years ago as I sometimes do this workout by JJ Dancer to tone my abs and legs. You can use paper plates too but they don’t work as well. They make the workout fun and I also use them for circuit training classes at the gym. If you search on YouTube for “slider workout” there are so many to try, and I recommend the ones from PopSugar fitness. These sliders are $13 for black or $10 for pink. They have 4.6 stars, over 3,500 ratings and an A from Fakespot. They have two sides so you can use them on hardwood floors or carpeting. People call them well constructed, say they work better than similar sliders, and like that you can use them with your hands or feet.

A beautiful and comfortable lace dress for special events



This dress is a recommendation from Krista, who has a work party and a wedding coming up and needed a semi-formal dress. She writes “I ordered 4 dresses on Amazon and this is the one I’m keeping. The color is a beautiful, rich emerald green, the lace is heavier than I expected (and doesn’t look cheap and tatty), the lining is thick enough to keep any see-through issues from happening, and the fit is true to size.” This dress comes in the bright jewel tone green Krista has and also in black, navy blue, magenta and red. It’s in sizes small to xx-large and judging from the user photos it looks amazing on all body types. Women say they get compliments on it, that it fits perfectly and that the lace is well made and elegant. This does not have a good fakespot rating, but given all the positive reviews it still has an adjusted rating over 4.2 stars.

A posture corrector can reduce back pain and remind you to sit up



I have this little device on my seat now, by Back Joy, which helps me sit up while working. I think a harness like the one above would work better though. I’ve been doing more yoga and that helps a lot, but just sitting differently would make a huge difference. This posture corrector by Truweo is the number one seller in back braces. It’s just $20 and has 4.3 stars, over 7,300 ratings and a C from Fakespot. People say it works great, that it doesn’t restrict your movements, and that you sit up straight naturally without getting tired and with little effort. It’s also discreet, so you can wear it under clothing, and is said to help reduce and prevent chronic back pain.

A tupperware lid storage organizer so you won’t be digging to find one



As I’ve mentioned, I’m trying to clean hidden areas and upgrade the small annoying things. I currently put all my tupperware lids in a bigger tupperware container. That drawer is a mess. This container lid holder has three separate spaces to help sort lids by size. People say this works exactly as intended, that most every lid fits in it and that “this product has really made a difference for me.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage