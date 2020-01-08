Brad Pitt wants us to know that he’s single & he friendzoned Jennifer Aniston

It’s weird how “sources” keep chatting with TMZ about Brad Pitt, huh? Yesterday, we discussed the TMZ story about why Brad did not thank his six children or his family beyond his parents. TMZ’s sources claimed that Brad made a conscious choice to avoid speaking about his kids publicly, unlike Angelina… for reasons! And yet, Brad always lets us know when he gets to see the kids, which surely affects their sense of privacy too? Anyway, the conversation about Brad’s relationship with his children (strained, at best) won’t get him any Oscar votes. Maybe Brad realizes that as long as he’s being mentioned in the same breath as Jennifer Aniston, THAT will help his Oscar campaign? Stranger things have happened. That being said, those pesky sources went to TMZ to say that Brad and Jennifer are just friendly and nothing more.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston being in the same room will get anyone talking about a possible reunion, but their most recent run-in will leave Brennifer shippers disappointed.
Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ … Brad and Jen didn’t get the chance to chat much during Sunday night’s Golden Globes show and the goings-on afterward. We’re told they did exchange greetings and pleasantries at the after-party they both attended, but that’s about it.
Fact is, the two Hollywood heavyweights have a lot of mutual friends in the biz — and they do cross paths from time-to-time because of that, especially during big parties like this. That said, we’re told they do NOT hang out outside of these rare settings … and there’s simply nothing romantic going on between them … despite Jen’s fixed gaze during Brad’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor. It’s been made clear … Brad’s single.
Long story short, what’s past is past … and, at least for now, there’s no sign of these two coming together again. And, as Brad humorously pointed out, it looks like they went out of their way not to stand next to each other to avoid an unnecessary rumor mill.
I… have a theory, newly formed. This reminds me a bit of all of those stories Brad’s team pushed a few years back, especially about the Neri Oxman stuff. When you go back and read the obvious leaks from his camp to People Magazine and Page Six, it’s often this kind of thing – “they’re just friends” and “he admires her” and “maybe she’s more into him than he is with her.” There’s a vibe of wanting to push an image of Desirable Brad, Heartbreaker Brad, the guy whose exes still obsess over. I feel like that’s how Team Pitt wants to position Jennifer Aniston. “Look, he’s just being a nice, friendly guy, but he wants everyone to know that NOTHING is happening, poor Jen got friendzoned, like Angelina is obsessed with him too, because he’s so desirable and Oscar-worthy.”
Here are some pics of hobo-chic Brad in New York this week:
I think Jennifer is completely over him and has been for a long time. And what on earth does he have on his feet in those NY pics?
If she is not careful he’ll throw her under the bus again and she’ll be poor pathetic Jen again. The public will take the handsome, corn fed blue eyed Mid-western white boy’s side again.
>>>>And what on earth does he have on his feet in those NY pics?
That’s his old lift shoes.
So much for not campaigning. Happy 15th birthday Zahara.
So nice of him to miss his daughter’s 15th birthday. But guess he wouldn’t want to change things now. His award campaign is far more important.
He wants to respect her privacy, dang it! Isn’t that the excuse he used when he didn’t mention his kids in his GG acceptance speech.
He and his Ugg slippers are so gross.
Happy birthday Zahara!
One of my favorite pictures of Zahara, is when she was first adopted, Brad holding her with a scarf on her head and a baby bottle in his back pocket.
She was so small for her age but look at her now
Laughable.🙄
Pitt’s the one who keeps name checking Aniston on TV, & publications.🤣🤣
RIGHT?!
“despite Jen’s fixed gaze”…FFS, HE WAS MAKING A SPEECH! I’d bet she wasn’t the only one whose “gaze” was “fixed” on him while he spoke.
I take back what I said yesterday. I now agree that he or, more likely, his publicist, is blabbing to TMZ.
He never did it for me. Don’t like the turning into latest GF thing. But post Ang he’s extra lame.
Why is this happening? Why is this a conversation? I don’t get it. If he is actually campaigning, why talk about exes? Are we about to hear how he threatened Weinstein when he was but a wee lad playing with Paltrow and her burgeoning instrument that is she?
I know everyone thinks he’s hot but I think he is starting to look like William H Macy
I too totally see William H. Macy in those Golden Globes photos of him. I think he’s looking terrible lately.
That is a horrible picture of him. He bought an entire new face
Tabloids are funny. A week ago they practically had him engaged to that actress from Arrested Development.
Horrible deadbeat father misses another milestone birthday of his kids. Instead her away thrusting after an Oscar in New York City.
Sorry Zahara your daddy has no time for you doesn’t care if you turbed 15, as he’s is a private man respecting your privacy.