Justin Trudeau grew a salt-and-pepper vacation beard: hot or not?

Justin Trudeau is 48 years old and the man is truly the Paul Rudd of world leaders. Trudeau will look boyishly handsome until he’s well into his 70s, probably. He’s just got that kind of (Paul Rudd-esque) face. OR DOES HE? Whenever Paul Rudd has a beard, he somehow looks even younger than before. But Justin Trudeau grew out a salt-and-pepper beard over Christmas and all I can see is HOT. The beard suits him so much! It ages him, but in a good way. It makes him look more mature and like Canada’s maple daddy.

Justin Trudeau is sporting a new, more serious look to go with his more businesslike approach to being prime minister. He has returned from more than two weeks vacation in Costa Rica with a salt-and-pepper beard. Trudeau’s new look was revealed in a photo posted Monday on Instagram by his official photographer, Adam Scotti. Trudeau later tweeted another photo showing him and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan being briefed by military officials on developments in Iraq. It’s not clear whether the beard is here to stay, at least for a while, or just the temporary result of not bothering to shave while on vacation — the Prime Minister’s Office offered no immediate comment on the matter. But for now at least, Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell, who served from 1894 to 1896.

[From The National News]

I always wondered what Barack Obama would have looked like with a salt-and-pepper goatee or full beard. I bet he would look really nice too. But American politicians tend to avoid most facial hair, at least that’s how it seems. Who was our last president to have a beard or mustache? I’m trying to think. Abraham Lincoln. US Grant. Hayes and Garfield both had big beards too. Teddy Roosevelt and Howard Taft both had mustaches. And after that, facial hair began to be phased out of the American presidency. Once again, I’m so jealous of Canadians.