Justin Trudeau grew a salt-and-pepper vacation beard: hot or not?

Justin Trudeau is 48 years old and the man is truly the Paul Rudd of world leaders. Trudeau will look boyishly handsome until he’s well into his 70s, probably. He’s just got that kind of (Paul Rudd-esque) face. OR DOES HE? Whenever Paul Rudd has a beard, he somehow looks even younger than before. But Justin Trudeau grew out a salt-and-pepper beard over Christmas and all I can see is HOT. The beard suits him so much! It ages him, but in a good way. It makes him look more mature and like Canada’s maple daddy.
Justin Trudeau is sporting a new, more serious look to go with his more businesslike approach to being prime minister. He has returned from more than two weeks vacation in Costa Rica with a salt-and-pepper beard. Trudeau’s new look was revealed in a photo posted Monday on Instagram by his official photographer, Adam Scotti. Trudeau later tweeted another photo showing him and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan being briefed by military officials on developments in Iraq.
It’s not clear whether the beard is here to stay, at least for a while, or just the temporary result of not bothering to shave while on vacation — the Prime Minister’s Office offered no immediate comment on the matter. But for now at least, Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell, who served from 1894 to 1896.
I always wondered what Barack Obama would have looked like with a salt-and-pepper goatee or full beard. I bet he would look really nice too. But American politicians tend to avoid most facial hair, at least that’s how it seems. Who was our last president to have a beard or mustache? I’m trying to think. Abraham Lincoln. US Grant. Hayes and Garfield both had big beards too. Teddy Roosevelt and Howard Taft both had mustaches. And after that, facial hair began to be phased out of the American presidency. Once again, I’m so jealous of Canadians.
This morning, @harjitsajjan and I met with Chief of the Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance & Deputy Minister for Defence Jody Thomas to discuss the latest developments in Iraq. The safety & well-being of Canadians in the region is our top priority, and we’ll keep monitoring the situation closely and encouraging de-escalation. 🇨🇦 Ce matin, @harjitsajjan et moi avons tenu une rencontre avec le général Jonathan Vance, chef d’état-major de la Défense, et Jody Thomas, sous-ministre du MDN, pour discuter des derniers développements en Irak. La sécurité et le bien-être des Canadiens dans la région est notre priorité absolue. Nous continuerons de suivre la situation de près et d’encourager la désescalade.
“The Paul Rudd of world leaders”/ “Canada’s maple daddy” = hahahahaaa!! Kaiser, you’ve outdone yourself; this writing is delightful
Also, the beard is def hot
Canada’s maple daddy! 😆😆😆 I love it. I think he looks very handsome either way. Not always a facial hair girl but this is a good look.
hot! melania and ivanka will be on their worst behaviour when they see him with it.
He can still get this cake
Justin is very lucky he takes after his rather beautiful mother. He has great hair. Not sure i like his beard. He looks better clean cut.
I had to smile at the pic of him being briefed on Iran. It’s so very Canadian. Just a plain room with a few people. Very low key. Not a huge table bulging with men in uniforms all bristling with metals as we see in the States.
Many First Nations communities in Canada don’t have clean drinking water. And some haven’t had it for twenty years!
I don’t care how Trudeau looks with beard until that issue is resolved. He isn’t as progressive as he is made out to be.
He has lifted many, many boil water advisories. He has done more in this area than any other Leader. While not perfect, the situation has certainly improved under Trudeau.
I dont think a gossip site is the place to discuss why so many communities dont have drinking water.
I’ve learned a lot outside of celebrity gossip here from knowledgeable commenters. This is a good place to discuss issues like clean drinking water IMO, as long as everyone is respectful.
“Canada’s Maple Daddy” I am dead lol.
One Canadian vote for hot please. XO
This dude is so frikkin hot! Ugh Canada is so lucky!!!!!
And he’s so laid back with a great sense of humor. He goes on This Hour has 22 minutes (CBC comedy show) and they say some pretty harsh things to and about him. He rolls with it. He and Mark Critch are hilarious together. He isn’t perfect but he’s pretty darn good
Trudeau’s public persona is much more serious after his catastrophic trip to India and the blackface drama. The Liberals PR team have him on a tight leash.
It has to be a deliberate move to age him and make him look more mature as he won’t face a weak clown like Andrew Sheer in the next election.
Spot on analysis Maxine. Couldn’t agree more.
Politics aside, I think the beard looks good.
My husband sports a salt & pepper beard so I’m definitely on the side of it being hot 😉
Just got back from a trip home to Toronto (I live in Austin) and we had a political conversation with just about everyone. Most Canadians I know look beyond whether he’s hot and into his actual politics – he’s done quite a few dumb things, but there hasn’t been anyone better to vote for.
Having said that, I do like the beard on him.
I think he is undergoing an image makeover and the beard is part of that. More gravitas and less sunny ways.
Hot. Definitely hot! He can be my Maple Daddy any day.
Besides the briefing looking serious, I’m sure it actually WAS serious…without the stupid pomp the current US administration is obsessed with, but containing the diversity the US is sorely lacking. If we had a mix of people In the admin besides fawning old white men sucking up to Trumpolini, maybe we wouldn’t be in this mess.