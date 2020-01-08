Adele lost all that weight by changing her diet, not through exercise?

2019 was the year when Adele left her husband, moved to LA, lost forty pounds and started hanging out with Drake and Harry Styles. Actually, I have no idea if all of that is true except for the weight loss, that’s definitely true. It’s also true that 2019 brought a whole new Adele, and we only saw a few glimpses of her, like in the Instagram she posted for Christmas (see above). She still hasn’t released any new music, and she’s raising her son in private. Back in October, Adele stepped out for a party and everyone was like “wow, she’s lost so much weight!” People Mag later claimed that Adele did it through Reformer Pilates and a personal trainer. Now British outlets are saying it happened mostly due to a diet.

The world has been marvelling at Adele’s incredible three-stone weight loss. And it has been claimed the superstar’s new look is mostly down to her own dietary determination because she ‘doesn’t like exercise.’ Adele is said to have stumbled across the help of LA-based ‘Brazilian body wizard’, Camila Goodis, who helped her achieve her enviable figure. Camila’s online biography says she uses ‘a variety of Pilates and core strength training exercises’. Speaking to The Sun, the fitness coach claimed the singer’s weight loss is mostly down to dieting because she doesn’t like exercise. The instructor was introduced to Adele through Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda and even gave them a joint workout in the Angels singer’s LA mansion. ‘I trained Ayda for a long time and it happens that they are good friends so I did Adele when she was there in Robbie’s house,’ 36-year-old Camila said. ‘I don’t believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 per cent was dieting.’ Camila, who is also a life consultant, said Adele is not currently an actual client but said that her new look trim figure is down to ‘a healthy balanced diet, eating less calories a day and expending more energy.’

The truth is, most people can’t obtain this kind of weight loss just through diet. Or maybe they can, but they can’t keep the weight off consistently. Most trainers will tell you that exercise and diet need to go hand in hand, and I believe that’s true of Adele – she looks like someone who has overhauled her diet AND found a fitness routine she enjoys.

