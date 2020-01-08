Adele lost all that weight by changing her diet, not through exercise?

2019 was the year when Adele left her husband, moved to LA, lost forty pounds and started hanging out with Drake and Harry Styles. Actually, I have no idea if all of that is true except for the weight loss, that’s definitely true. It’s also true that 2019 brought a whole new Adele, and we only saw a few glimpses of her, like in the Instagram she posted for Christmas (see above). She still hasn’t released any new music, and she’s raising her son in private. Back in October, Adele stepped out for a party and everyone was like “wow, she’s lost so much weight!” People Mag later claimed that Adele did it through Reformer Pilates and a personal trainer. Now British outlets are saying it happened mostly due to a diet.
The world has been marvelling at Adele’s incredible three-stone weight loss. And it has been claimed the superstar’s new look is mostly down to her own dietary determination because she ‘doesn’t like exercise.’ Adele is said to have stumbled across the help of LA-based ‘Brazilian body wizard’, Camila Goodis, who helped her achieve her enviable figure. Camila’s online biography says she uses ‘a variety of Pilates and core strength training exercises’.
Speaking to The Sun, the fitness coach claimed the singer’s weight loss is mostly down to dieting because she doesn’t like exercise. The instructor was introduced to Adele through Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda and even gave them a joint workout in the Angels singer’s LA mansion.
‘I trained Ayda for a long time and it happens that they are good friends so I did Adele when she was there in Robbie’s house,’ 36-year-old Camila said. ‘I don’t believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 per cent was dieting.’
Camila, who is also a life consultant, said Adele is not currently an actual client but said that her new look trim figure is down to ‘a healthy balanced diet, eating less calories a day and expending more energy.’
The truth is, most people can’t obtain this kind of weight loss just through diet. Or maybe they can, but they can’t keep the weight off consistently. Most trainers will tell you that exercise and diet need to go hand in hand, and I believe that’s true of Adele – she looks like someone who has overhauled her diet AND found a fitness routine she enjoys.
Adele & Harry Styles were spotted together in Anguilla, Caribe yesterday. 🏝 pic.twitter.com/SbjKCI6W0J
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2020
Adele Spotted Looking Happy & Fit During Island Getaway with Harry Styles & James Corden https://t.co/gGpvExN5Uy
— People (@people) January 8, 2020
That’s more than 40 pounds.
Also unless her skin is super elastic, she’s certainly had some surgery as well. Good for her! She looks great.
I’ve lost more than 40 Lbs and my skin was fine, it really depends a lot on genetics and age.
Now that I’m older (36) I do see extra skin as I slowly and continuously lose the weight from two pregnancies. Bummer
My weight has gone up and down between by a good 80 pounds over the past 10+ years. My skin has always retracted normally and you would never know.
As my PT used to tell me abs are made in the kitchen and weight loss is 80% diet and 20% exercise.
You cannot out-run or out-cross-fit a poor diet.
Can confirm. Ran 1000 miles last year and lost zero pounds.
Gained an incredibly efficient cardiovascular system though!
Congrats on the miles!
Yes, it’s more diet than exercise. Exercise helps you be healthier (stronger bones, muscles, cardiovascular system etc), as well as look tighter when thinner, but diet will shift the pounds quicker.
Totally agree with you guys. I exercise 6 days/week. I know it helps with metabolism, but I’ve never lost weight unless I also focus on what/how much I eat. I, personally, exercise to keep my heart and body healthy, stronger bones, etc. but diet is (unfortunately) what I have to zero in on for weight. Boo.
I have always heard 80/20 too. 80% of weight loss is your diet. I learned it myself the hard way too, no amount of exercise will matter if you’re not letting a healthy diet do the heavy lifting!
Exactly this. Most of weight loss is diet. Both diet and exercise are important for overall health, but for weight loss it’s mostly diet. You can lose significant weight with diet changes alone. You will not lose significant weight with exercise alone, though there are many other benefits to it. This is science. I’m actually glad this person quoted is being honest about it.
Ok so I need some advice. I lost 30 pounds and I gained them back. I don’t know where to begin again.
My problem is self control with food
Download a calorie counter and a step counter on your phone. Track your regular food intake for a week and your regular steps for a week. Weigh yourself at the end of the week and take measurements.
Then the following week – up your steps by 3k a day and reduce your calories by 250 a day. Try and hit 25g of fibre a day – beans and seeds are great for this. See how this goes for two weeks – if the scales/measurements are coming down great; if not increase steps by 3k again and decrease calories by 250 again.
A 40 minute walk is approximately 4k steps. It sounds like a lot but you quickly get into the routine of it.
Easiest way to do it without having to pay for anything.
Take it slow and steady.
If you can afford it, talk to a mindful eating nutritionist, and if you can’t there are books out there. It’s the only way I was able to break out of disordered eating 8 years ago and my weight has not fluctuated since. I don’t follow any diets or eating rules or spend any excess time thinking about food, whereas before it ruled my life.
Oh God, I hear you. 2019 was rough.
I don’t know how you lost it in the first place but I find that small changes are the way to go. I’ve started with working out during the holidays (just because I felt relaxed and I could run when it was still light outside). Now I make sure I have a healthy breakfast and lunch. When that’s happening consistently, dinner is next and then sugar will be cut down. I’ll take it from there. I can’t go from a bag of chips as a snack to running before work and having a green smoothie for breakfast. I need steps in between, because I immediately feel better and that motivates me.
Also: Get enough sleep.
@Lola – have you had a recent physical i.e. blood test. I guarantee you that 90% of the time weight loss is as much about insulin sensitivity due to poor diet. Those odds increase exponentially with yo-yo dieters.
Until you find out what is causing your set point to keep rebounding, the yo-yo-ing does not stop.
This is why low carb and intermittent fasting work well for so many as essentially both balance insulin levels, which then has a knock on effect on other hormones. FYi when you start to approach 35 hormones also slow down the metabolism as progesterone starts to drop off / or is used to create stress hormone, hence why some people gain weight when they’re going through a period of prolonged stress.
@LoLa, Mignonette is right, but hormones aren’t the whole story. Mine are checked regular for a health issue and they’ve been normal for years, but stress will help add pounds. Changing the type of carbs I eat lowered inflammation in my body and I eat less now, but not because I’m forced to to lose weight. After changing the way you eat, you can be slimmer without strenuous exercise. All I do is walk back and forth to the bus. I try to take the stairs at my office, but haven’t for 3 months. I’m not thin, but I’m no longer unhealthy, over weight, or heading toward morbid obesity.
If you can’t afford a bunch of tests, or you have doctors who are unhelpful about it like I have through my insurance, try the Plant Paradox Program by Gundry. Science has caught up to his claims, and he has a PBS lecture that explains how it works. I don’t diet. I just changed carbs. But people who still eat sugar don’t always like the food or drinks I eat. My husband was never addicted to sugar, so he likes the food I cook. I have no cravings for anything that I used to. I no longer feel controlled by food. I eat a little sugar, and I’m not precious about it around friends at restaurants, but I eat food sweetened with monk fruit and stevia now.
It’s possible to feel normal. My cholesterol was almost 400 before I started. It’s normal now. I weigh myself when I feel like it, but I monitor NOTHING concerning food intake. I just avoid stuff that makes me sick (sugar, nightshades, legumes, seeds). I can eat some of the stuff I avoid if it’s pressure cooked. It doesn’t feel hard anymore, and I was sick and struggled to feel better for years. I was on a cane ion my 30s and 40s. No cane anymore in my 50s.
Good luck on your journey, Lola. It took me 35 years to figure it out.
I did too – I was watching my carbs and lost, then got off track, and now I need to buckle down again. Plus I think I’m now perimenopausal so extra fun!
The calorie counter works for me when I’m strict with it. myfitnesspal is a good free one, and you can also input water and exercise.
I had Lyme last year and it f’ed up a lot of stuff too, and I still have bouts of vertigo, especially if I haven’t eaten something in a while,, so intermittent fasting is NO good for me at all. My dr has recommended a small snack before bed, tons of water, more healthy fats, and trying to avoid flour, sugar, potatoes, etc.
Going to look into some mindful eating stuff. It’s way too much of a focus.
I will Stan this girl to the ends of the Earth. She’s one of the few celebrities I would want to be friends with.
It is weird how negative some people are being on social media about her personal health and fitness choices.
But I do understand how important representation is and when women like Adele, or Ashley Graham, or Lizzo lose weight, it feels like an ally was lost.
Which of course seems silly, but ya know…those feelings have validity
I’m the same way. I so want to be her friend. She’s my ultimate girl crush.
As I’ve aged, I have found that I can’t lose weight AT ALL from exercise alone. I lose the MOST with diet and exercise but will absolutely drop lbs with diet alone. I think the reason is because we all overestimate the calorie burn of different exercise. Once I got an Apple Watch and started tracking, I realized that my workouts were just nowhere near as much of a burn as I thought. A good rule of thumb for runners is about 100-125 calories are burned per mile. That’s… not a lot. I generally estimate about 600 calories per hour of high intensity training.
You know what I would like for this new decade besides a new president and ending climate change? That we could stop talking about women and their weight.
Including headlines in major magazines that call women “happy and fit” based on a photograph.
You do not lose significant weight from exercising. You can sculpt your body with exercise, that’s all.
I run a LOT and am not skinny bc I eat slightly less crappy than the average American. But I do it because I love it and makes me feel strong.
I’m meh on Adele’s weight loss. Her music is still zzzz to me.
Diets don’t work because people go back to their former way of eating after they’ve lost what weight they wanted. You have to make a lifestyle change, not a temporary change in how you eat.
If you eat or drink more calories that you burn, you gain weight. Exercise only burns a few hundred calories tops at a time.
Adele has been making these changes for years – starting back after she had surgery on her vocal cords, she cut out drinking tea with sugar all day and immediately lost a lot of weight within a few months. This seems like she lost all at once because she goes months at a time without being seen.
You cannot out exercise what you put into your mouth.
Can confirm. Have drastically reduced my portion sizes – it’s like my body adapts and stomach shrinks. I feel so full from meals that two months ago I would have needed seconds of.
Maybe she quit drinking. Leaving a stressful situation can do that.
To me her weight loss looks like the gastric band type..with the sudden aging and shrunken shoulders like Fern Britton and Star Jones.
Agreed.
Think she’s had lap band surgery.
More power to her.
You can’t out run your fork.
Funny, but true.
I lost 30 lbs when I quit drinking. It wasn’t a diet, but it was my diet change that took the weight off. Who knows what habits & changes she made, but big ones like quitting drinking or cutting sugar completely can have drastic effects. She looks amazing!
I never believe when celebs drop a ton of weight quickly that it was only diet. It is standard to lie about these things so it does not really matter to me what they say. If she is healthy and happy then more power to her.
Was it that quickly though? 40 pounds for an overweight person over 6 months or so is that not quick.
I am totally with you about people lying about the source of their weight-loss, but I’m not sure this was an overnight thing.
Low calorie, plant based meals and I dropped 80 lbs in 7 months without any exercise because of a spinal cord injury. From 380 to 300 and counting .
Diet alone can help with loosing weight, I lost 10 kg while switching to vegan diet, and I did no training at all (if we don’t count walking around for fun is exercising). But I wasn’t in Adele situation, I was size S/M before right now I am XS, and she wasn’t plus size, or possibly XL, and now she’s like M, maybe less, so diet alone I don’t really believe in it (I just hope it’s not drugs, please don’t be drugs).
I lost 15 lbs JUST by changing my diet. No processed foods, no alcohol, and no white sugar. I started watching my macros (50% fats, 30% carbs, 20% protein) and the weight melted off. I eat 2200 calories a day and I weigh less than I did in high school. Like Adele, I ONLY do Reformer Pilates (plus short dog walks). Hate to tell you, cardio industry has been lying to everyone. Good for your heart but at the end of the day, the only way to lose weight is reduction in caloric intake. Muscle helps burn fat so with the Pilates, she is building muscle which is helping. Adele’s plan is spot on