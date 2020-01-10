Chris Evans is ‘single’ but he’s ‘dating different women and is having fun’

Are you ladies and gentlemen aware of the Chris Evans fandom’s wish and desire that Chris end up with his Knives Out costar Ana de Armas? She’s his type – brunette, pretty, on the shorter side – and they have a ton of chemistry in their interviews together. I actually think he’s been trying to awkwardly flirt with her and she’s like, “yes, that happens to me a lot.” Anyway, Us Weekly has a very strange update on Chris’s love life, or his lack of a love life:
Chris Evans is a single man for the time being, but he isn’t abstaining from dating altogether.
The Avengers: Endgame actor, 38, has been “dating different women and is having fun,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. Evans is “not exclusive with anyone” and is aiming to “be more private with his love life” following his public relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Jenny Slate.
“Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and holds no bad feelings towards her,” the insider says. “[He] is happy for her.”
Re: Jenny Slate… they’ve been over for a while and she’s engaged to someone else (and it’s twee as hell). I don’t think Chris is still in love with her, nor do I think Jenny is still hung up on him. She has her fiance to obsess over. As for Chris being single but dating different women… I’ve always said that his shy/neurotic/awkward thing is actually how he gets women. It’s his LINE. And I feel like he’s trying to make it happen with Ana.
“These guys….♥️”
📸 Ana de Armas on her instagram story pic.twitter.com/F1mJRkXBBU
— best of chris evans (@bestofcevans) January 7, 2020
steve rogers chris evans
🤝🏻
not knowing how to talk with
the girl they like pic.twitter.com/ojSIY17LFu
— ale ⎊ (@STRKVERSE) December 25, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I loved Chris Evans and Jenny Slate together. But I know I’m in the minority!
They would make a cute couple. They had fantastic chemistry in Knives Out.
I’m here for that couple. I think he is exceptionally underrated and likable as an actor (the only person besides Chris Hemsworth I ever enjoyed in the Avengers movies) and Ana de Armas deserves a big career (she was also amazing in Bladerunner 2049, that should have been a breakout for her already.)
I’ll never forget Evans saying women like Salma Hayek is to have a sex scene with not to introduce to your mom. Ana can do so much better than this guy
Never heard that, but do recall him, back in the day, saying in an interview where his mom was present that the last girl he brought got drunk and puked and passed out on the floor the first time he introduced her to his family, so not sure he’s actually that particular in real life who he takes home. People at the time thought it had to be Jessica Biel, due to the timeline. This was very early Captain America, before he stopped doing interviews like that.
(PS: Googling “Chris Evans, mom, girl who puked” found it right away, FYI, it’s from “The Avengers’ Chris Evans: Just Your Average Beer-Swilling, Babe-Loving Buddhist” by Adam Sachs.)
Also, looked up the other quote and what he said, when asked if he’d rather have a sex scene with Salma Hayek or Sandra Bullock, who he’d already named as two actresses he had crushes on, he said Salma, because she was the hotter of the two. It’s chauvinist, for sure, but I wouldn’t say a 20-something citing Salma Hayek as the hot one, and Sandra Bullock as the girl next door—which was the context, and the same thing lots of guys would say—is unforgivable. Your mileage may vary.
You mean elitist anti-black Salma Hayek?? Don’t think he was wrong about not bringing her home…
I was going to say eeewww, no he’s too old for her. But then I looked up their ages and they’re only 8 years apart. She looks a lot younger than 31 to me. More like 21.
BREAKING NEWS: Rich, famous, hot actor not lacking for female companionship.
Someone hand me my smelling salts, because I’m shocked I tell you. Shocked!
That clip is pretty excruciating.
Cool.
However just by saying that he’s going to be besieged in the worst way.