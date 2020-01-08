Rob Lowe: My ‘stupid Christmas elephant movie’ was streamed more than ‘The Irishman’

For years now, I’ve said that the business model of superhero franchises is not sustainable. And it’s true – the major studios cannot continue to pour $300-500 million into one film’s production, visual effects, marketing and worldwide promotion, all while ignoring original stories and mid-range budget dramas and comedies. Weirdly, the answer to the studio-superhero dilemma has been streaming. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and now Apple+ are all financing those mid-budget dramas and comedies. And at the same time, those streaming companies are picking up the slack when it comes to financing and producing “prestige films,” films which will win awards. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was one of them – no one knows how much Netflix really spent on that, but it’s definitely more than $100 million, probably closer to $200 million. So will Netflix see that money back? It’s weird because Netflix hates to release its internal data, and so the model has changed again – it’s not about box office, it’s not even about how many people streamed it.
All of which to say, Rob Lowe is bragging about how his dumb Netflix movie was streamed more than The Irishman. Someone at Netflix told him that and he repeated it to People Magazine.
Rob Lowe has seemingly just earned bragging rights over one of the biggest directors in Hollywood! The actor, 55, spoke to reporters at the Television Critics Association while promoting his FOX show 911: Lone Star where he claimed his Netflix Christmas film, Holiday in the Wild, surpassed Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman in terms of viewership.
When asked about filming locations, Lowe said he doesn’t “care where I’m working as long as it’s with people I like, people I like to work with and are telling good stories.”
“I just did a movie for Netflix, it was the number one movie that they have,” Lowe claimed. “It was a stupid Christmas elephant movie. Take that Martin Scorsese. They were like don’t tell anybody.” Lowe added, “Anyway, I will work wherever the opportunities come from.”
Holiday in the Wild was released on Netflix in early November. It stars Sex and the City‘s Kristin Davis as Kate, a woman who embarks on a solo second honeymoon in Africa after her husband ends their marriage. There, Kate meets Derek, a pilot played by Lowe, and the two rescue a baby elephant.
First of all, do you even believe that this is true, that his movie was more-streamed than The Irishman? I believe … someone told him that. Maybe it’s even true. I still haven’t seen The Irishman, but isn’t it like five hours long? CB talked about this in her mini-review of The Irishman, that Netflix bragged about how millions of people had watched at least 70% of the film. So, more people might have streamed Rob Lowe’s “stupid Christmas elephant movie” but The Irishman is the one winning awards, so blah.
Here are some photos of Lowe in the stupid Christmas elephant movie.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix, WENN.
I definitely watched that stupid elephant movie and it was everything I expected/wanted it to be. Thought about watching the Irishman but didn’t. Then binged the Witcher instead.
There was a article someone linked me to on how to watch The Irishman because of 3.5 hour running time. It was basically a step by step guide on how to not watch it in one sitting and the best places to pause to give yourself a break. If you watch it, it is for Joe Pesci and…that’s about it. He is fantastic in this.
I wouldn’t be that surprised lol. A click is a click, and some films and series are just enjoyed better when they are just background noise for doing house chores.
The Irishman bored me to death. The most engaging thing about that movie was laughing at how unnecessary that CGI was and the joke got old pretty fast. It felt like a Scorcesse tribute done by a director far less talented than him. I’m so done with Award-baiting movies.
I thoroughly enjoyed the stupid elephant Christmas movie! This background info from Celebitchy made it even more enjoyable: https://www.celebitchy.com/641851/kristin_davis_made_sure_no_trained_elephants_were_used_on_her_new_film/
I’ve never heard of this stupid elephant Christmas movie. That doesn’t sound like good information to me, but what do I know about elephant Christmas movies?
I watched both. I appreciated what The Irishman is and what it represents, but enjoyed the stupid elephant movie more. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I also watched both and enjoyed Holiday in the Wild (the elephant movie) a lot more. It was a feel good nice holiday movie that didn’t require too much thought.
The Irishman was okay but waaayyyy too long. Also, it was boring.
The Irishman was boring as hell and entirely derivative of Scorcese’s other films. Self-indulgent old white men bullshit. I will definitely watch this Christmas elephant movie, Netflix Christmas trash is the finest trash in all the world
Ha! I loved Holiday in the Wild and yes it is exactly a stupid Christmas elephant movie!
Holiday movies are never expected to be deep or thought provoking but the fact they included elephant rehabilitation and release into the wild (a real thing they do at several sanctuaries on the African continen) and were very careful to treat the elephants humanely during the filming of the movie brought attention to elephant conservation. The rest of the movie was cheesy predictable fluff but it had an underlying message!
I have yet to watch the Irishman and honestly I don’t think I’ve ever watched any movie by Martin Scorseses. Doesn’t he mostly do Mafia /gangster movies? I don’t find those interesting (part of the reason why I’ve never watched any of the Godfather movies either!) plus I don’t want to watch bloody violence all the time. I say Rob Lowe should lord it in Scorseses face haha.
I saw the stupid Christmas elephant movie, mainly because it was nice to see an age appropriate couple romance and it had lots of elephants. It was cute, was nice to see Kristen Davis in something.