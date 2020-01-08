Lupita Nyong’o in Valentino at the NY Film Critics Awards: stunning & perfect?

Here are some photos from last night’s NY Film Critics Awards, which looked well-attended with Oscar hopefuls. What do we think of Lupita Nyong’o and her chance at squeezing out a nomination for Us? I wouldn’t put money on it, although the Academy loves her and the Academy also loves Jordan Peele (writer/director of Us). Plus, Oscar voters might be wary of only nominating white peeps in the acting categories, so who knows. Lupita wore this stunning green Valentino to the awards show – it had a cape! With a train! Because she’s a superhero. Her “date” last night was costar Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
As for the awards… Laura Dern (nemesis) won Best Supporting Actress, Joe Pesci won for supporting actor. Antonio Banderas and Lupita Nyong’o picked up lead-acting awards for Pain and Glory and Us respectively. The Irishman won best film, and Quentin Tarantino won for best screenplay. Here’s Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon – Reese wore Andrew Gn.
I thought for a moment that Brad Pitt had actually won best supporting, but no – he flew all the way to New York just to support QT getting a screenplay award. But remember, Brad isn’t campaigning for an Oscar!
Other photos from the event:
Lupita was SOOO good in Us! And she looks amazing in that dress. The color is fantastic for her.
I like Reese’s dress too.
Ok but let’s talk about Lupita’s costar! Hello to you, Sir. He looks like a movie star!!!
I was going to say I love her dress and all the accessories. He is GORGEOUS. I zoomed in wow. Wow wow.
In what movie is he her costar?
He’s glorious in Watchmen on HBO! If you haven’t watched it, you should. So much yum and also very relevant conversation and topics.
Ooohhhh Lupita. That skin…. she’s other worldly beautiful. That dress and color as usual look amazing. Reese looked cute. Your nemesis looks not so cute.
Lupita looks amazing. As usual. Yahya is a tall glass of yum. Good Lord.
She’s a fashion rockstar – on top of being a brilliant actress.
I love her, I think she’s very sweet & intelligent, hard to come by such a package in Hollywood.
In what movie was he her costar? He is Dr. Manhattan in Watchmen.
I hate pleats but she even makes those look good.