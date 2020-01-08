Lupita Nyong’o in Valentino at the NY Film Critics Awards: stunning & perfect?

Here are some photos from last night’s NY Film Critics Awards, which looked well-attended with Oscar hopefuls. What do we think of Lupita Nyong’o and her chance at squeezing out a nomination for Us? I wouldn’t put money on it, although the Academy loves her and the Academy also loves Jordan Peele (writer/director of Us). Plus, Oscar voters might be wary of only nominating white peeps in the acting categories, so who knows. Lupita wore this stunning green Valentino to the awards show – it had a cape! With a train! Because she’s a superhero. Her “date” last night was costar Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

As for the awards… Laura Dern (nemesis) won Best Supporting Actress, Joe Pesci won for supporting actor. Antonio Banderas and Lupita Nyong’o picked up lead-acting awards for Pain and Glory and Us respectively. The Irishman won best film, and Quentin Tarantino won for best screenplay. Here’s Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon – Reese wore Andrew Gn.

I thought for a moment that Brad Pitt had actually won best supporting, but no – he flew all the way to New York just to support QT getting a screenplay award. But remember, Brad isn’t campaigning for an Oscar!

Other photos from the event:

