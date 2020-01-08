Lupita Nyong’o in Valentino at the NY Film Critics Awards: stunning & perfect?

Celebrities at the NY Film Critics Circle Awards

Here are some photos from last night’s NY Film Critics Awards, which looked well-attended with Oscar hopefuls. What do we think of Lupita Nyong’o and her chance at squeezing out a nomination for Us? I wouldn’t put money on it, although the Academy loves her and the Academy also loves Jordan Peele (writer/director of Us). Plus, Oscar voters might be wary of only nominating white peeps in the acting categories, so who knows. Lupita wore this stunning green Valentino to the awards show – it had a cape! With a train! Because she’s a superhero. Her “date” last night was costar Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Celebrities at the NY Film Critics Circle Awards

As for the awards… Laura Dern (nemesis) won Best Supporting Actress, Joe Pesci won for supporting actor. Antonio Banderas and Lupita Nyong’o picked up lead-acting awards for Pain and Glory and Us respectively. The Irishman won best film, and Quentin Tarantino won for best screenplay. Here’s Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon – Reese wore Andrew Gn.

Celebrities at the NY Film Critics Circle Awards

I thought for a moment that Brad Pitt had actually won best supporting, but no – he flew all the way to New York just to support QT getting a screenplay award. But remember, Brad isn’t campaigning for an Oscar!

Brad Pitt looks sharp and classy headed to the NYFCC 2020 Gala Awards Dinner

Other photos from the event:

10 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o in Valentino at the NY Film Critics Awards: stunning & perfect?”

  1. lucy2 says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Lupita was SOOO good in Us! And she looks amazing in that dress. The color is fantastic for her.
    I like Reese’s dress too.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Ok but let’s talk about Lupita’s costar! Hello to you, Sir. He looks like a movie star!!!

    Reply
  3. Trish-a says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Ooohhhh Lupita. That skin…. she’s other worldly beautiful. That dress and color as usual look amazing. Reese looked cute. Your nemesis looks not so cute.

    Reply
  4. TheOriginalMia says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Lupita looks amazing. As usual. Yahya is a tall glass of yum. Good Lord.

    Reply
  5. Sequinedheart says:
    January 8, 2020 at 11:51 am

    She’s a fashion rockstar – on top of being a brilliant actress.
    I love her, I think she’s very sweet & intelligent, hard to come by such a package in Hollywood.

    Reply
  6. emily says:
    January 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    In what movie was he her costar? He is Dr. Manhattan in Watchmen.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    January 8, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    I hate pleats but she even makes those look good.

    Reply

