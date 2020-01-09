Michael B. Jordan finally moved out of his parents’ house

I have a real soft spot for Michael B Jordan. He’s one of the celebrities I think is honestly is who he shows us, like in his segment on Ellen DeGeneres’s Greatest Night of Giveaways special. He is a dedicated son who loves and respects his parents. So much so that Michael bought himself a beautiful home in Sherman Oaks years ago and moved his parents in with him. You can see both the house and his folks in his Vogue’s 73 Questions video. Michael was on Ellen yesterday, promoting his new film, Just Mercy, also starring Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson. During their interview, Michael confirmed that he’s finally moved out of “parents’” house and found his own bachelor pad a few miles away.

On Wednesday, Michael B. Jordan revealed that he’s no longer living with his parents during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. For years, the 32-year-old actor’s folks had been his roommates in his California home and told host Ellen DeGeneres that he was surprised by his parents’ reaction to him moving out. “It happened!” Michael exclaimed. “It’s good. It’s nice. I’m pretty sure they saged the entire house when I left. Like, they lit incense and bleached it down and got rid of all of me and then I got a place.” Despite the recent move, the Black Panther star assured the daytime host that his family’s tight-knit relationship is still very much intact. “Yeah, we’re close enough,” he said of the distance between the two houses. “You know, driving, Sunday dinner. Mom and dad, they cook. I’m close enough that, yeah, we can get there. But I’m still, like, 20 minutes away, which is good.”

[From E! News]

As Ellen pointed out in the first clip below, this is brilliant planning on his parents part. Michael bought the house, they moved in and then he moved out – free home! I’m kidding, I’m sure this was Michael’s plan all along. It wasn’t like he was going to move his folks out from the east coast and then kick them out of the residence. This is just my theory, so don’t quote me (unless I’m right) but I think Michael lived with his folks close to help keep him grounded. He’s really a child star, landing his first bit part on The Sopranos at age 12 and his breakout role on The Wire at 14. Knowing the pitfalls of fame, Michael used his money to buy real estate, which is smart, and now he’s thanking his parents for their guidance by giving them the house. He told Ellen he’s only about 20 minutes away, so he’s got his freedom but is still close enough for all of them to keep tabs on each other. I think it’s lovely that he holds his parents counsel in such high regard, and that he’s not afraid to admit he needs them. I bet his old bedroom is perfectly preserved and no one but Michael is allowed to stay in it.

Just Mercy opens this Friday. It’s based on a memoir by the man that Michael portrays, defense attorney Bryan Stevenson. I added the second Ellen clip below because it discusses the movie, the book and Bryan’s work. If you have not watched the trailer for the film yet, please do so. I think it’s going to be one of the most important movies of the year. Reviewers confirm its importance, even if it is slightly predictable. I hope it finds success and although it’s probably a pipe dream, I’d love for it to still be in theaters during Superbowl weekend. It would be a nice reminder to the NFL while Colin Kaepernick knelt. And I can’t think of a better person than Michael to deliver its message.