Michelle Williams ‘fell in love’ with Thomas Kail, ‘she is happy & fulfilled’

Michelle Williams is pregnant and engaged to Thomas Kail, the primary director of Fosse/Verdon. They likely fell for each other during production, while they were both married. Michelle’s marriage to Phil Elverum fell apart soon after filming ended. We have no idea when Kail’s marriage ended, because Michelle’s PR team seems to be working overtime to whitewash everything across the board. Michelle’s team has been doing set-ups with People Magazine for the past week or so – first it was the pregnancy announcement, complete with an exclusive photoshoot. Then they did a piece about her engagement ring, which is probably a pearl center stone (just like Emma Stone). Then Kail and Williams made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes, so it’s time to put one big bow on all of this.

Michelle Williams has several reasons to look forward to 2020. The actress, 39, is fresh off her Golden Globe best actress in a mini-series win for Fosse/Verdon and will soon be expanding her family with fiancé and Hamilton director Thomas Kail. “Michelle fell in love,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She is happy and fulfilled and ready for another child.” Williams and Kail, 42, worked together on the FX series Fosse/Verdon, in which the Tony Award winner directed the actress. The couple walked the Golden Globe Awards red carpet together where Williams kept her baby bump under wraps in a one-shoulder peach-colored Louis Vuitton gown. A source confirmed to PEOPLE in late December Williams was pregnant and engaged to Kail. Williams’ daughter with the late Heath Ledger, Matilda, 14, played matchmaker, the source added. Her new romance comes more than a year after Williams married indie musician Phil Elverum during the summer of 2018. The two quietly separated in early 2019.

[From People]

Thank the lord that People finally got around to mentioning poor Phil! But my question is… how can Michelle be in a “new romance” is she’s already pregnant enough to be showing? And how did Matilda set up her mom with Kail when Michelle and Kail were married to other people when they met? SO many questions, I guess we’ll never know! Props to Michelle’s team though, they’ve got it to the point where only gossip bloggers like me are grumbling about it. The official story isn’t being questioned or side-eyed at all by the public at large.