Yoga Youtuber Adriene on her 30 day challenge: the goal is to show up anyway

I love Yoga with Adriene on YouTube. Adriene is genuinely kind and her generous personality shines through. You come away feeling like you just had a private lesson with a friend in your living room. Adriene Mishler was on The Today Show to talk about her 30 day challenge, now in its sixth year, where you do yoga every day for 30 days. The Today segment started with Adriene doing yoga with Harry Smith at home in her living room in Texas, which is familiar to so many of us. Her dog Benji came up and started licking Harry’s face and it was adorable! Back in the studio, Adriene explained the 30 day challenge and how anyone can do it. The Today hosts really nailed why Adriene is so popular and loved, she’s genuine and she’s created a safe and welcoming space where people of all levels can do yoga from the comfort of their homes.
On her thirty day yoga challenge
This is our sixth year. They’re for all levels. I spent a lot of time designing them so they’re for all levels and any mood. To commit to something for 30 days there are going to be days where you simply don’t want to show up, you feel tired, you’re not in the mood. The goal is to show up anyway. I tried to create a series where you can show up where you are. Even if you just breath on the mat, that’s enough.
Hoda: I’m watching what you’ve built and it seems like you’ve done it with your heart on the table. What do you think the secret is for you to create something that seems attainable for people who wouldn’t normally do yoga?
I wish I knew. A lot of times I feel like there’s a little bit of magic around the whole thing. When we first started doing this in 2012 we started uploading free yoga videos to YouTube as a little idea to create something that would help others. My business partner and I are artists. I really feel like we were not trying to create a business back then. If we were trying to create a business it would have panned out differently.
Harry: People have had life changing experiences taking your classes. It’s so accessible for a lot of people. Five and a half million [subscribers]. [Ed note: 5.8]
I have been working yoga into my routine by going to local classes but they’re expensive and so crowded at the beginning of the year! Last night I tried to go to an aerial yoga class (we use silks hanging from the ceiling, I love it) which I took as the only participant two weeks ago. It was totally full! There was a space left, but it was the instructor’s silk and I didn’t want to take hers. Also I absolutely love the slow-paced yin yoga at my gym but they discontinued it this year due to it not being popular enough. I’ve taken Adriene’s classes quite a bit but have a hard time doing yoga at home as I like to burn calories, honestly. I know it’s not about that and is a whole mind and body practice. Whenever I do one of her classes I come away happy and relaxed so I’m definitely going to try to show up more as she mentioned. If you want to see Adriene’s videos here’s a link to her YouTube channel. I’m embedding her interview below and my two favorite practices for the issues I have – a sore neck and back. Here’s to a more comfortable and injury-free 2020.
I love Yoga with Adriene! Sometimes she talks a little too much when I’m trying to focus lol, but I’m okay with that because its free. I find her approach to be very welcoming and not intimidating for beginners. I’m not very good at yoga and don’t do it as regularly as I should, but when I do it, I always go to her videos. I have tried some other at home ones and just don’t like them as much. She seems so genuinely nice.
Ha Becks1! That’s my only (tiny) problem with Adriene. I love her, but sometimes I wish she’d chit chat a little less.
OMG! I watch Adriene’s videos all the time. I was going through a particularly difficult time a year or so ago and promised myself I would (finally) commit to doing yoga to help deal with the stress and improve my physical health. My husband actually discovered Adriene first and I’d walk through the room and make fun of him and his “yoga lady.” When I started looking on You Tube for yoga videos to do myself though I found there’s no one out there who equals Adriene in terms of relatability and accessibility. She does feel like a friend. I have my Adriene time most nights before bed. It’s helped immensely. I’m stronger and more flexible. I rarely have to take ibuprofen for back pain anymore. I’m able to focus on my breath to calm myself. “Find what feels good!”
I started going to a wonderful local yoga studio in my town over a year ago. I often start an exercise place and then stop after 10 times or so. The fact that I have stuck with this studio and a yoga practice this long is remarkable. Thanks to your recommendations, I have started subscribing to Adrienne’s You Tube channel. I find Hatha and Yin are instrumental in helping me control and manage my anxiety disorder. I hope to download some of her 10-15 minute classes to take with me when we travel or to do in the mornings when I can’t make it to my studio.
I love Yoga with Adriene! I recommend her every chance I get. I used to go to classes regularly but since becoming a mom a) I don’t have time and b) I need it for the mental release more than physical so home works for me. I usually just do a short 20-30 min video in the evening and even that makes such a world of difference in my mind and body.
The video above for lower back pain is one of my staples <3
I started this to get back into yoga… It is great and like a posted upthread said FREE. I like the dog.
I feel fantastic and will kick my flaky acupunturist to the curb because my back issues are being resolved.
I love this lady, I am no good at flow and moving fast into poses and she is gentle and great I love that she gives you the easy and harder options for most poses which means as you get better you can do the harder stuff. I have used her videos for well over two years on and off, at some point this year I will complete my first 30 days challenge.
Thank you for sharing! I really want to get into yoga this year, for both physical and mental health benefits. I began following “blogilates” on youtube last year, and while I’ve fallen off the wagon, I really did like all of the challenges she had and her personality. And her puppy! Now I have a new person to hopefully get me back in, too.
Thank you for this post CB! I had a hernia back in 2016 and then a baby in 2018 wich kept me from doing yoga. I am back to yoga class this week along with my 9yo who loves it and she motivates me. But I will check out the videos you posted because I suffer from a sore neck too, the actual pain in the neck,lol.
I love Yoga with Adriene! She’s such a joyful person. I have also gotten into classes on Glo on my iPad. The service is inexpensive and I like that they offer a range of pilates classes as well, which I personally prefer over yoga. And their instructors a super diverse as far as age and size which is pretty cool.
I LOVE Yoga with Adriene. I’d wanted to try yoga for years but felt too self-conscious to go to a studio and do it, so I love practicing from home. She has such a sweet and peaceful vibe about her and is so easy to follow.