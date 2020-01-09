Yoga Youtuber Adriene on her 30 day challenge: the goal is to show up anyway



I love Yoga with Adriene on YouTube. Adriene is genuinely kind and her generous personality shines through. You come away feeling like you just had a private lesson with a friend in your living room. Adriene Mishler was on The Today Show to talk about her 30 day challenge, now in its sixth year, where you do yoga every day for 30 days. The Today segment started with Adriene doing yoga with Harry Smith at home in her living room in Texas, which is familiar to so many of us. Her dog Benji came up and started licking Harry’s face and it was adorable! Back in the studio, Adriene explained the 30 day challenge and how anyone can do it. The Today hosts really nailed why Adriene is so popular and loved, she’s genuine and she’s created a safe and welcoming space where people of all levels can do yoga from the comfort of their homes.

On her thirty day yoga challenge

This is our sixth year. They’re for all levels. I spent a lot of time designing them so they’re for all levels and any mood. To commit to something for 30 days there are going to be days where you simply don’t want to show up, you feel tired, you’re not in the mood. The goal is to show up anyway. I tried to create a series where you can show up where you are. Even if you just breath on the mat, that’s enough. Hoda: I’m watching what you’ve built and it seems like you’ve done it with your heart on the table. What do you think the secret is for you to create something that seems attainable for people who wouldn’t normally do yoga?

I wish I knew. A lot of times I feel like there’s a little bit of magic around the whole thing. When we first started doing this in 2012 we started uploading free yoga videos to YouTube as a little idea to create something that would help others. My business partner and I are artists. I really feel like we were not trying to create a business back then. If we were trying to create a business it would have panned out differently. Harry: People have had life changing experiences taking your classes. It’s so accessible for a lot of people. Five and a half million [subscribers]. [Ed note: 5.8]

I have been working yoga into my routine by going to local classes but they’re expensive and so crowded at the beginning of the year! Last night I tried to go to an aerial yoga class (we use silks hanging from the ceiling, I love it) which I took as the only participant two weeks ago. It was totally full! There was a space left, but it was the instructor’s silk and I didn’t want to take hers. Also I absolutely love the slow-paced yin yoga at my gym but they discontinued it this year due to it not being popular enough. I’ve taken Adriene’s classes quite a bit but have a hard time doing yoga at home as I like to burn calories, honestly. I know it’s not about that and is a whole mind and body practice. Whenever I do one of her classes I come away happy and relaxed so I’m definitely going to try to show up more as she mentioned. If you want to see Adriene’s videos here’s a link to her YouTube channel. I’m embedding her interview below and my two favorite practices for the issues I have – a sore neck and back. Here’s to a more comfortable and injury-free 2020.