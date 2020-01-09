Brielle Biermann dissolved her lip fillers and is going for a more natural look

I’m sure a couple of you saw this story bouncing around Twitter last week. Brielle Bierman, the 22-year old daughter of Kim Zolciak-Bierman, decided to dissolve her famous lip fillers so she could look like her natural, 18-year old self. That was how she described what she was going for when she announced it. 18 is the age that Brielle first started getting fillers. Before she dissolved them, this is the size her lips had gotten to:
And now, they look like this:
I’ll admit, this move fascinates me. Brielle looks great, I prefer the natural lip, but I’d love to know what motivated her. Brielle, Kim and 18-year-old Ariana just launched their KAB Cosmetics which is mainly a lip kit company. Part of me wonders if this is a business move. All three serve as models for the product (which is not being received well, btw) and I wonder if they felt they needed an actual pair of natural lips to show off how well the kits work and Brielle just drew the short straw. According to Kim, Brielle asked for lip fillers from starting at age five. Just last year, Brielle adamantly defended her inflated lips because she said she hated her natural lips. Sure folks change their mind and maybe it’s as simple as that. But it was an awfully short walk from ‘my natural lips suck’ to ‘hey, look how cool my natural lips are’ for Brielle.
But I’ll admit, what really caught my eye was Brielle‘s comment that she was going to return to her 18-year-old self. I realize that’s when she first started plumping her lips but the amount this family values cosmetic surgery, I worry that Brielle thinks she’s aged-out and is now, at the very young age of 22, is trying to turn back the clock and that makes me sad. Brielle and Ariana spent much of their youth trying to look older and now Brielle is trying to look younger? Maybe there’s another explanation. I hope so, because there has to be a better message than 18 is the only age that matters for these poor women.
The only reason she’s changing her lips is because the inflated lip look is falling out of favor. We’re moving into the soft glam and natural look era. I’m sure we’ll see more women start to dissolve their lip fillers and BBLs.
I don’t really see much of a difference with them out. She still looks like a blow-up doll to me. She looks fake looking. Just like her momma!
It seems she has toned down the makeup, and maybe she had discovered that tons of makeup + fillers made her look like a 40 something divorced Real Doll.
Good because those huge fake hooker lips make her look like she’s about 45, but I’ll believe it when I see it. I seem to remember Kylie Jenner claiming that she was quitting lip filler but she very clearly did not.
I don’t follow these shows, but just reading this I feel bad for her. At such a young age, feeling like her own appearance isn’t good enough, and bad enough to do drastic things to alter her face? It’s sad, and unfortunately all the procedures and make up cause her to look much older than she really is.
She’s definitely worried about aging; she was raised by a woman who has lied about her age forever and puts looking youthful above literally everything else in her life. I’m sure she views herself as some sort of doll. When I was that age I also worried about aging and my mom wasn’t half as bad as hers.
It’s funny this story came up today. I was commenting less than an hour ago to my fiance about his sister’s ridiculous pumped up lips this morning. She posted a photo on her instagram story and she looks like she is wearing a pair of those wax lips we used to chew on as kids. He actually said his sister’s lips look she has the waxy BabyBel covers on her face. She was once a naturally pretty woman but she has gotten into scary territory. But it’s her face and not mine and if she wants to look like that, so be it. Thankfully, I only see her once or twice a year so I don’t have to look her in the face too often. The sad thing for me is she has two sons (and a stepson) and I am afraid that they will think that the women they date later will have to look so unnatural. But then again, maybe they will date hippies or more natural looking women.