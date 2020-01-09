Brielle Biermann dissolved her lip fillers and is going for a more natural look

Embed from Getty Images

I’m sure a couple of you saw this story bouncing around Twitter last week. Brielle Bierman, the 22-year old daughter of Kim Zolciak-Bierman, decided to dissolve her famous lip fillers so she could look like her natural, 18-year old self. That was how she described what she was going for when she announced it. 18 is the age that Brielle first started getting fillers. Before she dissolved them, this is the size her lips had gotten to:

And now, they look like this:

I’ll admit, this move fascinates me. Brielle looks great, I prefer the natural lip, but I’d love to know what motivated her. Brielle, Kim and 18-year-old Ariana just launched their KAB Cosmetics which is mainly a lip kit company. Part of me wonders if this is a business move. All three serve as models for the product (which is not being received well, btw) and I wonder if they felt they needed an actual pair of natural lips to show off how well the kits work and Brielle just drew the short straw. According to Kim, Brielle asked for lip fillers from starting at age five. Just last year, Brielle adamantly defended her inflated lips because she said she hated her natural lips. Sure folks change their mind and maybe it’s as simple as that. But it was an awfully short walk from ‘my natural lips suck’ to ‘hey, look how cool my natural lips are’ for Brielle.

But I’ll admit, what really caught my eye was Brielle‘s comment that she was going to return to her 18-year-old self. I realize that’s when she first started plumping her lips but the amount this family values cosmetic surgery, I worry that Brielle thinks she’s aged-out and is now, at the very young age of 22, is trying to turn back the clock and that makes me sad. Brielle and Ariana spent much of their youth trying to look older and now Brielle is trying to look younger? Maybe there’s another explanation. I hope so, because there has to be a better message than 18 is the only age that matters for these poor women.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images