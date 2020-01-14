Tiffany Haddish wants to cook for Angelina Jolie: ‘I feel like she hungry’

Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek were doing a lot of promotion last week for their movie Like a Boss. I hate to say it, but they didn’t get a ton of attention, mostly because of the Golden Globes and because of the giant royal story that broke. But we can still enjoy them, and I enjoyed the hell out of their chemistry together on Watch What Happens Live. I’m including the video of the “aftershow” at the end of the post, that’s where Salma and Tiff answered call-in questions. The best part is when Salma was asked about Angelina Jolie – they’re working together on The Eternals, and Salma has turned into a big Jolie stan. And as it turns out, Tiffany is already a Jolie stan.
Tiffany Haddish is ready for a girls date night with Angelina Jolie! While making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (January 9) with her Like a Boss co-star Salma Hayek, a caller asked Salma about what it’s like to work with her Eternals co-star, Angelina.
“I have to tell you I’m still working with her, we haven’t finished. I love her,” Salma expressed. “I absolutely absolutely love her. We worked really well together as actresses, she’s incredibly talented. I’ve learned to discover a lot about her. She’s kind of private and I’m really impressed with her as a mother, especially.”
Interrupting, Tiffany asked if Salma would “let her know that I’d like to cook a meal for her?” Hayek reassured Haddish that Angelina Jolie would “love” her.
“I met her before, and I said, ‘We should hang out,’” Tiffany said, repeating, “I would love to cook for her….I’m far from being a lesbian, but if I had to be, that’s probably the route I would go… We should all hang out. I also wanna just cook for her ’cause I feel like she hungry.”
Damn, now I want to see THAT movie. Tiffany Cooks For Angelina. Tiffany, Salma and Angelina Hang Out. I know Angelina probably doesn’t get offered any comedy scripts at this point, but I would love to see her do something lighter, and working with Tiffany would be a great call. Come on, you’d love that! Plus, Tiffany really would be like “come here Angie, smoke this joint and I’m gonna cook for us.”
This whole video is a gossip goldmine, but if you just want to see the part where they talk about Angelina, it starts around the 2:20 mark. Before that question, they talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving and Salma and Tiffany are super-supportive of Meg.
The title of this article made me laugh aloud. Angelina looks hungry indeed. I am gonna watch that movie just because of Tiffany Haddish. She is so funny and relatable in all her interviews.
I know she is joking but isn’t that body shaming? I mean can you say a larger person looks like they eat too much?
It was body shaming, since when can’t Angie afford her own food.
Yes it is, but it seems to be acceptable to body shame and fit shame women as long as they are skinny. “Real women have curves” and so forth.
Yup, and it’s super gross, any policing of who gets to count as a “real” anything is incredibly disgusting.
Thank you, people are totally fine with thin shaming people but watch out if you fat shame someone.
She said “she look hungry”. She didn’t say anything about her body. Maybe she means hungry for some nurturing.
I don’t know how I feel about this. For me it’s never ok to comment on other peoples weight either way.
I always got stick in my family as a teenager for being tiny. At 5’7′ I was just over 110 Ibs and it showed…
It really shouldn’t be okay, no matter who it is. It’s always concern trolling, whatever the size of the person. It’s just “accepted” to do it loudly and publicly when people are thin.
That’s not funny.0
I’ve been saying AJ should do a comedy for forever now. I would love for her to play to straight man to a comedian. I think her deadpan reactions will be gold.
I would love for her to do a movie with Melissa or Dwayne Johnson.
I think AJ and Jack Black will be great together in a live action comedy. We know the promotion would be great because they just adore one another.
But first, she should give us SALT 2!!!!
I’d watch that movie too. I think Angelina could be funny.
Haha love the fact that Salma is totally fangirling over Angelina.
She was the same during Comic-Con last year before they even started shooting.
I cannot wait for Eternals.
I’d watch that movie 🎥 with my bong bestie. You should script that shit up!! 🔥🔥🤦♀️🖖🏽🖖🏽
I’m sure Tiffany means well but this comes across as unnecessary and potentially triggering for people who have issues with weight gain. I have a lovely friend who’s constantly trying to get some healthy body mass, she eats a lot and still can’t reach a figure in which she can feel her best self. Angelina is a deeply private person and if she has ever battled body dysphormia, this comment could hit the wrong note for her.
Would we find it funny if someone was talking about Lizzo (for a famous-person example) and said that they’d like to invite her over to their house to work out in their gym/swim in their pool, saying that she doesn’t look like she’s hungry?
Nope. Body shaming is body shaming.