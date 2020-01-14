Tiffany Haddish wants to cook for Angelina Jolie: ‘I feel like she hungry’

Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek were doing a lot of promotion last week for their movie Like a Boss. I hate to say it, but they didn’t get a ton of attention, mostly because of the Golden Globes and because of the giant royal story that broke. But we can still enjoy them, and I enjoyed the hell out of their chemistry together on Watch What Happens Live. I’m including the video of the “aftershow” at the end of the post, that’s where Salma and Tiff answered call-in questions. The best part is when Salma was asked about Angelina Jolie – they’re working together on The Eternals, and Salma has turned into a big Jolie stan. And as it turns out, Tiffany is already a Jolie stan.

Tiffany Haddish is ready for a girls date night with Angelina Jolie! While making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (January 9) with her Like a Boss co-star Salma Hayek, a caller asked Salma about what it’s like to work with her Eternals co-star, Angelina. “I have to tell you I’m still working with her, we haven’t finished. I love her,” Salma expressed. “I absolutely absolutely love her. We worked really well together as actresses, she’s incredibly talented. I’ve learned to discover a lot about her. She’s kind of private and I’m really impressed with her as a mother, especially.” Interrupting, Tiffany asked if Salma would “let her know that I’d like to cook a meal for her?” Hayek reassured Haddish that Angelina Jolie would “love” her. “I met her before, and I said, ‘We should hang out,’” Tiffany said, repeating, “I would love to cook for her….I’m far from being a lesbian, but if I had to be, that’s probably the route I would go… We should all hang out. I also wanna just cook for her ’cause I feel like she hungry.”

Damn, now I want to see THAT movie. Tiffany Cooks For Angelina. Tiffany, Salma and Angelina Hang Out. I know Angelina probably doesn’t get offered any comedy scripts at this point, but I would love to see her do something lighter, and working with Tiffany would be a great call. Come on, you’d love that! Plus, Tiffany really would be like “come here Angie, smoke this joint and I’m gonna cook for us.”

This whole video is a gossip goldmine, but if you just want to see the part where they talk about Angelina, it starts around the 2:20 mark. Before that question, they talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving and Salma and Tiffany are super-supportive of Meg.