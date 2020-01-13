Zendaya in Tom Ford at the Critics’ Choice Awards: the best look of the night?

Here are more photos from last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards, one of the most boring nights. At least this year’s CCA were on a Sunday, and at least they started at 7 pm. There was no need for a three hour show, and there was no need for Taye Diggs (in general). But there were a few bright spots, like everybody stanning the hell out of Zendaya in this spectacular look from Tom Ford. Magazine editors, fashion editors and fashionistas are obsessed with this Tom Ford look – Gwyneth Paltrow also wore it for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. Zendaya wore it better though. This is truly a breast plate, like warriors would have worn. And Tom Ford did it in that vibrant fuchsia. Gorgeous. But yeah, you can only pull this off if you’re thin and you have small-breast privilege.

Margaret Qualley wore Miu Miu and… this is such a nothingburger look. I get that it’s JUST the Critics Choice and people might phone it in sartorially, but wow, too bland.

Ava Duvernay wore this pretty Michael Cinco dress, but what was more important was her speech, when she won for When They See Us:

Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.

2 Responses to “Zendaya in Tom Ford at the Critics’ Choice Awards: the best look of the night?”

  1. SkaraBrae says:
    January 13, 2020 at 6:50 am

    Gorgeous.

    Love the colour, love the styling, the hair… everything.

    Reply
  2. Other Renee says:
    January 13, 2020 at 6:51 am

    I love the skirt and the color on Zendaya but this breastplate thing must end now. It looks ridiculous. It looked ridiculous on Goop as well.

    Margaret Qualley Schoolmarm. Ava Duvernay Little Bo Peep.

    Reply

