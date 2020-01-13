Kate Beckinsale in Julien MacDonald at the Critics’ Choice Awards: too much?

wenn37544685
Kate Beckinsale was a presenter last night, and she was over the top as is typical for her. Hecate just covered Kate’s fashion at a Golden Globes after party, and I came away from her post with more of an appreciation for Kate. She wants to bring it every time and she tries, but it ends up being predictable. Imagine if she went for a classic and understated look instead. That would be unexpected, but this is not. Kate was in a peach Julien MacDonald with sequin beading and a giant goofy poof on one shoulder. When she came out on stage she had to push the long side train out of the way. There was something dramatic about that, but this was just the Critics Choice Awards. The venue didn’t seem suited to this. If this didn’t have that giant vomiting orchid on the shoulder it would be lovely.

wenn37545091

Whenever I use Billy Porter as the headliner the posts get less comments, maybe because he always brings such looks to the red carpet that people expect it from him. So I used Kate Beckinsale instead, since more people know her and will want to comment on her. Billy is the real star here, as he’s the one who takes actual fashion risks. In this case he veered from just a gown or suit and wore little temporary butterfly tattoos as his main accessory. Billy was in a Hogan McLaughlin gown in two shades of green with a contemporary angular bodice. I’m not sure about his silver jewelry, he could have toned that down a little, but at least he’s not completely matchy with his body art. It would have been weird if he wore butterfly jewelry too. I think the jewelry and gown are meant to contrast with the butterflies.

Embed from Getty Images

wenn37545173

We’re not doing comprehensive posts with all the nominees and attendees, because it doesn’t seem like people really watched the Critics’ Choice Awards and we’re phoning it in a little, for us. Catherine O’Hara stood out to me on stage and I wanted to talk about her. She was in such a classic and elegant Romona Keveza, with perfect gold jewelry. This is a striking and thoughtful look.

wenn37545783

wenn37545780

Mandy Moore had on an Elie Saab jumpsuit with gold chains at the neckline and bust. I would like this more without the tie at the neck. It’s very Little Red Riding Hood. Her hair and makeup are beautiful though and overall this is a win.

ChoiceAwar_B772_345166_247

ChoiceAwar_B772_345166_244

Merritt Wever doesn’t get enough credit for just turning in incredible work year after year. She does have two Emmys, for Nurse Jackie and Godless, but I saw one of our photo agencies identify her as “Brie Larson” recently. Merrit does have Brie Larson’s type of energy. She was nominated last night for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her work in Unbelievable, which went to Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon. Look at her in this awesome velvet suit.

wenn37545791

Embed from Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson was in a formfitting white and metallic Galia Lahav gown with a teardrop cutout along the front. The front of this dress is a big boring but the back has see-through netting in a geometric pattern! You can see her underwear through it. Susan was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for This Is Us, which went to Jean Smart.

wenn37545681

wenn37545442

Here’s Jean Smart! She won for Watchmen, and that was nice to see because she also plays like fairy godmothers on Hallmark romcoms. She got played off last night and it seemed like other people who won in their categories got a lot more time to speak. I saw comments on Twitter that Jean was underdressed, but it’s just the Critics Choice Awards. I liked her matching shoes.
Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos credit: WENN, Avalon.red and Getty

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “Kate Beckinsale in Julien MacDonald at the Critics’ Choice Awards: too much?”

  1. MyNAME says:
    January 13, 2020 at 7:39 am

    Billy Porter just… owns it. Always. Such an amazing person.

    Reply
  2. Sasha says:
    January 13, 2020 at 7:47 am

    Billy’s gown was a pants jumpsuit and I would like 7. What a wonderful look.

    Reply
  3. Annaloo says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Never too much with Kate. I expect her to go to her mailbox in a ball gown. I love her extra-ness. More ruffles,. Kate!

    Reply
  4. Lucy2 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:05 am

    Billy looks amazing!

    Kate wears stuff like that for even talk show appearances, so at least this is slightly more event appropriate. I would love it if it didn’t have the shoulder thing too.

    Reply
  5. AnnaKist says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:05 am

    That black velvet pantsuit is gorgeous. I want that one.

    Reply
  6. Ariel says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:06 am

    There should be a channel devoted to following Billy Porter around award shows. He is our queen. And his every award show move should be documented.
    I would pay for that coverage.

    Reply
  7. Amy Too says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Susan Kelechi Watson looks like she has a spot or stain on her dress. I noticed someone else (ETA: Lupita) also looked like they had two stains or spots on their dress. I wonder if it’s the lighting. The whole red carpet “set” looks really low budget to me. The colors are ugly, the carpet looks sticky or dirty, and I hate the little dots on the floor that tell people where to stand—they ruin the pictures and look tacky.

    Reply
  8. Jackie O'Glasses says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Jean Smart is wonderful in everything I see her in. Just re watched Season 5 of 24 and Fargo. She can literally play any role. Love her!!

    Reply
    • Skyblue says:
      January 13, 2020 at 8:17 am

      Jean is the best. I recently rewatched Frasier and I forgot how hysterical her role was. So sexy then she would bellow and scare the crap out of everyone including the viewer 😂

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment