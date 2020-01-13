Saoirse Ronan in Erdem at the Critics’ Choice Awards: one of better looks this season?

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

I can’t even tell you how disappointed I’ve been with Saoirse Ronan’s fashion throughout the Little Women promotion and the start of the awards season. It’s notable (and notably bad) because this is not Saoirse’s first time in a big awards-season as a nominee, and I remember how much I flat-out loved so much of what she wore when she was promoting Brooklyn a few years ago, not to mention Lady Bird! Anyway, she’s been disappointing the past two months, but she brought some drama to the Critics’ Choice Awards with this floral Erdem. Is this the most perfect look ever? No. Does it sort of look like repurposed curtains? Yes. But I still like it, maybe even love it. Finally, some fashion drama!

Critics’ Choice Awards 2019

Critics’ Choice Awards 2019

Greta Gerwig attended the Critics Choice Awards with her man Noah Baumbach, and she looked way more formal than him. She wore this Alberta Ferretti velvet suit/tuxedo. Which I really like, I just wish Noah had “matched” in some way.

Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig at arrivals...

Florence Pugh in Prada. Prada will sometimes make these dresses which are supposed to be delicate and unique and excessive all at once, and they just end up looking too “heavy” you know? This is one of those dresses. For a relatively simple dress, I feel like this is too “heavy” for a short girl.

Florence Pugh at arrivals for The 25th A...

Joey King also wore Prada – this is okay? I would have liked to have seen this on Florence.

Joey King at arrivals for The 25th Annua...

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Saoirse Ronan in Erdem at the Critics’ Choice Awards: one of better looks this season?”

  1. Lucy says:
    January 13, 2020 at 7:39 am

    Since Florence is featured here, I just wanna say I finally saw Midsommar yesterday and HOLY F*CKING SH*T ON A STICK. What even was that. WHAT. EVEN. Everyone was amazing in it, especially Florence and Will Poulter. And I was so surprised when Chidi Anagonye popped up on my screen! Lol. Is Midsommar the actual Bad Place? #thoughts.

    Reply
    • SkaraBrae says:
      January 13, 2020 at 7:43 am

      It was one of the most wonderfully bizarre, horrific and somehow hilarious films I have ever seen.
      Some scenes were truly harrowing (*cough* cliff) but so compelling.

      I went to see it alone (partner hates horror) and the whole audience walked out looking shell shocked. 😁

      Florence was great in it. She has such a luminous face.

      Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      January 13, 2020 at 8:00 am

      Chidi! Now I definitely want to see that.

      Reply
    • Skyblue says:
      January 13, 2020 at 8:21 am

      I know, right? I watched it alone at home and was mesmerized and horrified at the same time. Florence was amazing in it. I enjoyed her as Amy in Little Women too.

      Reply
  2. SKF says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:09 am

    I love all of these outfits! I actually love thAt dress on Florence! Gorgeous…

    Reply
  3. AnnaKist says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:11 am

    I’ll never tire of a fantastic black velvet pants suit. Lovelovelove it. I’d wear the schitt outta that. Why, I think I’d even wear it to do the grocery shopping.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment