Saoirse Ronan in Erdem at the Critics’ Choice Awards: one of better looks this season?

I can’t even tell you how disappointed I’ve been with Saoirse Ronan’s fashion throughout the Little Women promotion and the start of the awards season. It’s notable (and notably bad) because this is not Saoirse’s first time in a big awards-season as a nominee, and I remember how much I flat-out loved so much of what she wore when she was promoting Brooklyn a few years ago, not to mention Lady Bird! Anyway, she’s been disappointing the past two months, but she brought some drama to the Critics’ Choice Awards with this floral Erdem. Is this the most perfect look ever? No. Does it sort of look like repurposed curtains? Yes. But I still like it, maybe even love it. Finally, some fashion drama!

Greta Gerwig attended the Critics Choice Awards with her man Noah Baumbach, and she looked way more formal than him. She wore this Alberta Ferretti velvet suit/tuxedo. Which I really like, I just wish Noah had “matched” in some way.

Florence Pugh in Prada. Prada will sometimes make these dresses which are supposed to be delicate and unique and excessive all at once, and they just end up looking too “heavy” you know? This is one of those dresses. For a relatively simple dress, I feel like this is too “heavy” for a short girl.

Joey King also wore Prada – this is okay? I would have liked to have seen this on Florence.