Charlize Theron in Celine at the Critics’ Choice Awards: basic or sleek?

Critics’ Choice Awards 2019

Here are more photos from last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards. Charlize Theron is getting nominated across the board for playing Megyn Kelly in Bombshell and everybody seems to have mixed feelings about that. I sort of wonder if Charlize is trying her best to avoid looking like Megyn Kelly during the awards season, and maybe that’s why she’s keeping this tragique hairstyle. This hair is full-on ruining what would be okay red carpet looks. Charlize’s look last night was Celine – I’m curious about what the dress looks like without the jacket, but whatever. It’s a look.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2019

Nicole Kidman in Armani. On the show, I only saw this from the waist up, so I was not expecting this ballgown-like skirt. It’s… a lot. It’s not bad, actually. It’s just kind of boring, even though it’s supposed to be mega-drama.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2019

Nicole Kidman at arrivals for The 25th A...

Annabelle Wallis in Moschino – another one which should be DRAMA but it’s really not. I am surprised by how much I like the construction on this – it suits her.

Annabelle Wallis at arrivals for The 25t...

Jenny Slate in Mulberry. This is… lovely? I really like the fabric, the embroidery, the subtle sparkle in the floral. It suits her and it’s a good dress.

Jenny Slate at arrivals for The 25th Ann...

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Charlize Theron in Celine at the Critics’ Choice Awards: basic or sleek?”

  1. Macheath says:
    January 13, 2020 at 7:17 am

    Probably my least favourite fashion post so far. Nothing looks bad at all, all the ladies are well put together. But nothing is memorable either.

    Reply
  2. Sierra says:
    January 13, 2020 at 7:19 am

    Charlize is such a beautiful woman but this hair style and colour just doesn’t suit her.

    Reply
  3. Busyann says:
    January 13, 2020 at 7:31 am

    Oooh I Nicole’s dress would be better with less volume. Like a fitted sheath that Renee Z. favours. That would be gorgeous. Also, I always forget who Annabelle Wallis is. Her name recognition is growing, but I would never be able to pick her out of a crowd.

    Reply
  4. ichsi says:
    January 13, 2020 at 7:40 am

    Jenny’s dress needed to be floor length, not that sad asymmetric hem. Otherwise I agree with the post above, everyone looks good, but there’s nothing memorable there.

    Reply
  5. Goal Digger says:
    January 13, 2020 at 7:52 am

    I remember when Joan Collins said some years ago that modern actresses lack glamour. As times goes by i agree with her…especially today

    Reply
  6. Lucy2 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:07 am

    I really like all of these, especially Charlize’s.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment