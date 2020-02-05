Greta Gerwig: ‘We should all be breast feeding each other’s children’

Greta Gerwig covers the February issue of Elle UK. It’s mostly to promote Little Women, but sure, she was probably awards-hustling too. Even though Gerwig was snubbed for a Best Director nomination, she did get nominated for Adapted Screenplay, plus LW was nominated for Best Picture (even though Oscar-voting dudes didn’t even watch it at screenings). Plus, I just think it’s a little bit funny how Greta has put herself front-and-center for all of the LW promotion and awards-hustling. It wasn’t this way with Lady Bird – Gerwig was not on multiple magazine covers and in the centerpiece of the awards campaign. What’s different this time? I don’t even know. So, you can read the full Elle piece here. She talks a lot about being postpartum and breastfeeding and Louisa May Alcott. Some highlights:
Her family didn’t have a TV when she was growing up: ‘I recently read a test in the back of a book, to see if you have ADHD, that asked if, when you were a kid, you changed the radio station all the time. In our car it was a dial and I knew all the stations well enough that I could turn the dial without looking, and my parents were like, “Stop doing that!” But I just kept thinking, Maybe there’s a better song on another station. Or now, I’ll play the same song repeatedly, until it finally doesn’t give me that dopamine hit.’
She can go into a consumption-zone: She says she once read the entire set of seven Harry Potter books in a single weekend. ‘Everyone who works with me can attest to this – I go into a zone where I don’t wash or return calls and I go feral. I can go into hyperfocus as well as becoming more scattered.’ She thinks she would have been good in a newsroom. ‘I like things that have a great deal of pressure and a lot of deadlines, because I need it.’
On Louisa May Alcott and whether she was a lesbian. ‘She said something along the lines of, “I have half a mind to think I’m a man born into a woman’s body, where I’ve fallen in love with half a dozen pretty girls and never once felt that way about a man.” Well there’s a name for that!’ says Gerwig, noting that Jo’s character clearly shared that view. ‘But it felt reductive to assign something [like lesbianism] to her in an explicit way. She was a person who was conflicted about being a woman and what that meant.’
On babies: ‘Babies are in a hallucination the whole time and when they make eye contact with you, there’s this kind of joy – Oh my God, someone else is in here, too! – and then they go away again into their hallucinatory world. That’s pretty interesting to be around. He’s a good little baby – I could look at his face all day. I really like him.’
Nannies and the feeding schedule: She is keen to stress that she and Baumbach have paid help. ‘There’s no way I could do it without that help, as well as my mother and my friends,’ she says, muttering, ‘3:50, 5:25, 6:45…’ to herself before adding, ‘Sorry, I’m just doing the math of when I can do the next pump.’ She also has a close friend who is nursing who she has swapped breast milk with, and thinks it’s the natural way. ‘We should all be breast feeding each other’s children, because actually it builds up the immune system.’
Motherhood is living in denial: ‘Whatever you were prepared for, none of it is how you think, as far as I can tell. There has to be a certain amount of denial that goes on. After my friends threw me a baby shower I got given nursing bras and, while putting stuff away afterwards, I remember thinking, I’ll keep my regular bras out as well because I’ll use those sometimes, too. Like when? When is the time if they’re eating every hour and a half? You have to believe that, alongside your new life, your older life is going to continue – and then you realise with stunning clarity that that’s not true. I think you have to not know that, to be able to do it.’
I think that’s probably a nice way of describing how motherhood changes one’s life and the denial it takes before, during and after the pregnancy. It’s crazy that we, as a species, continue to breed, right? Everything changes and the only thing keeping humankind from extinction is an evolutionary quirk of denial. As for swapping breast milk… I’m always reading articles about women donating their breastmilk and how there’s a low-key industry in breastmilk. But… does swapping breastmilk really build up an immune system? I’m really asking.
I’m flagging this to come back as I’m curious if this is a thing. None of my friends were breastfeeding at the same time as me, and my friends who have been never mentioned swapping. Maybe it’s a trendy celebrity or East Coast thing? I’m in the Bible Belt, where breasts aren’t supposed to exist. 🤷🏻♀️
Nurse here. Breast milk does adapt for antibodies needed by a baby if they are sick, which is great. I’m not sure about the rest of what she said.
It’s a nice thought but everyone’s diet is so different, I don’t know how it would work in this day and age. Many babies can’t take breast milk from moms who eat dairy or wheat, for example. And I’m over here consuming the maximum amount of coffee allowed every day, and a lot of moms would have issues feeding their baby that.
I guess it may help to expose the infant gut to an ever expanding bacterial flora? Apparently vaginal births are good for that too. I don’t think I could ever have done that though, not least because I could barely produce enough for my child let alone other peoples’!
That is putting a lot of trust in a friend, that’s all I’m going to say about that.
I think it’s pretty common for women in traditional cultures to breastfeed children that are not their own. Especially among extended family. Then there’s the whole grotesquely exploitative practice of wet nursing. One must assume that the babies left behind when a poor women went to the big house to feed a rich woman’s child were fed by someone. I’m guessing a sister, cousin, neighbor?
Thinking from the evolutionary perspective, the question of why humans as a special continue to breed has no sense, evolutionary breeding is the key form of preserving a certain kind of species from disappearing and hence prevailing.
I know my mom would give out milk because I was premature and did not eat much. It has an effect on immune system if the other mother can not breastfeed and has to use formula. Not sure it does have an effect otherwise.
But why does Noah always look like he is on death row in pictures?
I don’t know about immune benefits-but when I was feeding every 90 minutes with my oldest I longed for a wet nurse so I could get some sleep. The baby hated the bottle.
What’s the difference in Greta’s hustle? I honestly think (and this may sound terrible to some here) the difference is Noah. This year he has his own movie that is picking up a lot of awards and there may be a sense of competition there. Like, hey I’m here too, I wrote and directed a movie too! Plus there’s the added angle that they are romantic partners who are both writer-directors with their own respective projects and that’s a fairly rare situation.
How did she read all 7 Harry Potter books in a weekend? That’s impossible. I read the last two in a weekend – I barely slept AND I’m a really fast reader.
My sister and I had babies a couple months apart. When her supply was dwindling and she didn’t feel ready to make a switch to formula, I pumped milk for my niece too. It might not be for everyone, but my sister was happy to give breast milk a little longer and it felt good to support her too.
No, thank you.