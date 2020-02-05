Jay-Z says he wasn’t really protesting during the anthem at the Super Bowl

Jay-Z is a portrait of a man who is trying to have his cake and eat it too. For days, he wanted credit for silently protesting during the national anthem at the Super Bowl, only to come out and say that he wasn’t consciously protesting. He wants credit for talking about social justice with the NFL, all while the NFL still refuses to hire Colin Kaepernick. Jay wants credit for producing one of the best Halftime shows in recent memory, but he reportedly tried to exert pressure on Jennifer Lopez to tone down the political message of the show. Jay-Z is everything and nothing. He will go where the wind blows. So here’s his explanation – after days of people defending his “silent protest” of remaining seated through the anthem – for why he did what he did and why it wasn’t a protest:
JAY-Z and Beyoncé may have remained seated while Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, but it wasn’t a form of protest as some previously thought. During an appearance at Columbia University on Tuesday, JAY-Z, 50, set the record straight.
“It actually wasn’t. Sorry,” the rapper said when asked if staying seated was “meant to convey a signal,” according to video of the event obtained by TMZ. “It really wasn’t.”
JAY-Z — who produced all of the musical acts at the Super Bowl as part of his deal with the NFL as “live music entertainment strategist” — said that he and Beyoncé, 38, immediately “jumped into artist mode” as soon as the performances began with Yolanda Adams’ rendition of “America the Beautiful.” By the time Lovato, 27, took the stage to sing the National Anthem, the pair were so enthralled with the performance and its logistics that they didn’t stand up.
“So the whole time we’re sitting there, we’re talking about the performance,” he explained, adding that during Adams’ performance, he was preoccupied with what was being shown on televisions across the country versus what people at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida were seeing. “And then right after that, Demi comes out, and we’re talking about how beautiful she looks and how she sounds, and what she’s gone through in her life for her to be on the stage and we’re so proud of her. It just happened. I didn’t have to make a silent protest,” JAY-Z said, adding that the diverse group of artists that were chosen to perform were “the biggest, loudest protest of all.”
Ah, so he wasn’t protesting but if he was, he didn’t need to because Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did a big protest but he tried to get them to stop. That’s it in a nutshell. To be clear, I don’t have an issue with Jay-Z making money and making deals and doing business. He’s a mogul and all that. What bugs me is that he wants to be the smartest businessman and be SEEN as an ethical man of integrity and cultural relevance. And he’s just not that guy anymore. He’s a suit. He’s doing deals with the NFL, he’s making decisions based on corporate interests rather than social consciousness. Anyway, I don’t’ even believe that Jay and Bey remained seated because they were just focused on the music and in “producer mode.”
Even if that is the case , shouldn’t they be listening rather than talking through the performance? Seems a bit rude.
Unfortunately, many music business people (managers, agents, executives) talk through performances. Some of the loudest and rudest people at shows are often directly involved with the performing artists. While I wasn’t loud, I used to do this, too. It took me about 5 years after leaving the music business to be able to enjoy music, just listening, without thinking or talking about the business.
Blah to both carters. They care about $$$ and clout and nothing else.
I theorized yesterday that Jay really had no problem with J-Lo’s protest and was simply trying to act like he did because the NFL got mad. This denial of him sitting in protest pretty much proves this theory to me.
He tried to be woke. But the white men got mad and now he’s Uncle Toming it.
Can we retire the term Uncle Tom, please? If the term hinges on the race of the person you’re talking about, it’s a slur. I don’t think you’re being racist. I just think that term is super loaded and it’s not really cool for an anonymous person to use it on a Black man.
WORD.
Nic- fair enough, re: Uncle Tom.
Look, sit during the anthem as a peaceful protest and be honest about your reasoning. Don’t sit and come up with some BS excuse. So lame.
F*** off, Carter.
It’s getting more and more obvious that he’s not as smart as he thinks he is.
Speaking of not as smart as he thinks he is, whatever happened to Tidal? Hmm.
Always something weird.
In this case have a seat.
I guess they did that already. Haha
They are both insufferable. End rant.
In Ireland there is a term: Taking the Soup. During the famine food was offered to starving Catholics by Anglicans on the proviso that they would convert to Protestantism- i.e. take the religion of those who were oppressing and starving the people of Ireland. I think Jay Z has taken the soup, without having the excuse of the threat of starvation.
Great analogy. One might say what he’s doing is even worse than Kanye’s bs. At least Kanye is putting his stuff out there without duplicity and laziness. I’m horrified by it, but what Jay Z is doing is horrifying x2.
It is devastating that these two hugely influential people are just basking in their *power* and not actually risking anything.
Colin risked everything. Jay Z can suck a camel’s behind.
This is from the man who tried to capitalize off of Occupy Wall Street by selling T-shits on his website for his own profit (with no proceeds going to the movement) until he was met with opposition from OWS. He also refused to stand with the boycotters when Barney’s NY racially profiled a Black customer and people called on him to stop selling his merchandise there. He was so flagrant about it Harry Belafonte had to call him out on his hypocrisy.
And Jay had the audacity to respond to Harry with such disdain it was ridiculous:
“I’m offended by that because first of all, and this is going to sound arrogant, but my presence is charity. Just who I am. Just like Obama‘s is. Obama provides hope. Whether he does anything, the hope that he provides for a nation, and outside of America is enough. Just being who he is. You’re the first Black president. If he speaks on any issue or anything he should be left alone.”
So what I’m seeing from the comments is that Jay isn’t the right kind of Black for you guys. He’s not acting the way you think a “real” Black man should. He’s fake, so is Beyoncé, etc.
This is a kind of microaggession and racial bias that needs to be examined.
Crap like this makes me think those Illuminati conspiracy theories may be true. Do the Carter’s do any work to get their fans to vote? I mean, if he really wants to fight against the Nazis who are trying to murder our Democracy then he needs to be more vocal about it because I have no idea where he stands on Trump.
How self absorbed do you have to be to not hear the national anthem in a stadium?