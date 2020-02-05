People: Duchess Meghan ‘is deliberately keeping her circle tight’ these days

First of all, it pleases me that People Magazine’s photo editors are on the same wave-length with me. Last week, I got tired of using the most recent photos we have of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, so I started going through our photo archives. I think that’s what I’ll do in lieu of new Sussex photos, and it could be a while before we get new shots of them at any kind of event. This cover shot it from their trip to Ireland in 2018 (I also used these photos in a post last week!). Anyway, what’s going with the Sussexes? Turns out, they’re fine. Some highlights from the cover story:

Their new life: “Engagements” are casual and unannounced, free time is spent hiking in the woods near their Vancouver Island home with 9-month-old son Archie, and the rules governing their old life no longer apply. “This decision [to leave] had been weighing on them for a long time, and they are relieved to have it done,” a friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “A weight has been lifted off their shoulders.”

Harry’s sad about being stripped of his military titles: “The military was a part of his upbringing and his life. He brought a lot to those guys and understood things. It is sad,” says a palace insider.

They’re happy with what they got from Sussexit: Despite the sacrifices—Harry also left behind the rest of his family and closest friends—the couple ultimately negotiated “almost everything they asked for,” says the palace insider, with the ability to live and work where they want at the top of the list. As for the loss of their HRH titles, “Harry doesn’t care about the titles,” says a source in their circle. “It doesn’t interest him; it never has.”

Meghan’s circle: Meghan is deliberately keeping her circle tight. “She’s keeping a low profile while things settle down,” says an insider.

Life on Vancouver Island: “They both love to be outside and have been loving it there,” says the friend. When they’re not doing yoga or eating in, Harry will pick up sandwiches at a local spot, and Meghan walks her beagle Guy and the couple’s new Labrador. “They are enjoying living a quiet life,” an insider says of the couple. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

They’re also building their own charity foundation. “These plans take a lot of time, and staff are putting in the legwork to prepare it properly and make sure it delivers on the expectations and the couple’s ambitions,” says a royal household source. Harry has already collaborated with Oprah Winfrey for an upcoming Apple TV+ mental-health project. “He really cares about his work. He’s a good guy,” says the member of their circle. From potential speaking engagements and publishing deals to their own production company, anything is possible. “It’s full throttle for them right now,” says a close friend. “They have a lot happening in 2020, and it will be really exciting to see.”