Chrissy Metz: I don’t have to beat myself up if I have XYZ food

Chrissy is on the cover of the January/February issue of Good Housekeeping. In her interview, she shared some of the ways that she’s trying to be more mindful and take care of herself as she works toward her 2020 goals: she meditates daily, she’s found therapy useful, and she’s very deliberate and thoughtful about what she posts on social media. Here are some of the highlights from her interview:

On nurturing her newfound confidence:

“I don’t want to compromise a sound or a note or a word. I want it to be on my terms, which is new for me.” On how therapy has helped her cope with her past: “We have to talk about our feelings, and I physically have been stuffing them all my life, so to have someone listen to me, without judgment … It was like, ‘Oh, OK, this is different.’” “My upbringing was very different and often tumultuous, but all those things shaped me to be who I am. I realized those things served me in what I wanted to do, in being vulnerable and having the ability to be very emotional … [I] think [to myself], ‘There’s a reason I went through all these things: to become the person I am and to accept myself through it all.’” On not losing her spirit when trying to be healthier: “I’ve battled weight issues, but I realize that I don’t have to beat myself up if I have XYZ food. Instead, I change my perspective and think, ‘What is it that I’m angry about?’ since we tend to want crunchy foods when we’re angry or ice cream when we soothe ourselves. All these things I’m just trying to be cognizant of.” On blocking out the haters: “Those people [the haters] are in the cheap seats; they’re not in the ring with the blood, sweat and tears, and they have no idea what my daily life is like. Let me know when you’ve walked in my shoes, but oh, you’re in the cheap seats. That, to me, is how I sort of reconcile whatever you want to say. It’s absolutely your opinion and your perspective, but it’s not the truth.” On using social media more mindfully: “Every single time I post something [I think]: ‘What is my intention? Am I seeking validation? Do I want somebody to think I look pretty because I’m feeling bad about myself today?’ I always start with that. Sometimes people come to my page to look for positive encouragement … but the only thing I can do is be myself, and hopefully that inspires people.”

I’m one of two people who haven’t watched This is Us, but I enjoy reading interviews with Chrissy. A lot of what she says here resonates with me. Her best friend, Donnie, works as her assistant, and one of the other things she mentions in the interview is that she’s learning how to be a boss and be assertive while also still being kind. She said, “I don’t like to make other people feel uncomfortable, because I know what it’s like to be incredibly uncomfortable or picked on or bullied, and I don’t ever want to hurt anyone.” I could put this on a t-shirt. I’m such a people-pleaser, and I hate making waves, so learning that it’s OK to be assertive and that that doesn’t mean that I’m being nasty has been eye-opening.

I also like what Chrissy shares here about trying to cultivate healthy, mindful eating habits, and not beating herself up for her food choices. That seems to be one of the more obvious, sensible ways to take care of one’s body and health, and potentially lose weight (if that’s what someone is trying to do). I know I mentioned this at some point, but I’ve had more than one unsolicited conversation about weight loss over the past few months, and they are always draining and frustrating. I appreciate Chrissy’s thoughtful approach to food. I hope that she’s able to achieve her 2020 goals!