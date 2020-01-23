Candace Cameron Bure on being an empty nester: It went so fast

Candace Cameron Bure is facing an empty nest. I won’t pretend that I don’t enjoy the irony in writing that the star of Full House and Fuller House is an empty nester. But that is the truth, in fact. The 43-year old mother of three is all alone now that her 18-year old son, Maksim, has followed his 21-year old sister, Natasha, and 19-year old brother Lev’s lead and flew the coop. Candace was on Good Morning America promoting her latest book, her second children’s book called Grow, Candace, Grow when she discussed her feelings about her kids all being out of the house.
Candace Cameron Bure is in unchartered territory as a mother.
The Fuller House star opened up Tuesday about life now that her children— daughter Natasha, 21, and sons Lev, 19, and Maksim, 18 — no longer live at home.
“My son turned 18 yesterday. My baby,” Cameron Bure, 43, said on Good Morning America. “And it’s crazy, I don’t have any kids at home anymore. It went so fast. Everyone says that, but when you’re in the position you realize how fast it goes.”
However, her husband, retired ice hockey player Valeri Bure, feels much differently about having the house to themselves.
“He was like, ‘I finally have time to do everything I wanna do,’ ” she said.
The actress also joked with the GMA hosts about a recent video she shared on Instagram showing her reading a children’s book to her dog, Boris.
“I’m reading to Boris now because he is the only one I have left at home,” she said. “He is my big, 130-lb. Rottweiler. He is ginormous. His head is twice the size of mine.”
My children still live at home so I can’t comment on what it’s like to have an empty nest. I am curious what it will feel like and if it really will go as quickly as they say it does. I am also sure it will sting to not have my kids around, so I won’t poke fun og Cameron for this. Plus, I am slightly jealous that she has this kind of freedom at 43 and I won’t know it until I’m pushing 60. So I’ll just suggest a few ways Candace can fill her time instead. Perhaps she can read some endorsements for presidential candidates and think about voting for someone who isn’t a traitor. Or, she can take a look at the Bible she is so fond of and count how many ways her candidate broke with its tenets. Or she could write another children’s book and make the subject acceptance and speaking out against discrimination rather than siding with those who practice it.
I suppose I could practice what I preach and turn the other cheek so I will say something nice. I haven’t read her children’s book yet, but I have tried to write one and it is so very hard. Grow, Candace, Grow is about patience and, assuming she didn’t infuse her right-wing ideologies into it, then I applaud her because this is a great lesson for kids. Also, I was impressed with how she supported her co-star Andrea Barber when she spoke up about depression and anxiety.
That photo of her in the white pants suit. Wow, she looks incredible.
She looks good. I can’t believe she has 3 adult children. She looks so young.
I had a later-in-life “Keflex” baby, and now have a five year old. When he was born, I’ll admit I had a little “My life of independence is OVER” regret, since by then, my girls could get themselves up and dressed, fed, and would leave me to sleep in on the weekends. Now that he’s a bit older, I’m realizing how he will allow me to have a bird in the nest longer, and how much comfort that brings me. It helps that he’s a sweet little guy and humors his Mama’s hugs and affection. All that to say, I know I’m going to have a hard time when my kids start moving out, because I enjoy them and enjoy spending time with them – and they enjoy me too (I don’t want it to sound like I’m an intrusive Mom who is over-involved or overbearing to satisfy my emotions). I don’t know how I will reconcile my “need” for them as a companion, with their need to set off on their own. I’m not sure how to prepare for this emotionally, either. What work can I put in now to make it a little easier for me then?
I’m sorry I wouldn’t read anything she wrote. Cannot stand her. I’m sure she’ll throw some BS in the book about being submissive to her husband.
Came here to say exactly that! She is one of these women believes that all women should be submissive to their husbands. Which is a fancy alt speak way of promoting an agenda that hates women and wants to take our rights away. Any children’s books that she writes, any speeches that she gives, any attention she tries to seek is at its heart an attempt to take women rights away from us and send us back into a secondary role. She is a disgusting and dangerous human being and I’m extremely disappointed that she received positive press here. This is white washing her white homophobic sexism pure and simple. This mainstreaming of her horrible anti women propaganda is not just bad it’s dangerous.
It’s nice that you tried to give her some credit for things she’s doing that aren’t total bullsh*t. But honestly, I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t try to give her any props for anything. Her ideologies are incredibly harmful, backwards and awful. She gets no credit from me.
I hope her children can be well and successful and rise above the insanity they were surely raised with.
Candace looks incredible, glowing skin, great body… makes me kinda regret not having kids really young and enjoying the later years.
She looks great. I’m 2 years younger than her and I won’t be an empty nester until I’m 55. Eek
I’m a semi empty nester. My kids are in college. I have peace, quiet, privacy, some freedom, and then BAM! They’re home and it’s beautiful, wonderful chaos again.
She looks fantastic. My daughters love her show, so I’ve seen a few episodes….it’s ok. She’s cute in it, but it’s not great.
I read her comments about being submissive. I understand her rationale and don’t necessarily have an issue with her thought process (it’s not my approach, but it’s also not my marriage), but I can’t get past the word. The whole “meekness, not weakness” concept doesn’t make sense to me. But again – not my marriage.