Does anyone care about Jesse Metcalfe & Cara Santana’s messy breakup?

I have been doing this job for a long time and I obviously follow celebrity gossip pretty closely, so trust me when I say this: I had no idea that anyone – literally ANYONE – cared about Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana. I know who he is, vaguely – he used to be on Desperate Housewives and the Dallas reboot, and now he gets consistent work on budget TV movies and that kind of stuff. He was a “hot guy” a decade ago, basically? But do people actually care about him at this point? And do people care about his relationship? For what it’s worth, if Jesse and Cara were actually gossip-worthy, I’m sure this story would be bigger. Apparently, Cara and Jesse were together for thirteen years and they were engaged for much of that time. Then he was seen getting friendly with some other women this week, then HE dumped HER. And she was blind-sided. And yet everyone knew he was a cheater. It’s like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, only no one cares.

Olivia Culpo has a message for Jesse Metcalfe. And no, it’s not “Jesse Metcalfe Must Die” … but it’s pretty close. On Wednesday afternoon, hearts were crushed after learning that the 41-year-old actor and his fiancée, Cara Santana, called it quits after 13 years together. As if that weren’t tragic enough, the John Tucker Must Die alum was photographed getting cozy with two women on separate occasions right before the breakup occurred. “Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people,” a source previously told E! News about their split. “Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women.” According to the insider, Jesse has not moved out of the house yet, however, they are arranging it. So how does Oliva play into this? Upon learning about the breakup news, the 27-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to call out the Desperate Housewives star. “Don’t cheat… nobody likes a cheater,” one message read on Culpo’s post, which was a meme that featured Mean Girls’ Regina George. “When someone upsets my best friend… @carasantana,” another caption read, alongside a photo of the Home Alone scene where Kevin McCallister holds a gun. At this time both Jesse and Cara have yet to speak out about their split. As our insider put it, “Jesse and Cara have been together for a decade, and have had their fair share of ups and downs. They truly have been on and off several times throughout the duration of their relationship. Recently, they hit a breaking point and have been having issues. It has been very rocky starting the end of last year and especially the last couple of weeks. They haven’t been very vocal or open about what they are going through as they are trying to work it out, but they are just not getting along.” According to our source, the fact that Jesse was photographed with two women didn’t help the situation. It’s something that Cara was “completely blindsided” by. “She knew they were having issues but didn’t think he would betray her on this level and its truly embarrassing for her,” the source explained.

[From E! News]

People Magazine also has a story (at the top of their front page) about how Cara had “no idea” that Jesse was dumping her and “She was wearing her ring yesterday…She had no idea things weren’t fine until she saw the photos online today. I promise they never broke up until today.” I mean…I am not trying to sound like a heartless bitch (I am one though) but I hope Cara changes this narrative quickly, because she looks kind of pathetic? I mean, it’s Jesse Metcalfe not Michael B. Jordan! You don’t actually have to hang around for 13 years, waiting and turning a blind eye to his cheating and then running around to People and E! News to talk about how you were blind-sided. Girl, it’s a bad look. But hey, they got the headlines so that’s something.