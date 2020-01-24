Brad Pitt turned down the Neo role in ‘The Matrix’: ‘I took the red pill’

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Maltin Modern Master Award thing. It was basically a Q&A session or “conversation with” event for Brad. He spoke about his career and various films he’s proud of, he joked about Fight Club and other stuff. What’s interesting is that he also talked about a film he passed on! Jennifer Lopez did this recently too and she blew my mind when she said she was offered Unfaithful and she turned it down. Now Brad says he was offered Neo in The Matrix:
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star Brad Pitt was feted at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday for his superstar career filled with wildly successful performances. But his evening of career retrospective while receiving the Leonard Maltin Modern Master Award would not have been complete without discussing the culturally dominant film that he did NOT appear in. “The Matrix.”
During the stage interview, moderator Maltin pushed a highly reluctant Pitt to name one role he had passed on. Finally, Pitt agreed to give just one. “I did pass on ‘The Matrix,’” said Pitt, as the sold-out film festival theater audience roared. Without missing a beat he added with a smile, “I took the red pill.That’s the only one I’m naming.”
Last year, during the 20th anniversary of “The Matrix,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said Pitt was one of a handful of A-list stars considered for the Neo role — including Sandra Bullock, Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio — before it was given to Keanu Reeves. Pitt made it clear he had the offer and was at the top of the list. “I wasn’t offered two or three. Only the first one,” he said. “Just to clarify that.”
“I come from a place, maybe it’s my upbringing, if I didn’t get it, then it wasn’t mine,” he said. “I really believe (the role) was never mine. It’s not mine. It was someone else’s and they go and make it. I really do believe in that.” Pitt added with a laugh, “If we were doing a show on the great movies I’ve passed on, we would need two nights.”
Weirdly, I believe Brad was offered the role, but I bet he wasn’t the first choice? The ‘90s were crazy, but one thing has remained the same for decades: Leo DiCaprio is generally offered every script first. It’s true. I don’t like that it’s true, but it is. Was Brad the #2 choice? Hm. Anyway, Brad would have been awful in it and I’m glad Keanu eventually got it. Another sliding door casting decision: Angelina Jolie initially passed on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, then the role went to Nicole Kidman, then Kidman left and it came back to Angelina, who finally agreed to it. So… imagine if Nicole had done that movie? I mean…
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
This isn’t Brad’s best look…what happened?
Face aged, wig didn’t. They need to thin it out slightly at the hairline, add some gray to the temples, streak some gray throughout. If he starts now, he won’t ever get to John Travolta status. But it already reads somewhat oddly to keep ageless hair.
Is that seriously a wig???
I wear wigs literally everyday. That’s not a wig. The issue is the color. It’s clear he is gray (you can even see the roots in pics from the SAG awards). This color no longer works for him. He needs to go darker.
I think there’s a plan to re-boot Harry Potter and he’s in line to play Rufus Scrimgeour. That’s the only explanation I can come up with.
I doubt it’s a wig but it is way too blond, he needs to add some gray.
He’s slowly turning into whatever happened to Pacino.
Thank heavens cause I love me some Keanu, but I strangely can see brad as an agent.
I believe him….because I even wondered that back then…especially after he did “12 Monkeys”…I’m just glad it worked out the way it did….
Neo would have been different. That’s for sure.
I also read somewhere the top casting choice for Neo was Will Smith.
Will Smith would’ve worked, but I’m glad it boosted Keanu’s career. I’ve watched it so many times lol. I’m funny about trilogies. I have to watch each one, in order and altogether.
Is that his wax figure?
I think brad should now go for that viggo mortensen, mads mikkelsen look.
Love brad all the best!
Just give him his oscar so we don’t have to keep hearing his stuff…
And as far as blue pills go I bet her takes them now (viagara,I mean).
Did he age 10 years since the Golden Globes? I thought he looked shockingly good a few weeks back, and here he looks very different.
He mentioned that he has the flu, so that may account for it.
I’m so over this guy. His award insult about his ex nailed it for me.
I dont think Brad is a bad actor. I think he can be quite good, especially with the right material. Having said that- he would have been AWFUL in The Matrix. It’s funny all the actors who turned down the Neo role said that they basically didnt “get it”. Which for me speaks volumes – about them. Lol.
Ugh, just give him his Oscar so we don’t have to see his face.
Bro could only have been Keanu. ❤️❤️❤️
Will Smith has a great story about how he was pitched hard for the Matrix and turned it down. He even animated it.
https://ew.com/movies/2019/02/14/will-smith-the-matrix/
The Wachowski sisters have said that the reason they gave the Neo part to Keanu Reeves was because he was the first actor to understand the script. And I believe that.