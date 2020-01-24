Brad Pitt turned down the Neo role in ‘The Matrix’: ‘I took the red pill’

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Maltin Modern Master Award thing. It was basically a Q&A session or “conversation with” event for Brad. He spoke about his career and various films he’s proud of, he joked about Fight Club and other stuff. What’s interesting is that he also talked about a film he passed on! Jennifer Lopez did this recently too and she blew my mind when she said she was offered Unfaithful and she turned it down. Now Brad says he was offered Neo in The Matrix:

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star Brad Pitt was feted at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday for his superstar career filled with wildly successful performances. But his evening of career retrospective while receiving the Leonard Maltin Modern Master Award would not have been complete without discussing the culturally dominant film that he did NOT appear in. “The Matrix.” During the stage interview, moderator Maltin pushed a highly reluctant Pitt to name one role he had passed on. Finally, Pitt agreed to give just one. “I did pass on ‘The Matrix,’” said Pitt, as the sold-out film festival theater audience roared. Without missing a beat he added with a smile, “I took the red pill.That’s the only one I’m naming.” Last year, during the 20th anniversary of “The Matrix,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said Pitt was one of a handful of A-list stars considered for the Neo role — including Sandra Bullock, Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio — before it was given to Keanu Reeves. Pitt made it clear he had the offer and was at the top of the list. “I wasn’t offered two or three. Only the first one,” he said. “Just to clarify that.” “I come from a place, maybe it’s my upbringing, if I didn’t get it, then it wasn’t mine,” he said. “I really believe (the role) was never mine. It’s not mine. It was someone else’s and they go and make it. I really do believe in that.” Pitt added with a laugh, “If we were doing a show on the great movies I’ve passed on, we would need two nights.”

[From USA Today]

Weirdly, I believe Brad was offered the role, but I bet he wasn’t the first choice? The ‘90s were crazy, but one thing has remained the same for decades: Leo DiCaprio is generally offered every script first. It’s true. I don’t like that it’s true, but it is. Was Brad the #2 choice? Hm. Anyway, Brad would have been awful in it and I’m glad Keanu eventually got it. Another sliding door casting decision: Angelina Jolie initially passed on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, then the role went to Nicole Kidman, then Kidman left and it came back to Angelina, who finally agreed to it. So… imagine if Nicole had done that movie? I mean…