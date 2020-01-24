Angelina Jolie’s BBC program will focus on teaching kids to stop fake news

My aunt passed away a few years ago, but before she died, she was the kind of person who believed every single thing she heard on conservative radio, and she regularly regurgitated Fox News talking points almost verbatim. It was… difficult. Even when I tried to fact-check in real time when she was mid-rant about Obummer getting secret money from Ghaddafi (or something?), it was like her brain stopped, crashed, then rebooted and she just kept believing the same thing Fox News told her. My point is that there are a lot of people who could use a primer in how to read and watch and listen to “news.” Angelina Jolie is just focusing on teaching those lessons to kids:
Angelina Jolie and the BBC want to give young viewers real tools to stop fake news, Jolie will executive produce “BBC My World,” a program that explains the stories behind news and offers facts and information that helps kids over the age of 13 make up their own minds on pressing international issues. The series will tap the reporting of the BBC World Service and is a co-production with Jolie and Microsoft Education. The BBC will retain final editorial approval of content in the series.
“As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other,” says Jolie in a prepared statement. “I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world.”
The weekly half-hour program will be broadcast via BBC World News, the organization’s most-watched channel. It will air each Sunday at 11:30 a.m. eastern, and its content will be shared with BBC’s 42 different language services. It will also be made available via a YouTube channel and the BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. Producers see the show as a tool to help young audiences, who are allowed to roam on many social-media outlets, but come across all kinds of news content aimed at adults, yet have less of a grasp about how to distinguish content by levels of quality.
In my day – yes, I’m old – this was considered more of a lesson in government/civics starting in middle school and continuing through high school. There wasn’t one singular class on media-engagement and, like, media criticism or media ethics, but it was seen as more adjacent to discussions about history and politics and citizenship. But I like the idea of a stand-alone program, a tool for kids to get a better grasp of news and fake news and all of that. And yes, there should be something like that for adults too, because the old folks watching Fox News are not okay.
Doesn’t really matter on a huge scale for adults. There was this great study at Dartmouth where they took a bunch of people and gave them an article which the Dartmouth researchers had written about Trump. Basically everything in that article was fake. When the group was done reading and talking about it, the researchers were like, “lol this is totally fake, we made every word of it up.” But the group didn’t back down and accused the Dartmouth researchers of making the true statistics up. For a lot of people, regardless of the political sway, the first stuff you read on a subject cements itself into your brain and sometimes even with further research, it just sticks.
Great for kids though!
was it Mark Twain who said something like “it’s easier to fool someone than it is to convince them they’ve been fooled”?…
That’s a study, not a course designed to teach people critical thinking. Those courses do work, and they’re prevalent in colleges across the USA. I have taken one myself.
I agree with her, especially the children of fake news believers. We seem to think that the older folks will die out, and a new generation of progressive thinkers will emerge, but this is not the case. Many of these kids are being fed the nonsense by their parents, and some won’t have the drive to do their own research so they can formulate their own opinions. With the state of the world right now, every little that is done to turn the tide towards progressivism and humanity is a win.
what a great idea, I hope it works. and I hope the kids that watch help their parents discern fake news, too. because adults are WORSE than kids when it comes to living in news “bubbles”.
on a more superficial note, I CANNOT get over how gorgeous she looks in that top photo. and I know it’s a recent one. dumping 190 pounds did wonders for her health and happiness.
I hope it works too. I love your comment at the end!!! I loved her top photo, I forget how beautiful she is, she looked very happy.
LOL! I was going to add to my comment below … I know this is probably irrelevant and completely shallow on my part, BUT damm is she pretty!
Linda Ellerbee use to do this for Nickelodeon back before it was this juggernaut that it is now.
They need to bring that back ASAP !!!!
Wow, I’m impressed. Goodness knows this woman would know about the toxicity of fake news. It’s fantastic and very timely for her to take this on.
I’m a bit taken aback by it being BBC, though. Haven’t they participated in the pile on of the British tabloid press against Meghan and Harry?
On another note, I hope this news helps separate her in the public eye further from her toxic ex and his current games with Jennifer Aniston. Angelina’s not seething with rage at the mouth of some cave. She’s been busy and moving forward in the best possible way.
What a very specific and thoughtful endeavor.
I need there to be a new term for printed and/or televised lies. Our current term reminds, every time I hear it, of the current White House residents and their clueless flock.
Read this last night on CNET. It’s a very good initiative, kudos for Angie’s support. But hey Angie, why not help expand this project to ADULTS in the U.S.? Because I am acquainted with quite a few who believe every little thing they read on Breitbart.
This is great! She puts her money where her mouth is, always. Also, not the point of the story, but did she cut her hair? I love it!
Imagine if she and Meghan partnered up, I love both ladies.
This is absolutely what is needed right now. 6th graders in some of the better public ed curriculums get a short chapter in fact v fiction. IMO it barely scratches the surface of what’s happening. I really look forward to seeing this and sharing widely. Jolie impresses me for her years humanitarian service and seemingly good parenting. Her career is not too shabby either.
Our amazing Angie is doing something else positive for kids. Way to go Angie.