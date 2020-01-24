Jessica Simpson on Nick Lachey: ‘I went straight from my father to him’

I’m from the “pioneer generation” of reality-show consuming. Meaning, my favorite reality shows were the first ones, the first experimentations with mass-market, cable-network reality programming, like the first seasons of MTV’s The Real World and MTV’s Newlyweds. (Incidentally, I also consumed that terrible reality show about Dave Narravo and Carmen Electra and it was GREAT.) This is part of the reason why I don’t care for the Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules and those types of shows now – because I remember when reality shows were truly flying by the seat of their pants and crazy, random sh-t would happen.
Anyway, the youths don’t know about Newlyweds and how it absolutely changed the reality show landscape. It felt like MTV and Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey totally fell backwards into a massively successful phenomenon. Jessica’s music career had been rather middling, but she became America’s Dumb Sweetheart and she was everywhere. So of course she talks about her first marriage and the reality show in her memoir, Open Book. Previously, she discussed her relationship with John Mayer (her first big romance post-Lachey), but what about Nick?
On marrying Nick in 2002: “He was my first love,” Simpson tells PEOPLE. She writes, “Nick loved the fact I was so strong in my faith and that I had this wide-eyed innocent approach to life. When he proposed in 2002, I said yes.”
The reality show hurt their marriage: The toll of nonstop work, the constant presence of cameras, and the fact that they grew apart as they grew up, made her realize it wasn’t meant to last. “We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always miced and always on,” says Simpson, now 39. “We worked and we were great at it but when it came time to being alone, we weren’t great at it anymore. We really got crushed by the media and by ourselves,” admits Simpson, who asked for a divorce in 2005. “I couldn’t lie to our fans and I couldn’t give somebody hope that we were this perfect golden couple.”
How she thinks of Nick now: “I respect Nick very much. I was really young and my success hadn’t really begun. He knew me as this young innocent 18-year-old that had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him. Nick’s very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young.”
She isn’t going to bad-mouth him: “We meant a lot to each other and we always will,” she says of Lachey, now married to Vanessa Minnillo Lachey, with whom he has three kids. “I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and I would never say anything to disrespect that.” Still, she admits of those years, “I didn’t know myself.”
I don’t think anyone who watched Newlyweds actually thought they had a good marriage built on a solid foundation. They had a young, innocent love. She was extremely inexperienced in every way. Nick was controlling, and her father was controlling and that’s the way Nick and Papa Simpson wanted it, and that’s why they kept her so innocent, so they could manipulate her. That being said, I believed Nick cared about her. I think he was just surprised that people fell in love with Jessica so much on Newlyweds. Anyway, no harm, no foul. Classic starter marriage between two people who weren’t prepared for any of it.
I don’t think it’s super fair to call Nick controlling. He was a grownup on the show, and she was noooot. It was funny to watch, but they were the odd couple, and were never going to last.
I really appreciate that neither of them significantly trash talked the other after their divorce, whether it was because of an NDA in the divorce settlement or not. Sure, there has been some snark but I think the worst I ever heard was Nick commenting on Joe, not Jessica.
I didn’t think of him as particularly controlling, but he was older, had been on his own, was conscious of money and more self-sufficient while she had been famous from a younger age and used to having everything taken care of, from money to basic household tasks.
Opposites attract, and get huge ratings. Newlyweds pretty much made Jessica Simpson a phenomenon, for the time, as it broke her out of the pack of Britney/Christina/Pink. Thought this was a great way to handle it for the book.
They never seemed very compatible on newlyweds but they both seemed nice enough.
MORE IMPORTANTLY…Til Death (the Carmen Electra/Dave Navarro show) was very underrated. I was so disappointed when they got divorced
I’m glad I’m not the only one who was into Til Death. Carmen and Dave were super hot and I’ve always been a fan of his music. I enjoyed Newlyweds and the Osbournes too, but I’m with Kaiser when it comes to current reality shows. The only ones I can stomach now are Project Runway (I miss Heidi and Tim!) and Househunters, which I guess aren’t technically reality shows, lol
I hope she is very happy with her current husband. Other than retired from the NFL, I know nothing about him as I do not follow the NFL.
Sadly, I read too much gossip and know a little bit, lol! He’s smart, Ivy League grad (Yale or Princeton), was accepted to Wharton b-school and deferred then declined admission when he got involved with Jessica. He was still married when they started dating, have read he was separated and in the process of divorce, also had read there was some overlap between the ex-wife and Jessica timelines.
That show was so great to watch. They were both endearing and their dynamic was hilarious. I wouldn’t say he was controlling (as a viewer), more like he knew the ins and outs of actually being an adult.
She is more powerful than she knew back then. She is a bright and special lady, honest and open and yes she can come off as an “airhead”, but we all have our quirks. She seems like she has a big heart and humble spirit, and wow she truly was so so incredibly beautiful. Still is! It makes me happy to hear that she has acknowledged her addiction and now has help for it.
I mean, it makes me sad. I do think Nick cared about her.. but like she said, he was a good chunk older than she was, and her dad had controlled her life to that point. I feel like it wasn’t the best situation for either her OR Nick.
She went from being controlled by daddy, to being married and didn’t really have a chance to have her own life experience or growth during or between. I married the guy I had started seeing in 9th grade. But my own dad had really made a point to raise a daughter who could be capable on her own and he wanted to make sure I wasn’t just going to be relying on my partner for finances and decision making. While my parents are just as flawed as the next… I do really appreciate that they spent so much time reminding me of all the potential bad things that could happen and really wanted me to be independent, and an equal partner in any relationship. I just can’t ever imagine saying “I went from my father to my husband” even though I essentially went from living at home to being a home owner planning a wedding. But it never felt like I was under my fathers or my future husbands care, if that makes sense? I had time away at university as well to be more independent, which Jess didn’t have.
I really feel for the women who are raised to be super religious and submissive. I wonder how many of them are unfulfilled because they felt like they HAD to get married and pop out some babies and leave their husbands to make the decisions. I’m sure some people are really content with that – and that’s great if that’s what they want. But I worry about how many women are unhappy and feel trapped because of this kind of approach to life.
And I still reenact the “chicken or tuna” scene from time to time because it makes my husband laugh so hard. World-class unscripted gooofyness right there.
I loved the show even if it was slightly uncomfortable for some of the reasons given here, as you say – starter marriage.
When I watched that show I didn’t get the impression that Nick was controlling. I got the impression that he was frustrated with her lack of maturity and, not to sound mean, but she did not come off as the sharpest knife in the drawer on that show either.
It’s kinda shocking now to think she divorced at only 25. She was really a kid and her marriage was really blown up to be the be all and end all of perfect marriages as I remember it. I’m also a fan of all those early reality shows – The ones you mentioned and the Osborne’s and Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler who it seemed had a great relationship on camera then it all crumbled toxically in real life. I see pictures of their young teen on Instagram and I’m like a disapproving auntie. The real housewives hasn’t been good since the first season of HW of Orange County when it was still raw. They are all too slick and phony now imo. And don’t get me started on the Kardashians.