Demi Lovato did a comeback performance at the Grammys and it was incredible

The Grammys are typically too full of sad songs and too light on entertaining performances, especially considering how long it is and that we have to listen to Alicia Keys drone on. An incredible exception last night was Demi Lovato’s emotional and moving performance of her new song, “Anyone.” Greta Gerwig introduced Demi’s performance for some reason, prefacing it with the fact that Demi almost died in 2018. Demi had a rough start and signaled to her piano player that she wanted to start over. She had a tear rolling down her cheek as she debuted Anyone and holy sh-t it was incredible. I had goosebumps. Demi has serious pipes, she put her heart and soul into this song and you could tell. Here’s just a clip. Demi wrote this days before her overdose. This was her first performance since.

Demi Lovato gives an emotional and awe-inspiring #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/VzePLYOMZJ — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Demi got a standing ovation after this, and rightfully so. She is back and she’s bringing us new music. I love her pop hits, Sorry Not Sorry is one of my favorites, and I hope she has an album out soon. Here’s the lyric video for Anyone, it came out right after her performance. I’m listening to it now and getting teary again.



