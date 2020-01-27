Did Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes already break up? A Grammys investigation.

Camila Cabello arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

There’s a weird vibe around Shawnmila, right? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello arrived at the 2020 Grammys separately and what was probably an hour apart. Shawn walked the carpet solo, Camila walked the carpet with her dad. Camila did an emotional performance (including home videos) to her father too. Internet sources say that the Grammys did seat Shawn and Camila together, but did anyone see any cutaways during the show of them actually sitting together or interacting at all? There are no photos of them together inside the Staples Center. When Camila performed, there were no cutaways to Shawn at all. And the vibe on the red carpet – especially with Shawn – was one of discomfort, a feeling of… a breakup happened but few people know about the details. Hm. Something’s there!

As for the fashion, Shawn wore Louis Vuitton – so many men and women were wearing shades of red/pink, so he fit in well. Still has a baby face, but I think he’s actually grown taller in the past year? And Camila wore Versace – she kept angling her body so there aren’t any front-view red carpet photos of the dress, but it just looks too big for her (as in, the skirt overwhelms her).

Singer Camila Cabello wearing a Versace dress and shoes with Le Vian jewelry arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Camila Cabello arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

5 Responses to “Did Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes already break up? A Grammys investigation.”

  1. MCV says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:41 am

    if u mean break up as in the contract is over then yes

    Reply
  2. Derriere says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:48 am

    I mean, if I were Shawn and Camila had planned on wearing that to the Grammy’s, I would have ended the contract as well. He deserves better 😂

    Reply
  3. Modiglia says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:52 am

    Wow it’ll be heartbreaking if this totally real, in no way fake contract couple has broken up

    Reply
  4. Lala11_7 says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:04 am

    Humph…………….

    Reply

