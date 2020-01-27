Gwen Stefani in Dolce & Gabbana at the Grammys: vaguely bridal, right?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrived on the red carpet very early at the 2020 Grammys. I think they did that because they were performing so early in the evening, but there was also a vibe around them. If Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had a “break up” vibe, Gwen and Blake had a “we’re getting married very soon” vibe. She just seemed especially happy and bridal and lovey-dovey. Maybe they’re already married! Gwen wore this bell-shaped Dolce & Gabbana minidress which is… not my choice, so whatever. I wish people would stop wearing D&G because those designers suck as people. Gwen said she wanted this dress because of the shells sewn into it. Because Blake SHELL-ton, get it?

Lana del Rey attended the Grammys as a nominee for Album of the Year and Song of the Year. She didn’t win anything. Neither did Ariana Grande! And the Lana Hive and Ari Hive have united to slam the Struggle Grammys for snubbing their faves. The snubs were… notable. Anyway, Lana seemed very chilled out and almost… happy?? Her date for the night was her (former) cop boyfriend Sean Larkin, who… is very attractive. Like, this is my type. Silver fox, tall. Still, a COP! Lana wore a silvery, fake-vintage dress she found at a mall. That’s what she told reporters on the red carpet – she shops at the mall, and she saw this dress and bought it as a “last minute dress.” That is… shockingly on-brand for Lana.