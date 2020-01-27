Gwen Stefani in Dolce & Gabbana at the Grammys: vaguely bridal, right?

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrived on the red carpet very early at the 2020 Grammys. I think they did that because they were performing so early in the evening, but there was also a vibe around them. If Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had a “break up” vibe, Gwen and Blake had a “we’re getting married very soon” vibe. She just seemed especially happy and bridal and lovey-dovey. Maybe they’re already married! Gwen wore this bell-shaped Dolce & Gabbana minidress which is… not my choice, so whatever. I wish people would stop wearing D&G because those designers suck as people. Gwen said she wanted this dress because of the shells sewn into it. Because Blake SHELL-ton, get it?

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Lana del Rey attended the Grammys as a nominee for Album of the Year and Song of the Year. She didn’t win anything. Neither did Ariana Grande! And the Lana Hive and Ari Hive have united to slam the Struggle Grammys for snubbing their faves. The snubs were… notable. Anyway, Lana seemed very chilled out and almost… happy?? Her date for the night was her (former) cop boyfriend Sean Larkin, who… is very attractive. Like, this is my type. Silver fox, tall. Still, a COP! Lana wore a silvery, fake-vintage dress she found at a mall. That’s what she told reporters on the red carpet – she shops at the mall, and she saw this dress and bought it as a “last minute dress.” That is… shockingly on-brand for Lana.

Sean Larkin and Lana Del Rey arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Lana Del Rey arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Sean Larkin and Lana Del Rey arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Gwen Stefani in Dolce & Gabbana at the Grammys: vaguely bridal, right?”

  1. tmbg says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:00 am

    I think I’m getting old because 99% of these Grammy outfits do nothing for me. Gwen’s is so blah. Lana’s is OK.

    Reply
  2. Lara says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:14 am

    Gwen’s face – yikes.

    Reply
  3. Dee says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:18 am

    Gwen’s outfit makes me think of those Polly Pocket dolls from the 90s, but very plain vanilla.

    Reply
  4. Hellohello says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:18 am

    Lana looks pregnant to me. Not that she’s round but just the way her face and her boobs look.

    Reply
  5. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:25 am

    There is nothing bridal about that dress lol. It’s gorgeous though. And I love the boots as well.

    Reply
  6. Melissa says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:26 am

    Lana’s dress is better than Gwen’s. Gwen’s lipstick should be thrown into the sea. What an awful color.

    Reply
  7. Trish-a says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:31 am

    I don’t see bridal at all.
    theylook cute. I love to see GS with a nude lip!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment