Billy Porter wore a hat with remote control tassels to the Grammys: amazing?

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020
These are some of my favorite inventive wacky looks last night, and because of our ad regulations I’m not including the people who were literally showing their asses or boobs. Plus that’s not original, that’s just attention-grabbing. I’m also skipping the political statements, several of which were from deplorables. First off is Billy Porter, who always brings it, wearing custom Scott Studenberg of Baja East. His lampshade-looking hat was from Sarah Sokol Millinery and the tassels are mechanical, a company called Smooth Technologies rigged that for him. His stylist had the clicker for it. Here’s a video of that hat opening up! His boots are Coach and he even had a little matching clutch with fringe.

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

I saw this look on Ty Hunter and was amazed. He looks like Cinna dressed him! Look at the golden pins, that’s totally a Hunger Games nod, and how expertly deconstructed yet futuristic that jacket is. Honestly I didn’t know who he was, but it turns out that he’s Beyonce’s stylist! She obviously hired the best. The jacket is by Christoph Rumpf, those awesome boots are United Nude, and the pants are Landeros New York. Amazing.

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Shaun Ross is a model, he’s the first professional male model with albinism, and look at this amazing head to toe pearl outfit! This was his first Grammys and his post about it was so sweet. He brought his mom too. I don’t have a designer ID on the outfit but his boots are also by United Nude, the same company that did Ty Hunter’s boots.

Geraldine Ross and Shaun Ross arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Oddie are in Bones UK and they’re more of an honorable mention in this wacky/amazing fashion post. They wore dressy work jumpsuits with cute pins and jewelry netting with combat boots. This isn’t high fashion but I thought it was fun. I especially liked the little pearls around their hairlines. They were nominated in the rock performance category, for their song “Pretty Waste,” and that went to Gary Clark Jr. for “This Land.
14 Responses to “Billy Porter wore a hat with remote control tassels to the Grammys: amazing?”

  1. Aims says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Billy never disappoints. I love him.

    Reply
  2. Guest with Cat says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:49 am

    I’ve recently taken in two feral kittens. They would love all that fringe!

    Reply
    • ChillyWilly says:
      January 27, 2020 at 8:58 am

      Aw, that’s so awesome! Thanks for giving those kitties a home! And yes, they would go nuclear on that hat. 🐱

      Reply
  3. greenmonster says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:54 am

    I love it. I just imagine me wearing this at work… anytime I’m done listening to someone I press the remote control and close the curtain.

    Reply
  4. ChillyWilly says:
    January 27, 2020 at 9:00 am

    That coat on Ty is sublime!

    Reply
  5. Kaylove says:
    January 27, 2020 at 9:10 am

    I need to know how you sit down in an outfit like Shaun Ross’?

    Reply
  6. TIFFANY says:
    January 27, 2020 at 9:10 am

    And somewhere Sia is saying, ‘Why didn’t I think of that’.

    Reply
  7. Nina says:
    January 27, 2020 at 9:12 am

    I love how men’s outfits on the red carpet got more and more exciting over the years. A fine, well fitted classic suit is great, but this makes me happy.

    Reply
  8. bucketbot says:
    January 27, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Billy dress and accessories were good. But make-up was terrible. Its glaring and ruins the look imo. Do any one, go for an elaborate headpiece and keep the make understated or do the opposite, both together make the look guady.

    Reply
  9. ariel says:
    January 27, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Billy Porter is the only person that matters in a fashion sense anymore. Everyone else could wear sweats- they all look “fine”.
    No one is even in the same class as Mr. Porter.

    Reply
  10. Trish-a says:
    January 27, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Billy made the night! He’s the best.

    Reply
  11. dota says:
    January 27, 2020 at 9:55 am

    And to think that Bobby Trendy used to stand out in a crowd. I wonder how he feels about being just another regularly dressed person.

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 27, 2020 at 9:58 am

    If I could just have Shaun’s coat please?

    Reply
  13. SJR says:
    January 27, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Well, I guess I am officially old.
    I just think this is a costume vs. a nice outfit for a formal do.
    Yup = old.

    Reply

