Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture at the Grammys: ridiculous but that’s typical for her?

Chrissy Teigen was in this bizarre orange gown by Yanina Couture. It had giant ruffle shoulders, a v-neck so deep it looked like she would be exposed any second, a dumb ruffle peplum AND a waist high side slit. There’s just too much going on with this gown. Show either boobs or legs, not both. As for Chrissy’s styling, I like her earrings and her makeup is subdued and pretty. I’m glad I don’t live in LA or I would do too much to my face too. She’s beautiful, but you can tell. That’s all I’m saying about that. Oh I did like John Legend’s cool half long jacket.

Heidi Klum is also married to a musician, Tom Kaulitz of Tokio Hotel, so she had good reason to be there, unlike a lot of other events she attends. She was in Dundas, also very bad and ill-fitting. This might be ok if it was tailored to her instead of hanging there. Unlike Chrissy she has bad styling too. My spidey sense is telling me something is wrong in her marriage, but I checked her Instagram stories and she posted a few videos with Tom. They were seated in the upper level, which seems like they got put in the cheap seats.

Model Alessandra Ambrosio was in this weird half-nun habit half-shorts look by Balmain. Balmain should stick to the mirror dresses they do so well. This is an interesting concept (see John Legend), taken too far and executed poorly.

photos credit: WENN and Avalon.red

8 Responses to “Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture at the Grammys: ridiculous but that’s typical for her?”

  1. Tila says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:38 am

    I can’t stop laughing at Alessandra’s get up.

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:40 am

    Well as much as I would never sit down and actually watch the Grammys, at least the fashion isn’t boring. 😬

    Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:43 am

    I mean, Tokio Hotel Club is relatively well known, but I wouldn’t really call them mega stars or anything, so I can see why they weren’t in great seats.

    I sort of like both gowns, though? Like they’re over the top, but Heidi and Chrissy can kind of pull that off? It’s sort of expected of them, I guess? I think I’d like Chrissy’s more if it was a different color – maybe a sapphire kind of shade, or a deep green. But I don’t even hate it as orange. I think if the leg slit in Heidi’s dress was lower I’d like the dress more. But Heidi likes to show off her body, and she’s got a pretty great one, so I don’t really blame her. I guess it’s just on brand at this point.

    Reply
  4. Mara says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:45 am

    I love the colour of Chrissy’s dress and she looks happy in it.

    Reply
  5. smcollins says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:11 am

    I actually kind of like Chrissy’s dress when she’s standing alone, it’s very dramatic but looks good on her (although I agree it would have looked even better in a different color). It’s when she’s next to John that it looks like too much and kind of ridiculous.
    Heidi looks rather subdued for what she usually wears on the red carpet so I’m going to count this as a win for her, even though it’s not doing much to flatter her incredible figure.
    Alessandra’s look is a big NO from me, proving that even supermodels aren’t always capable of pulling off any look.

    Reply
  6. Trish-a says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:16 am

    I like Chrissy’s dress. Works for the Grammys. As far as her face goes, it must of been hard and creepy to smile thru their grief. Still a stunner.

    Reply
  7. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:28 am

    I actually like Chrissy’s dress- it’s different. And Heidi looks like Heidi always looks.

    Reply

