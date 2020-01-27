Lizzo in custom Versace at the 2020 Grammys: one of the best looks?

Singer Lizzo wearing an Atelier Versace dress, Rene Caovilla shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

I actually felt a little bit sorry for Lizzo! I thought it was going to be her night, and Lizzo kind of thought it would be her night too. But Lizzo forgot that the Grammys really don’t like to give awards to black artists who have had huge albums and breakout years. Billie Eilish swept all of the major categories, the same ones Lizzo was up for. Well… at least they let Lizzo open the show with a medley, I guess. And Lizzo dressed like it was going to be her night too – she wore this custom Versace look and she was easily one of the best-dressed women there. I love that she went all-out too. She looked beautiful, and she did take home three Grammys: Pop Solo, Urban Contemporary Album and Traditional R&B Performance (it’s crazy that she fit in all three categories, right?).

Lizzo arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Lizzo arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Lil Nas X also wore Versace and also took home some Grammys, for Pop Duo and Music Video for “Old Town Road.” And he got my award for Most Bonkers Performance of the Grammys, for this insane hodge-podge of BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey (the yodeling child) and f–kboi Diplo. It was a glorious mess and everyone seemed to have fun with it.

Lil Nas X at arrivals for 62nd Annual Gr...

Lil Nas X arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Alicia Keys had a lot of costume changes, but she wore this Versace gown throughout a big chunk of her hosting duties. It’s a lovely dress and she looked beautiful. Y’all know how I feel about Keys though so I won’t repeat myself. It’s like a Laura Dern-level plucking-my-last-nerve nemesis status though.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Lizzo in custom Versace at the 2020 Grammys: one of the best looks?”

  1. Cassandra says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:47 am

    LOVE an old Hollywood glamour look. She can pull off such a range of outfits

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment