Dua Lipa in Alexander Wang at the 2020 Grammys: tragic or fine?

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

I wish I could style and manage Dua Lipa because I feel like I could do a much better job with her than whoever is on her team right now. I’m a Dua stan – I love her voice, I loved her look a few years ago, when she had her natural dark hair and, frankly, a little bit more weight. Over the past year, she’s gotten thinner and blonder and she’s dating Anwar Hadid. The whole thing is a mess. Dua wore this Alexander Wang two-piece dress to the 2020 Grammys and it was nice. But again, she could be doing so much better across the board. I feel like it’s partially about her team letting her down and partially about Dua not understanding her own brand as a pop star?

Dua Lipa arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Bebe Rexha in custom Christian Cowan. I weirdly loved this. It was super-flattering, her boobs looked amazing (and so perky, I’m envious) and she also managed to look a bit conservative too, because this is just a weird take on a black suit. She was honestly one of my favorite looks of the night.

Singer Bebe Rexha wearing a custom Christian Cowan look arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Tyler the Creator brought Big Bellhop Energy to the Grammys red carpet, then he changed and absolutely MURDERED the Grammys stage with his performance of “Earfquake” and “New Magic Wand.” Tyler was the best act of the night, without a doubt. After that, he won a Grammy for Best Rap Album, gave an absolutely lovely speech, then proceeded to take the Recording Academy to task for how they label music and the inherent racism of the Recording Academy. He said, in part: “I’m half and half on it. On the one side I am very grateful that what I made can be acknowledged in a world like this… but it sucks that whenever we, and I mean guys that look like me, do anything that’s genre-bending or anything, they always put it in a rap or urban category. And I don’t like that ‘urban’ word. It’s just a politically correct way to say the n-word, to me. So when I hear that, I’m just like, why can’t we just be in pop? So I felt like — half of me feels like the rap nomination was a backhanded compliment.”

Tyler the Creator at arrivals for 62nd A...

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Dua Lipa in Alexander Wang at the 2020 Grammys: tragic or fine?”

  1. Originaltessa says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:22 am

    Dua Lipa looks like she’s dressed for my senior prom… in 2002. Lol.

    Reply
  2. SJR says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:36 am

    At least she looks covered up and the dress is simple but I think, flattering to her.
    Half the celebs last night looked as if the were attending a costume party.
    Billy Porter is over the top, Adriana looked like a toilet brush in that hideous grey mess with layers and ruffles, Gwen hardly looks like herself anymore and her dress during performance was awful.
    Lizzo looked great in her white gown, her makeup and hair were good too.
    Lil Naz X was head to toe in neon pink, no one looks good in that color.
    Billie needs a new look from her neon green/black combo..10 years from now she will still be id’d only when in those colors.
    FKA whoever, holy cats! She always looks unwashed to me.

    Best news of the night? No Madonna showing her behind.
    Just my thoughts.

    Reply
  3. Jessica says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:37 am

    Anwar … yikes. He’s got some Pete Davidson vibes going on.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment