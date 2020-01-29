Charlize Theron in Louis Vuitton at the CDGAs: best look of the awards season?

I’m trying to get into the high-fashion mood ahead of this weekend’s BAFTAs and the upcoming Oscars two Sundays from now. These are photos from last night’s Costume Designers Guild Awards. The big winners in film were for JoJo Rabbit (Excellence in Period Film), Knives Out (Jenny Eagan) for Contemporary Film and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Ellen Mirojnick) for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film. Charlize Theron was there to represent Bombshell, and she went all out in this surprisingly gorgeous Louis Vuitton gown. Charlize likes some fashion drama and she can really pull off these BIG looks. Honestly, I think this is my favorite look on Charlize from the entire awards season thus far? And that’s mostly because her hair finally looks cute with that gold headband. Her terrible hair has been ruining what would have been good looks for two months now.
Mindy Kaling was the MC/host of the CDGAs, and she wore a custom Salvador Perez gown. Again, it’s appropriate for an awards show for costume designers – I love a velvet dress, but I would like to edit this somehow. It feels a bit dated? Her hair looks great though.
Weirdly, I friggin’ loved Nathalie Emmanuel in this David Koma Fall look – usually I don’t like sheer panels and I have a special dislike of embroidered sheer panels, but this completely works. Love the butterfly energy!!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Kaiser I am beginning to feel like you have a thing against short hair and I will not stand for all this short hair slander anymore.
Charlize’s dress is fabulous. But the makeup is not. They overpowdered her face and it looks terrible.
VV: Yes! I have a pixie cut & I don’t understand why K hates it so much. Charlize looks great with short hair.
I have had short most of ny adult life. I shaved my head completely in spring 2018 and now have a full afro. But I mostly wear wigs – and mostly short ones! I miss my short hair. Will be cutting it again in the coming months. I love short hair
Yes Mindy!!!
The thing about Nathalie (I think) is that she manages to make the most difficult looks work. I don’t know if it’s her styling, her posture, her general attitude or all of the above, but she always looks like a million bucks to me.
Agree. She’s always radiant.
Mindy’s dress would look better with either the sash OR the beading, instead of both, but I still really like it!
I don’t love Charlize’s dress. The black bands around her arms are kinda weird to me and the shape is somehow unflattering, which is weird since she’s such a fit woman.
Love Nathalie’s look though.
I love Charlize’s hawt lewks in general but I’m feeling this one less. It’s just…less fierce?
I love that Butterfly dress tho 😘