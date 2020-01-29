Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows how she does beachy waves & it’s mesmerizing



I have only recently started watching hair and makeup tutorials, after covering Nikkie of NikkieTutorials coming out. There are so many little things I’ve learned and I’m hooked now. YouTube knows my interests and suggested this video of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley doing her hair. Once I got over the hair and general beauty envy (how does she look so flawless without makeup?!), I found this highly enjoyable. She has some good tips for achieving gorgeous waves. Rosie uses a Dyson hair dryer along with specific hair brushes and products. Her recommended curling iron is the Beachwaver. I’ve embedded the video below and am writing down some of her tips and products for people who are interested. Most of her recommendations are super high end so I’m not endorsing anything and this is just for people who want to know.

Her shampoo, conditioner and leave-in hydrating detangler are by Cristophe Robin. She uses an Aquis turban to get the damp out. The brush she uses on her wet hair is by Sheila Stotts. She dries her hair smooth until it’s about 90% dry. To curl she uses either a T3 Twirl Convertible curling iron or a Beachwaver. She demonstrates the Beachwaver and that’s her favorite. She pins her hair into three sections and does the underneath first, curling away from her face on each side, then she brushes it out. She uses a tail comb to part her hair. If the curls are too bouncy she flattens them a little using the flat part of the curling wand. She finishes with a hairspray by Sam McKnight and then Redken Diamond Oil.

Rosie’s hair looks gorgeous afterwards so she’s obviously had a lot of practice, but she of course has thick lovely hair to work with. These are mostly luxury products which I would not splurge on apart from the Beachwaver, but she does give some general tips which are useful, particularly to use a microfiber towel on your hair (I use this one), to use a detangling spray (here are two recommendations) and a brush made specifically for wet hair.

My Christmas gift to myself was a Dyson Air Wrap, which is a wand with an interchangeable hair dryer (which is not as strong as a standalone Dyson dryer), smoothing and curling brushes that work with hot air. I bought it after some of you recommended it in the comments! Like the Beachwaver, it wraps the hair for you and you use a different tool for each side. It’s gentler on the hair than traditional styling and it also costs more than about 15 different tools put together. Holy sh-t it’s expensive. This is why I haven’t talked about it in the Amazon posts, I would feel like a jerk for recommending a $550 styling device. I treated myself though and I don’t regret it. My hair looks like I got a blowout every day. I’ve also heard good things about the Beachwaver, which is still expensive, but more affordable at $200. In fact I saw a receptionist with gorgeous hair a couple of months ago and she told me she uses the Beachwaver. That’s something I may get next, especially after seeing Rosie doing her hair. I don’t know if my hair would look half as good as hers though. Who am I kidding, it wouldn’t but I can dream.

Here’s that video!

