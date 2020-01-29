Oh good, Mel Gibson & Danny Glover want to make ‘Lethal Weapon 5′

The 1980s and 1990s were the era of the big dumb action-comedy movie. Some of the films from that era hold up (Beverly Hills Cop) and some do not, like the Lethal Weapon franchise. Don’t get me wrong, when I was a kid, I totally loved the Lethal Weapon movies, and I have a clear memory of my dad taking me to see Lethal Weapon 3 for some reason. I hadn’t seen those movies in more than a decade (probably longer), but over the Christmas/NYE holiday, some channel was doing a marathon and so I spent a few days watching all four movies back to back. I came out… underwhelmed. To be fair, the films were so much fun at the time because of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover’s chemistry (which holds up, frankly) and because it felt like a new thing, to see two cops of different races with this intense bro-love for each other.

Anyway, the franchise is “of its time” and it should stay there, in my opinion. The stories do not hold up, the “comedy” does not hold up and Mel Gibson in particular has not held up. But apparently, someone was like “you know what, we should do a fifth Lethal Weapon movie.”

With every franchise you ever loved coming back, from THE MATRIX to BAD BOYS, prepare yourself to ride along with Riggs and Murtaugh one more time as producer Dan Lin has stated that development is progressing on LETHAL WEAPON 5!

In a recent roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, Lin was speaking regarding THE TWO POPES when he dropped this tasty nugget about the beloved buddy cop franchise.

“We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. And Dick Donner’s coming back,” said Lin. “The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing. The story itself is very personal to him. Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it’s about the script.”

While Glover was recently seen in JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL, Mel Gibson has been quietly making a comeback since anti-semitic comments oozed from his sewer hole over a decade ago. Director Richard Donner, who is set to turn 90 this year, has not helmed a movie since 2006′s 16 BLOCKS, but if age doesn’t stop Clint Eastwood, it isn’t gonna stop Donner!

[From JoBlo]

My hope is… that Richard Donner is merely contributing to the story and maybe steps in as a producer. Because lord, we need to stop encouraging 90-year-old men to direct one last action movie. As for the whole idea of a fifth film… it will be a glorious mess. I would hope that Murtaugh and Riggs have both been retired for years and years, and they come out of retirement for one last cold case or something? That’s the only way it would make any sense.

The Art Of Elysium Presents Michael Mulle's HEAVEN

Jazz Foundation of America 'A Great Night in Harlem' Gala Concert

Photos courtesy of WENN.

10 Responses to “Oh good, Mel Gibson & Danny Glover want to make ‘Lethal Weapon 5′”

  1. plaidsheets says:
    January 29, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Throw it all away.

    Reply
  2. Nev says:
    January 29, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Stop. This.

    Reply
  3. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 29, 2020 at 10:28 am

    I’ll only watch if it’s in South Park along with Stan, Kyle, Eric and Kenny.

    Reply
    • doofus says:
      January 29, 2020 at 10:48 am

      that ep when they went to Gibson’s house to try to get their money back from seeing The Passion of the Christ was HILARIOUS.

      Reply
  4. Sean says:
    January 29, 2020 at 10:34 am

    Lethal Weapon 5: Geriatrics At Large.

    If I remember correctly, the fourth one covered the topic of them growing too old for these hijinks and that was 22 years ago. Enough.

    Reply
  5. doofus says:
    January 29, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Pass. I can’t even look at pics of Gibson anymore without dry-heaving. he’s just so gross.

    Reply
  6. Vanna says:
    January 29, 2020 at 10:39 am

    IASIP already did it, no need to recreate it with the despicable violent antisemite.

    Reply
  7. Jess says:
    January 29, 2020 at 10:47 am

    So gross on so many levels. While Danny Glover seems great Mel is proof that cancel culture isn’t actually a thing, even though I firmly believe it should be a thing in cases like his.

    Reply
  8. Liz version 700 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 10:48 am

    Why?!?!? Just no … for heavens sake no.

    Reply
  9. lassie says:
    January 29, 2020 at 10:49 am

    Seriously, who is the audience for this movie? Not millenials. Not Gen Y or Z. They don’t know who either of these guys are. Gen Xers? We are no longer a demographic that counts.

    Reply

