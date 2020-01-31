Duchess Kate is ‘in a panic, and has been having bouts of anxiety’ post-Sussexit?

“Eighteen hour days, hands on mom & comforting the Queen” is one of the funniest subheads ever for the Duchess of Cambridge. I do not doubt that Kate has a lot on her plate simply by being a mom to three young children, but let’s be real: she’s not toiling away at anything for 18 hours a day. She’s also not comforting the Queen, could you even imagine? Lord. Anyway, I need to ask the long-time royal-watchers something: Kate’s pretty much behaving the same these days, right? By “the same,” I mean that she’s working more, but her vibe is pretty much what it was when Meghan was around. Kate seems confident and assured that she’s “the good/white duchess,” and she’s content knowing that the embiggening campaign is pretty much all they’ve got at this point. So are you buying that Kate is secretly a wreck in the wake of Sussexit?
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their royal duties, Duchess Kate has been in nonstop work mode.
“Kate’s in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety,” an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing.”
With the former military pilot, 35, and the Suits alum, 38, starting their new life with 8-month-old Archie in Canada, the pressure on Kate, also 38, and her husband, Prince William, to fulfill their royal responsibilities has doubled. Kate — who’s mom to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 20-month-old Prince Louis — sometimes works 18 hours a day. “She’s already stretched pretty thin,” says the insider, “and now she’s really worried about how she’ll juggle the extra workload on top of her family life.”
As for the Duchess of Cambridge’s relationship with Meghan? The two women haven’t spoken since Harry and Meghan’s shocking decision, and now the insider says the rift between them has become much worse. “They couldn’t be further apart,” says the insider.
LOL, I’m sorry but no. “She’s already stretched pretty thin.” Is she though? She half-assed her way to launching a sad struggle survey and she’s been doing touchy-feely photo-ops with kids. And that’s it. Now, that being said, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Kate has struggled with anxiety in general, but I just don’t believe that it’s something Sussex-specific.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
This is just meant to further the narrative that Meghan is bullying Kate. Poor Kate actually has to do her job because of the selfish actions of of evil Meghan….
*Plays smallest violin* for Kate
She does seem pretty thin. I could say we’re all stretched (even Kate.)
Why don’t they give William’s age? How old is William?! THE WORLD MUST KNOW!
Because out of the four people mentioned, he’s the one people care the least about. Must really chap his a$$ to know that.
Bwah ha ha ha at that cover! Bytch has to work now, which she hadn’t done until now.
Only because everybody knows she was super mean to Meghan.
She extra work they’are talking about is her searching for Meghan’s clothes to wear it.
Harry and Meghan left with almost all of their patronages…
Nobody knows whether she was super mean to Meghan. Even this site has posited that the beef was between the brothers.
But the idea that this spoiled lazy dimwit is stretched thin is a joke. Her assistants have assistants, which is funny because she does so little work.
You’re right. Nobody knows. But we can use evidence and work out how hard she and her mother worked to undermine Meghan every chance they got using their very close contacts in the media. To think she didn’t have a hand in driving out the more popular couple is naive given their connections and the articles those connections churned out. And that was, in fact, super mean.
She has been looking haggard lately but I’m sure it had more to do with Wandering Will.
Yup, in panic state because of all the rose trimming and tulip planting and daisies watering. Will just loves garden work.
Us Weekly is really leaning in on the fan fiction.
Who writes this shit? Gawd….
Oh, these headlines. No, she’s not comforting the queen. What on earth lol.
Even over the past two weeks, when we say Kate has been “working a ton,” objectively she actually hasn’t. She’s just been working more than usual. In some ways she’s been very smart about this, she set the bar so low from the start in terms of her appearances and her schedule that when we see her two days in a row, its shocking and she appears so hard-working.
Anyway – this is the type of article where I cant decide if its trying to make Kate look better or if its mocking her. 18 hour days? Stretched thin? Cant sleep bc of anxiety? That just makes it seem like she was weirdly dependent on Harry. If it said that she was unable to sleep bc she was so upset about H&M and how they must be feeling and she wonders if she could have done more to help – that’d be a different story entirely.
But really, for Kate, in the past 2 weeks, what has changed for her? I imagine most of these appearances were already lined up, so they have nothing to do with Sussexit. And sure, this means more work for her going forward, but she had to know that at some point she was going to have to step up.
January has normally been a month where Kate doesn’t do much, so the fact she has done six public engagements seems like she’s working more. But she didn’t do anything until last week, which was the second last week of January. And we are almost at February and it looks like she will only have six public engagements unless she does something today. The main difference is that the media did excessive PR because of the survey. The real test will be at the end of 2020 if she manages to do more than the 120 engagements she did last year, with many of them being meetings with Jason and other foundation members.
Yes and remember that one of her engagements this week was originally part of last week’s 24-hour whirlwind tour of Britain that was cancelled due to weather. So she didn’t actually intend to step out an extra day this week.
The BAFTAS are this Sunday so we’ll see our The Right Royal Highness again as I saw they were scheduled to attend.
@nic – exactly. There’s been this flurry of activity, but when you actually look at it, she hasn’t done that much. But because she usually does barely anything in January, its like “oh look how hard a worker she is!!!” Anyone who actually follows the royals knows that’s a joke.
The 2020 numbers will be very interesting. No pregnancies, Louis is getting older, and the older kids are in school full-time.
(of course there is that line on the cover about how she has had to put the fourth baby on hold……)
US Weekly has posited that Kate is losing sleep & staying up late because she can’t talk to Harry and misses their closeness… it is so WTF. Like what is their angle with that? Making it seem like she has very strong feelings for her husband’s brother. Creepy.
THIS is why she gets comments like “OMG she looks old” “time for more Botox!” and “she is aging SO badly.” That cover is photoshopped to hell and back to make her look like she did when she got married. So when we see a fairly candid (or at least minimally retouched) photo in natural light it’s jarring.
The press have always photoshopped her to hell and back – the only time they don’t is if they want to create a particular narrative around her.
I agree about the Photoshop, but that isn’t the reason she gets those comments.
People also are harsh about a woman who is publicly aging (and harsh about a woman getting fillers etc. to hide it).
The same way I can see when there’s a gleeful meanness directed at Meghan, on the subject of aging there is a gleeful meanness directed at Kate.
“Gleeful meanness” is a perfect description.
The timing of this article is interesting to me. It wasn’t until the photos of Kate in the white sweater yesterday that I finally saw what so many have been saying about how much thinner she’s gotten. I don’t think she looked anxious or overwhelmed at the event itself though. There were no tell-tale signs like constantly playing with her hair or wringing her hands. But maybe everyone is picking up on something else. Or more likely this is all bs to sell papers.
I had severe anxiety for years (still do, but it’s being successfully treated now) and never showed any stereotypical outward signs like playing w/ my hair or wringing my hands. It manifests in different ways for everyone. Just because someone doesn’t look how you think anxiety should look doesn’t mean they don’t have it.
I think there is anxiety, anxiety that she’s has to step up and work more and to prove herself capable of being a senior royal. The pressure and spotlight on all on her now and it will be interesting to see how that works out for both of them. Kate doesn’t have it in her to be the kind of senior royal that is expected of her from both the people and the family themselves. I remember when they were first married and when William was away she was doing lots of engagements but when he returned it stopped – story was that she struggled with the stress and pressure that it caused her hair to start to go grey (there were photo’s) and that William was very angry over how the RF put her in that position. No William, she put herself in the position by chasing after you for 10 years and then marrying you.
Poor sausage. It sounds like she’s “fragile” and maybe needs some mental health breaks.
Thanks, I had a good laugh
The Cambridges have a ski vacation coming up. They’ll be fine.
What’s funny is William has been wearing different color sweaters to vary the photos of him a little. Before all the pictures of him pretty much blended together, now there’s a tiny bit more visual interest. A big change for him considering how dull his outfit choices tend to be.
This story on Kate is also terrible because nobody believes Kate was in anyway there for Meghan and Harry. Even the tabloid fan fiction can only circle back to Kate being a self-absorbed ninny crying for herself.
I totally believe she has had anxiety issues for a while and it would be great if she would / could open up about this…
I also agree with this take and maybe acknowledging that anxiety could be the first step in treating the issue of her alarming thinness.
Give me a fucking break. She does not work 18 hours a day and she has assistants and access to the best of the best in terms of resources. She’s not some struggling mother of 3 living paycheck to paycheck.
But Poor Kate I guess. Has to leave the house 3 times a week to wave to the peasants instead of… whatever she does when she doesn’t work
I still believe that Kate and Meghan got on fine. No, they weren’t best friends or girls who hung out together, but I think they generally got along fine. I – like so many others – believe the issue was/is between Harry and William. And that’s why I think the move to leave royal life was largely Harry driven. I think Meghan was miserable and fed up too, but I think Harry has always wanted a more normal life and William’s treatment of H&M, along with the press and other royals and royal officials sealed the deal for him. Kip
I too think that Meghan was fine with Kate but, honestly, it’s hard to even decipher what’s coming out of Kate’s mouth with that accent she’s adopted, so communicating with her must be a bit of a struggle. In that video of Kate walking and talking with Mary Berry I could only comprehend maybe half of what she was trying to get across. I’m sure Meghan tried with Kate, as Meghan comes off to me as someone who would be naturally gracious and patient in private conversations but in the end she must have gotten tired of smiling and nodding and asking Kate to repeat herself for what probably were very banal comments.
I think this story is made up, but it’s also probably true. Kate looks stressed with a capital S.
Poor poppet – shouldn’t have been so complicit around Meghan’s vilification, perhaps.