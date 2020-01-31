Duchess Meghan ‘is actively looking for representation,’ either a manager or an agent

Nearly everyone working in Hollywood has some kind of agent or representation. Actors have agents, obviously, but so do directors, writers and producers. If they don’t have an agent, they have a manager who helps them negotiate deals and helps them keep up with whatever projects are being pitched, and everything else. I would assume that the Duchess of Sussex had an agent and a manager before she was married, back when she was Meghan Markle. I would guess that she simply let them go when she moved to England and got engaged. Well, I guess she didn’t want to go back to her old people? Us Weekly reports that Meghan is looking for new representation:
Is Meghan Markle ready for her close-up? The retired actress has indicated that she is considering a return to the Hollywood spotlight after stepping down from the British royal family with Prince Harry.
“Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, as first revealed on Us‘ “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”
Harry, 35, first raised eyebrows in July 2019 when he informed Disney CEO Bob Iger at the Lion King premiere in London that Meghan, 38, “does voiceovers.” He then gestured toward the Suits alum, who was speaking with Beyoncé and Jay-Z nearby at the time, and said, “She’s really interested.” Iger, 68, seemed game, telling the prince, “Sure. We’d love to try.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also spoke with The Lion King director Jon Favreau at the event. During their conversation, Meghan joked, “That’s really why we’re here — to pitch.”
Less than six months later, The Times of London reported that the former Deal or No Deal briefcase model signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, a charitable organization dedicated to conserving wildlife and natural resources.
I saw those videos of Harry “pitching” Meghan as a voiceover actress, and the part where they met Jon Favreau was clearly a joke between everyone involved. As for Harry’s conversation with Bob Iger… it was an odd moment, I have to admit, but it worked out fine if it was just for charity. Anyway, I’m sure all of the haters are up in arms about how Duchess Meg is going to get a Suits spinoff or something, but it’s like I said in the beginning – everybody has an agent or manager. If Harry and Meghan are looking to start their own production company – which is what I believe they’ll do – they’ll have a manager or agent to help them along as producers. And even if Meghan is looking for an Apple+ pilot to relaunch her acting career, what of it?
are people surprised by this? I don’t think she’s going to return to acting per se, but I can see them starting a production company or something and producing documentaries or specials related to various causes.
Also, do they still have Sara Latham and their Sussex Royal staff or are they all going to be replaced?
Ohhhh Becks, nice. I love that idea.
I don’t see her going back to acting. When all this happened I imagined that they would look to start their own production company where they would produce programs or documentaries highlighting the charities they are involved in or support. If that is the route, they will need to have people who have experience with doing this.
Looking for an agent for paying acting gigs may be a catch 22. Meghan can get an agent but the job would be dismissed as stunt casting. Any reviews of her work would be scrutinized.
Well they have to do something if they’re going to be financially independent. They can’t just support charities without supporting themselves.
Hope she doesn’t go back to acting – she wasn’t a particularly compelling actress in suits
Slate did a piece a few weeks ago interviewing anonymous casting agents who agreed with you.
As for how they will support themselves….he has an inheritance from Granny and Princess Di of approximately $40 million. A 5 percent return on that is $2 million a year. If they can’t hobble by on that, I don’t know what to say.
But where does this 40 Millionen Number come from? Somehow I believe that they all have much less then this. Diana who had 20 Millionen back then from her divorce, struggled to keep her lifestyle up and felt she had to hang out with people like Dodi to get protected by their security. Why do we assume Harry, who got half of what she had plus some inheritance from his great grandmother, can just finance the royal lifestyle?
I think Harry and William each got 10 million from Diana, but they didn’t have access to it until they were 25 or 30 (I think before then they just got interest from it?) so if Harry’s 10 million was well invested, as I’m sure it was, then it might have grown considerably since he was so young when she died.
and its also widely reported that Harry got a significant inheritance from the queen mother because he wasn’t going to be king and have access to the same money as William. But I’m not sure the numbers on that.
So while the 40 million seems high to me, I wouldn’t be surprised if he has around 20 million of personal wealth, that he hasn’t really had to touch over the past 2 decades.
A royal lifestyle? Why would these two even want a royal lifestyle? They don’t give me that impression as if they are keen to live in a big house full of servants. They never said anything about wanting a royal lifestyle. The others of the royal family want this lifestyle, all the favours and the curtsies and the a$$kissing, but not Harry and Meghan.
Prince Harry worked for 20 years as an army officer and was a commander before he retired from the army. For all those 10 years, she was being paid, just like any other soldier. My guess is all that money was invested. So let’s s not try to act like Harry has never earned any money of his own sweat.
Of course she’s not. She probably considers it beneath her now.
I agree. And I’m actually not sure she’d disagree. I always felt like acting is just one of the many things she’s interested in and that she knows she’s an ok actress who can handle a part like Rachel but not a more challenging one. I think she had fun and made a lot of money with Suits but that she moved on to another stage of her life. She always had side projects even as an actress (The tig, her social and philantropic work). I would not be suprised to learn that, even before Harry, she considered moving on from acting post-suits.
Does she really need to search for someone?
She and Harry must have so many propositions.
I’m sure she won’t struggle.She just don’t want to accept everything
Can we all agree that the press knows jacks**t about what this couples plans are at the moment and is just throwing out red meat to rile up the haters.
Agreed.
It’s the same publication as the other Duchess article today, I’m sure both write ups are pure fiction.
Us Weekly has become little more than the US version of the Daily Mail, which constantly beat the tired “Hollywood Actress / Lifestyle” drum as an attempted insult to Meghan, yet schmooze all over Kate and William fraternizing at the BAFTAs. The “source” is probably another know-nothing palace courtier making a wild-ass guess.
Good for Meghan. I don’t think she will return to acting, but earning an income is a necessity to ensure the royal family can’t control them financially. Meghan seems too independent to be boxed in by an archaic institution.
It makes sense they would need an agent if they wish to promote their charities or if they are producing documentaries. I think she may end up in front of the camera and/or lend her voice if it’s a documentary. But no, she is not lining up an agent to get a part on broadway or prime time tv.
Go on Duchess.
I have said it before and I will say it again, I want to see her back to acting! She was really good as Rachel Zane. And if she really enjoyed working as an actor and at the same time doing charity work, why not?
Angelina Jolie still act in several movies and it never stop her doing humanitarian project.
Did anyone really think she wanted a private out of the spotlight lifestyle? Harry wants to live a normal lifestyle. What does normal mean to him? Is normal living life as millionaires and having celebrities as friends. Or is normal going to a 9 to 5 job and struggling to make ends meet like a large part of the population. I think for both of them its the former.
Maybe she will finally get to be a bond girl like she wanted before! Haha