Jennifer Lopez & Shakira’s contrasting styles are the talk of the Super Bowl presser

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at their press conference for the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show. Jennifer has been pretty quiet since she was snubbed for an Oscar nomination (and no, I’m not getting in this fight again, she was SNUBBED). Part of me thinks that she was terribly hurt to not get a nomination, and part of me thinks that ultimately, she doesn’t care *that* much, especially because she’s probably been knee-deep in preparations for the Half-time show. Meanwhile, I haven’t seen photos of Shakira since last November, when she was attending some tennis matches in Madrid after her husband bought Davis Cup and utterly ruined it. Yes, I’m still bitter.

Anyway, I think J.Lo is supposed to be the main act and then Shakira is the special guest star, but you know the Super Bowl, they’ll probably have a dozen other “guest stars.” Since it’s in Miami, I’m guessing Pitbull? Gloria Estefan? Jennifer and Shakira wouldn’t spill, but they said they’ve packed a lot into their 12-minutes. They were also asked about Kobe Bryant and whether they would honor him in any way, and Jennifer said there will be a “heartfelt moment” for him. My guess is some kind of representation with his jersey numbers (8 and 24).

People are also obsessed with Shakira and J.Lo’s mismatched style vibes at the presser. J.Lo was doing her J.Lo thing, looking like the accountant of a high-end brothel, while Shakira was in ripped jeans and a Guns & Roses t-shirt. I’ll blow your mind… did you know Shakira is 42 years old? Jennifer is 50! Crazy.

Also: stop disrespecting Shakira’s career, damn it. Shakira is a GLOBAL icon.

Outside of America, Shakira is literally the world’s Beyonce… Americans don’t seem to understand the IMPACT of Ms Shakira. There’s a reason her songs constantly break streaming records and her tours break attendance records worldwide- JLo literally could never https://t.co/EcebHbBBO5 — Fayik (@Fayik0) January 30, 2020

Loving @jlo’s purse with my birth date on it!! 😜 pic.twitter.com/LXj9b8mhpD — Shakira (@shakira) January 30, 2020