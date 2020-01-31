Jennifer Lopez & Shakira’s contrasting styles are the talk of the Super Bowl presser

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at their press conference for the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show. Jennifer has been pretty quiet since she was snubbed for an Oscar nomination (and no, I’m not getting in this fight again, she was SNUBBED). Part of me thinks that she was terribly hurt to not get a nomination, and part of me thinks that ultimately, she doesn’t care *that* much, especially because she’s probably been knee-deep in preparations for the Half-time show. Meanwhile, I haven’t seen photos of Shakira since last November, when she was attending some tennis matches in Madrid after her husband bought Davis Cup and utterly ruined it. Yes, I’m still bitter.
Anyway, I think J.Lo is supposed to be the main act and then Shakira is the special guest star, but you know the Super Bowl, they’ll probably have a dozen other “guest stars.” Since it’s in Miami, I’m guessing Pitbull? Gloria Estefan? Jennifer and Shakira wouldn’t spill, but they said they’ve packed a lot into their 12-minutes. They were also asked about Kobe Bryant and whether they would honor him in any way, and Jennifer said there will be a “heartfelt moment” for him. My guess is some kind of representation with his jersey numbers (8 and 24).
People are also obsessed with Shakira and J.Lo’s mismatched style vibes at the presser. J.Lo was doing her J.Lo thing, looking like the accountant of a high-end brothel, while Shakira was in ripped jeans and a Guns & Roses t-shirt. I’ll blow your mind… did you know Shakira is 42 years old? Jennifer is 50! Crazy.
Also: stop disrespecting Shakira’s career, damn it. Shakira is a GLOBAL icon.
Outside of America, Shakira is literally the world’s Beyonce… Americans don’t seem to understand the IMPACT of Ms Shakira. There’s a reason her songs constantly break streaming records and her tours break attendance records worldwide- JLo literally could never https://t.co/EcebHbBBO5
Loving @jlo’s purse with my birth date on it!! 😜 pic.twitter.com/LXj9b8mhpD
Lol yeah, that NYP article is hilarious. Shakira was (and is) massive in Latin America even before she crossed over. Her big moment came and went here, but what does she care? More Spanish speakers in the world than English. Woman is not hurting for money or fame. It’s more shocking to me that radio stations aren’t jumping on international stars like her or BTS.
I don’t even live in a Spanish-speaking country (France) but Shakira is biiiiiig here.
I can’t remember if her crossover into mainstream European and American music happened at the same time, or if she went big there and had her stint here. Either way? American music tends to be bizarrely self-contained. Movies we get a little more hint of from crossover film, but it’s still very limited. Some of that is the geographic size/population demographics (you see it with China, too), but a lot of it is just ethnocentrism and privilege. We don’t have to think outside our borders because of our global positioning as an economic powerhouse.
She’s still huge in the US with spanish speaking audience… which are gradually reaching the same number as the english speaking audience.
Jennifer looks every bit like a wealthy, well-preserved 52 year old. Shakira looks very young to me.
I know! Is she aging backwards? I mean, I know fillers are a thing, but it doesn’t usually work this well.
I love Shakira! I discovered her new stuff in college and then a friend of mine gave me all of her albums to listen to. My Spanish was good back then as a lot of friends in college were native speakers and I got a lot of practice, so I loved listening to her Spanish songs. Then I learned just how big she was worldwide. She’s been in the business since she was a teenager and her crossover to the US was pretty amazing. Can you tell I’m a fan?! I usually put one of her full concerts on when I’m cleaning my house and it puts me in the best mood!
Shakira looks…. different?
Shak has had one hell of a career, she and JLo are absolutely at the same level. Also, I kind of like that they dress so differently. Both of them were totally true to their own styles. In fact, I’m pretty sure Shakira always dresses like that at events that don’t require her to perform or wear a gown.
Both are gorgeous and so sexy. Shakira could dress in a paper bag and still be sexy. Love them! As a woman in their age bracket, I look to them as fitness goals!
Shakira is one of my favorites. Her music just makes me happy. Joy and life and fun. I’m actually really looking forward to the show. And, JLo probably has something in the contract that Shakira can’t look hotter than her. It’s JLo. Come on.
Shakira is bigger than jlo or even Beyonce worldwide.
ITA! Shakira tours worldwide. Beyonce and JLo do not (no disrespect to either)
Shakira is a LEGEND. One of the few latin stars to break into US mainstream. I love J.Lo but between the two, globally, Shakira is THE STAR.
I’m from Barcelona so I never knew that people in the US really think that J.Lo is bigger than Shakira lol she just did a world tour and played in stadiums and has five videos with more than a billion views THE DISRESPECT…
I like JLo’s music (her duet with Marc Anthony, No Me Ames, is one of the most beautiful songs ever IMO) but Shakira is SHAKIRA. I am way more excited to see her during the half time show than JLo. I hope its split pretty equally between the two and that its not J Lo featuring Shakira or whatever.
I don’t really care for either of their music personally (not really into pop), but WOW does Shakira look youthful! She looks eighteen in these pics. JLo looks absolutely fantastic and flawless as always (love her in white!). I’m sure it’ll be a very good show, these women both know how to put on a great performance.
I think Shakira is gorgeous but I know exactly one Shakira song – the one where the guy says “Shakira Shakira”. Mind blowing to find out she’s a global superstar!