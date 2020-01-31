Jennifer Lopez & Shakira’s contrasting styles are the talk of the Super Bowl presser

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at their press conference for the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show. Jennifer has been pretty quiet since she was snubbed for an Oscar nomination (and no, I’m not getting in this fight again, she was SNUBBED). Part of me thinks that she was terribly hurt to not get a nomination, and part of me thinks that ultimately, she doesn’t care *that* much, especially because she’s probably been knee-deep in preparations for the Half-time show. Meanwhile, I haven’t seen photos of Shakira since last November, when she was attending some tennis matches in Madrid after her husband bought Davis Cup and utterly ruined it. Yes, I’m still bitter.

Anyway, I think J.Lo is supposed to be the main act and then Shakira is the special guest star, but you know the Super Bowl, they’ll probably have a dozen other “guest stars.” Since it’s in Miami, I’m guessing Pitbull? Gloria Estefan? Jennifer and Shakira wouldn’t spill, but they said they’ve packed a lot into their 12-minutes. They were also asked about Kobe Bryant and whether they would honor him in any way, and Jennifer said there will be a “heartfelt moment” for him. My guess is some kind of representation with his jersey numbers (8 and 24).

People are also obsessed with Shakira and J.Lo’s mismatched style vibes at the presser. J.Lo was doing her J.Lo thing, looking like the accountant of a high-end brothel, while Shakira was in ripped jeans and a Guns & Roses t-shirt. I’ll blow your mind… did you know Shakira is 42 years old? Jennifer is 50! Crazy.

Also: stop disrespecting Shakira’s career, damn it. Shakira is a GLOBAL icon.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

18 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez & Shakira’s contrasting styles are the talk of the Super Bowl presser”

  1. Veronica says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:26 am

    Lol yeah, that NYP article is hilarious. Shakira was (and is) massive in Latin America even before she crossed over. Her big moment came and went here, but what does she care? More Spanish speakers in the world than English. Woman is not hurting for money or fame. It’s more shocking to me that radio stations aren’t jumping on international stars like her or BTS.

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      January 31, 2020 at 8:30 am

      I don’t even live in a Spanish-speaking country (France) but Shakira is biiiiiig here.

      Reply
      • Veronica S. says:
        January 31, 2020 at 8:39 am

        I can’t remember if her crossover into mainstream European and American music happened at the same time, or if she went big there and had her stint here. Either way? American music tends to be bizarrely self-contained. Movies we get a little more hint of from crossover film, but it’s still very limited. Some of that is the geographic size/population demographics (you see it with China, too), but a lot of it is just ethnocentrism and privilege. We don’t have to think outside our borders because of our global positioning as an economic powerhouse.

    • Cee says:
      January 31, 2020 at 8:43 am

      She’s still huge in the US with spanish speaking audience… which are gradually reaching the same number as the english speaking audience.

      Reply
  2. It’sjustblanche says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:28 am

    Jennifer looks every bit like a wealthy, well-preserved 52 year old. Shakira looks very young to me.

    Reply
  3. AndaPanda says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:30 am

    I love Shakira! I discovered her new stuff in college and then a friend of mine gave me all of her albums to listen to. My Spanish was good back then as a lot of friends in college were native speakers and I got a lot of practice, so I loved listening to her Spanish songs. Then I learned just how big she was worldwide. She’s been in the business since she was a teenager and her crossover to the US was pretty amazing. Can you tell I’m a fan?! I usually put one of her full concerts on when I’m cleaning my house and it puts me in the best mood!

    Reply
  4. Ariela says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Shakira looks…. different?

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Shak has had one hell of a career, she and JLo are absolutely at the same level. Also, I kind of like that they dress so differently. Both of them were totally true to their own styles. In fact, I’m pretty sure Shakira always dresses like that at events that don’t require her to perform or wear a gown.

    Reply
  6. Diana says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Both are gorgeous and so sexy. Shakira could dress in a paper bag and still be sexy. Love them! As a woman in their age bracket, I look to them as fitness goals!

    Reply
  7. Originaltessa says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:33 am

    Shakira is one of my favorites. Her music just makes me happy. Joy and life and fun. I’m actually really looking forward to the show. And, JLo probably has something in the contract that Shakira can’t look hotter than her. It’s JLo. Come on.

    Reply
  8. Stef says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:38 am

    Shakira is bigger than jlo or even Beyonce worldwide.

    Reply
  9. Cee says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Shakira is a LEGEND. One of the few latin stars to break into US mainstream. I love J.Lo but between the two, globally, Shakira is THE STAR.

    Reply
  10. MCV says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:45 am

    I’m from Barcelona so I never knew that people in the US really think that J.Lo is bigger than Shakira lol she just did a world tour and played in stadiums and has five videos with more than a billion views THE DISRESPECT…

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:45 am

    I like JLo’s music (her duet with Marc Anthony, No Me Ames, is one of the most beautiful songs ever IMO) but Shakira is SHAKIRA. I am way more excited to see her during the half time show than JLo. I hope its split pretty equally between the two and that its not J Lo featuring Shakira or whatever.

    Reply
  12. Jess says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:47 am

    I don’t really care for either of their music personally (not really into pop), but WOW does Shakira look youthful! She looks eighteen in these pics. JLo looks absolutely fantastic and flawless as always (love her in white!). I’m sure it’ll be a very good show, these women both know how to put on a great performance.

    Reply
  13. Ali says:
    January 31, 2020 at 8:49 am

    I think Shakira is gorgeous but I know exactly one Shakira song – the one where the guy says “Shakira Shakira”. Mind blowing to find out she’s a global superstar!

    Reply

