“Kaia Gerber wants us to read a book, or maybe it’s something else” links

What is Kaia Gerber trying to say? I hope she’s just trolling us. [Just Jared]
Keanu Reeves will be an Oscar presenter, yay!! [LaineyGossip]
Meghan McCain thinks people care about her beefs. [Dlisted]
I… want all of these weekend bags. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sebastian Stan might have issues with his Bucky storyline. [Pajiba]
As a superfan of OG Law & Order: SVU, yes, the Detective Stabler seasons were the best seasons. The show hit a wall when Sharon Stone guested though. [Jezebel]
Jessica Simpson used to be drunk on talk shows. Shock! [OMG Blog]
Zendaya looks beautiful, for sure, but it’s in spite of the dress. [RCFA]
Michael Stipe once told Donald Trump to STFU. [Towleroad]
I mean, your kid’s birthday is a pretty stressful day? [Starcasm]
Food baby joke, probably/definitely.
I’m guessing since she has that “ice cream” container in her hand.
I honestly did not see Kaia Gerber becoming one of the thirstier members of the Nepotism Model Squad. Huh.
If you’re talking Hadid girls I think Gigi is stunning and Bella seems to be very successful also.
She’s just….meh. IMHO.
She looks unhealthily thin. Not waif-ish it’s freakish. Someone stable please volunteer to parent her! I can’t help but think she’s in trouble.
One of the tabloids has one of those “Dumped and Pregnant!” headlines about her. So I assume it is mocking that. Seriously though how are those magazines still in business? Not even my grandmother buys them anymore.
I cannot stand this girl, the only thing she has going for her as a model is her youth, her extreme eating disorder, and her famous mom who she doesn’t even look all that much like. She is so average in every way.
Seeing this girl and her brother make me want to slap their parents.
She’s saying eating this ice cream makes me look pregnant. Which she absolutely doesn’t and I don’t like that she thinks that.