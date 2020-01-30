The Sussexes were ‘shocked’ to lose their Commonwealth Youth ambassadorships

I still have many questions about everything involving Sussexit, aka the Duke and Duchess’s exit from England. I have questions about how and why TMZ is covering Sussexit the way they are. I have questions about just how the final terms of the deal were struck. I have questions about whether the Queen really is a punitive, petty a–hole. I have questions about whether Meghan and Harry decided to largely walk away from everything in exchange for some semblance of freedom. We already know that Harry had to resign his military patronages as part of the Sussexit deal. He and Meghan also had to give up their Commonwealth Youth Ambassadorships and their positions in the Commonwealth Youth program. But why? And how did that decision get made? According to TMZ, Meghan and Harry were “shocked” about it.

Megxit presented a huge unintended consequence for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle … the loss of one of their beloved titles, Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “shocked” they had to forgo their roles as youth ambassadors to the Commonwealth … as part of the Megxit deal they struck with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Prince Charles. As you know … Harry and Megan were forced to stop using their Royal titles when they spurned the Crown and moved to Canada. We’re told the couple didn’t expect their ambassadorships to even be on the table during Megxit negotiations — but the Queen drew a hard line in the sand, and they had to surrender the role. The Commonwealth is a group of 53 nations … almost all former British territories, such as Canada. In their time as youth ambassadors, Harry and Meghan were tasked with empowering young people in those countries to tackle the problems facing their generations. Meghan joined Harry as a youth ambassador right before their wedding, and we’re told the job was very important to them. Meghan even had the flowers of all 53 Commonwealth nations embroidered into her wedding dress. Seems Harry and Meghan are still not ready to let go — their official website still has an entire section dedicated to their work as youth ambassadors. Time for a site update, STAT!!!

[From TMZ]

A week ago or so, I was glancing through some coverage of “what Sussexit meant” and whether it was a win for H&M, etc. I can’t find the piece now, but suffice to say, the royal commentator made the argument that yes, the Queen really is that f–king petty and that Harry and Meghan basically got nothing they wanted. I still maintain that their main goal was simply freedom, and they just gave the Queen a laundry list of what they wanted, and they were prepared to walk away with next to nothing from the list. But yeah, as more time passes, it’s become a lot clearer that for all of the Queen’s careful wording, she was pissed off at Harry and Meghan and she “punished” them for daring to leave… after they had been smeared and abused for two years.