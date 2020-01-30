The Sussexes were ‘shocked’ to lose their Commonwealth Youth ambassadorships

I still have many questions about everything involving Sussexit, aka the Duke and Duchess’s exit from England. I have questions about how and why TMZ is covering Sussexit the way they are. I have questions about just how the final terms of the deal were struck. I have questions about whether the Queen really is a punitive, petty a–hole. I have questions about whether Meghan and Harry decided to largely walk away from everything in exchange for some semblance of freedom. We already know that Harry had to resign his military patronages as part of the Sussexit deal. He and Meghan also had to give up their Commonwealth Youth Ambassadorships and their positions in the Commonwealth Youth program. But why? And how did that decision get made? According to TMZ, Meghan and Harry were “shocked” about it.
Megxit presented a huge unintended consequence for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle … the loss of one of their beloved titles, Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “shocked” they had to forgo their roles as youth ambassadors to the Commonwealth … as part of the Megxit deal they struck with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Prince Charles.
As you know … Harry and Megan were forced to stop using their Royal titles when they spurned the Crown and moved to Canada. We’re told the couple didn’t expect their ambassadorships to even be on the table during Megxit negotiations — but the Queen drew a hard line in the sand, and they had to surrender the role.
The Commonwealth is a group of 53 nations … almost all former British territories, such as Canada. In their time as youth ambassadors, Harry and Meghan were tasked with empowering young people in those countries to tackle the problems facing their generations. Meghan joined Harry as a youth ambassador right before their wedding, and we’re told the job was very important to them. Meghan even had the flowers of all 53 Commonwealth nations embroidered into her wedding dress.
Seems Harry and Meghan are still not ready to let go — their official website still has an entire section dedicated to their work as youth ambassadors. Time for a site update, STAT!!!
A week ago or so, I was glancing through some coverage of “what Sussexit meant” and whether it was a win for H&M, etc. I can’t find the piece now, but suffice to say, the royal commentator made the argument that yes, the Queen really is that f–king petty and that Harry and Meghan basically got nothing they wanted. I still maintain that their main goal was simply freedom, and they just gave the Queen a laundry list of what they wanted, and they were prepared to walk away with next to nothing from the list. But yeah, as more time passes, it’s become a lot clearer that for all of the Queen’s careful wording, she was pissed off at Harry and Meghan and she “punished” them for daring to leave… after they had been smeared and abused for two years.
I have a feeling that 2 new Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors will be announced, I think we all know who they will be.
If they give it to the Duke and duchess of bland ville then they are more stupid then I initially thought.
DU- I suspect you are right, which is why this Sussex story is getting play- to remind the public of who the new ambassadors are stepping in for.
But IDK if the Cambs will be the new ambassadors. I suspect the role went to the Sussexes in the first place because the Cambs didn’t want the work. I know they’re keen to be seen due to Sussexit, but IDK if they’re keen enough.
Also- lots of “Sophie will step up” stories and Sophie and Ed attended that recent banquet in H&M’s place. They might be chosen?
I saw one of the news sources on my Apple News aggregator say that was likely. Along with William being likely to assume all of Harry’s military patronages. I read different articles from different sources so I don’t remember if that speculation was from a reliable source or not.
I don’t think the Queen was pissed as much as she didn’t want confusion. I doubt they were shocked.
They may have lost the fancy title, but I have no doubt that they will continue their charitable endeavors. Keep running from the monarchy H & M. And just do you. Kind, caring, empathetic, and sincere. What a toxic family to get away from. Bravo!
I don’t think they were shocked. How can anything shock you after what they had gone through? How can you be shocked when a pedophile, rapist is getting Royal protection. How can you be shocked when tabloid writing about Rose just vanishes? Shocked? I don’t think so. No. I don’t think so.
Also, I kind of doubt they were upset about it. They want to get away from all that, rightfully so, and will just start their own youth outreach programs. They don’t need the Queen or the BRF.
Why should they delete work they did as Commonwealth Ambassadors? I wouldn’t either.
In their new life they probably plan to continue working in those regions, so I’d keep them up too.
The Queen took this and Harry’s military appointments because they refused to work with the royal rota any longer.
Imho, it does seem that the Queen choose the royal rota over Harry and Meghan. I can only imagine what dirt the various royal reporters have the royal family and I hope that some day they spill all that tea.
that andrew is not philip son.
No. I totally agree she is a punitive, petty asshole. I like that. I am going with it.
That seems especially foolish and petty of the Queen. It also seems kind of pointless. Taking away military patronage would restrict someone’s ability to do that work, but it’s not like anyone needs permission to do work with young people. I’m sure they’ll roll that work into their current plans and call it something else
Well, the queen has proven herself to be especially foolish and petty. This is just reminding people what she’s really like after years of happy granny act. She’s always been awful. I’m sure H&M will do wonderful work with young people worldwide.
What did they expect? If you’re no longer a working member of the Royal Family, you don’t get to keep the roles that go with it. They somehow thought they could give up all the things they didn’t like about being royal and just keep what they liked – it doesn’t work that way.
They still wanted to work, this is the Queen just punishing them.
I’ve mentioned that before, the stated intent was to continue work for TQ when called, I pondered what if they don’t call.
Showing up for tours etc. s opting out of the rest didn’t ring feasible.
why andrew and yorks girls have title they dont work for brf but still they have ?
The fact that, for example, the Princess Michael has all the titles, makes money using HRH, works part time, and doesn’t get smeared is probably what the Sussexes wanted as well.
It’s not out of the ordinary what the Sussexes requested and it would have served the queen.
But that isnt what happened.
Ugh. She’s the one that wore that racist brooch for meeting Meghan.
The Head of Commonwealth isn’t an inherited position and the Queen had to lobby that Charles would get it after her. Commonwealth positions involve all the commonwealth countries equally and are not just for the Queen to dole out, so this is a bad look for them. The strictly UK based military appointments are show titles for the BRF, most of whom never did active service, so removing them has more connection to not working in the BRF, but the commonwealth positions being removed are sure to annoy the other commonwealth countries, where Harry and Meghan are quite popular. This will probably lead to more countries asserting more control over what is going on with these commonwealth positions.
Wow, you somehow know their thoughts!
Got any advice on the stock market? Super Bowl over/under?
#WhatAboutPedoAndy
Oh please give me a fucking break. She DID work. However every time she left her damn house she got comments like “her dress is breaking protocol. She’s a narcissist. She’s touching her bump. She’s a phoney. She’s fake. She’s only doing this for attention.”
And she actually worked more during her pregnancy and launched projects. Her numbers were higher than Kate’s 2012, 2015 and 2018 numbers (aka when she gave birth)
That’s not even the worst of it. The conspiracy theories on the Twitter feeds of the royal reporters, for example, Richard Palmer, are festering with racist crap and conspiracy theories. People saying they bought the baby, Archie’s a girl, they are grifters, etc. It’s disgusting and there’s no rebuttal from Richard.
Wish people would stop using “Megxit”, feels so toxic.
Removing their commonwealth roles is to protect Charles as future head of the commonwealth. Essentially there is no reason for the head of the commonwealth to be held by the BRF – and there have been calls for it to rotate around the different commonwealth countries when the queen dies.
Are we really supposed to think they are crying over the loss of a fake title/make work role to shine up going on what amounts to a state paid vacation to glad hand?
You must be lost. We are talking about the Sussexes not the Cambridges.
I think she is definitely pissed and wants to hurt them for their decision. On the flip side, if they held those roles as a representation of the crown, why wouldn’t they be taken away as they no longer do…? Granted I’m foggy on a lot of the intricacies so I could be misunderstanding..
Losing the military patronages would’ve likely stung more for Harry. Also, didn’t they remain President and VP of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust? I’d think that’s a better position and a good sign, right?
I have always felt that you cannot be Half in-Half out of the royal rota either you are a paid working member of the Firm known as the BRF and you do what the CEO (aka QEII) mandates or you are not. Harry and Meghan wanted to “work” their way so they left. Good for Meghan & Harry.
I think Harry made the right decision for his family but I think QEII is more interested in protecting the firm than any member in it. IMHO based on what I read, Charles seems to be more upset about Sussexit than QEII. We will never know the truth until everything comes out many years down the road.
I think this does show how deeply the royal family and the royal rota are intertwined. Personally, I hope the truth comes out sooner rather than later.
Your comment is spot on. I always felt like their exit proposal was wishful thinking and a best case scenario.
I also doubt they were “shocked” by this. It wasn’t the outcome they wanted, but it was a very foreseeable outcome.
Except that I read somewhere that Anne does not participate in the royal rota, which makes sense based on the RRs that I used to follow on twitter (I stopped following most of them after Sussexit.) And no one can say she is not a full time working member of the family.
Of course the Queen is petty af. Look how she dealt with Diana’s death. Spiteful till the very end. The British public basically had to shame her into allowing Diana some final dignity. She was just as jealous of Diana’s looks, charm and wild popularity, as her son Charles was. The age difference between her and Diana fortunately masked it for her.
I also think Charles and William inherited their famous jealousy streaks from her. Directly. In my view, the combination of her and Williams jealousy towards the Sussexes (for their youth, popularity, vivacity) is why the bad to be stripped of so much. They had to be punished for the unforgivable crime of overshadowing the Monarch and her heirs.
Why IS TMZ covering these people…
Why is CB covering TMZ? Or the DM?
@lowrider Because H&M are big news in the gossip world and they will cover anything that will give them website traffic. TMZ is no different than the daily mail or any other rag.
Really doubt they were shocked. Harry isn’t new to any of this. He knew exactly what would happen if he left. Let’s not play dumb here.
And Andrew lost nothing.
At least it makes it clear for everyone that Meghan was never welcomed and her work never appreciated.
I dont think they were shocked. Harry knows his grandmother and I think he went in to those meetings fully prepared to walk out with nothing. QE is a petty old hag.
Yeah, I think they were prepared to walk out with nothing, including their titles. I do think they would have liked to have kept doing some work for the family when asked, but I don’t think they were shocked that that wasn’t possible. Harry knows his family.
The whole Commonwealth things just seems so reminiscent of colonial days to me that I’m surprised Harry and Meghan would be upset to loose those titles. They can still do work they want in those areas. I don’t live in any of the Commonwealth countries, can someone who does please share their thoughts on it? Do the countries get enough in return to stay in it?
nope. i live commonwealth , i though i can finally related to royal somehow via meghan. i mean meghan made many misteps with clothes and jet scandal . inspite of all these things i can relate to meghan because she is poc and she worked for living. and for harry he married out of his race and how he is mingled with poc . in what way i can relate to kate who was brought in with huge prvialge and cheery on top , she never worked in her life and she cant related to ordinary poc like me. i mean thats the point of cambridge pr image that they are so related to common people. none of them in my country give a shit honestly. as long as uk provide money as colonial deal they will keep the brf as head of state. with brexit i highly doubt the uk will be able to provide that much money to poor commonwealth countries. with meghan leaving that prove that brf and cambridges wishes brf to be all mighty whitey.
I do think it was a petty move on the Queen’s part, but they kept their roles as head/VP of the QCT, so I don’t think it was completely done as an “eff you.”
I def think there were/are some hard feelings in the royal family about Sussexit, but we will see how things play out in the long run for everyone.
The Queen, RF and the British People don’t get it. The appeal of Meghan/Harry transcends the RF. When Meghan and Harry decide on their next public steps it will make news around the world no matter what is going on in the U.K. with other members of the RF. Harry/Meghan will always overshadow them because by the RF throwing them under the bus and to the rabid racist British Press they endured them to the world. Look at what has happened since they left the RF/UK. The full on press to paint Kate as Omni-Princess has failed beyond the U.K., in other words the world isn’t interested and really most of the UK isn’t either. Give it a few more weeks and the British Press will get tired of holding Kate up for NOTHING. As far as TMZ is concerned the Brits realized they couldn’t smear Harry/Meghan in the U.S. mainstream media so the only thing left is TMZ and Fox. Seriously IMO the RF and the Brits want to destroy Harry/Meghan. They really want them to go crawling back to U.K. begging for forgiveness and a willingness to accept the abuse.
Why in the world does TMZ have this information, I mean Entertainment Tonight, or anyone else is more reputable than them.
I don’t think they were shocked, nor do I think they care. They knew by leaving what could happen and they left anyway. Personally, I think they’ll have more opportunities now to do the work that they love to do without having to deal with the petty RF.
I think it was clear from many articles that the queen said either all or nothing. Its confusing to size down , do duties from other countries and do business deals. Many might not like it. But i believe she does not want them to be next andrew or ferggie because press will destroy them . But i do believe harry and meghan played their cards wrong and i think they were not expecting such big no.
They got the most important thing: their freedom and hopefully happiness.
As for the Queen, I don’t think it’s pettiness or vindictiveness as much as it’s a need to establish precedent in case anybody else is thinking of walking away.
Did the queen make this decision with Charles’ approval is what I am curious about. Was it a way to punish, to make sure HM were going to miss what they had? Because obviously the royal family would have benefited from keeping HM in those roles so to take them away, was it just punitive or you will come back to us because you miss this stuff we took away?