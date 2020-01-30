Prince Harry ‘suffers a lot from people judging him,’ says Nacho Figueras

You know Prince Harry sometimes uses his polo buddy Nacho Figueras to tell his side (Harry’s side) of things, right? The first few times Nacho came out and spoke about Harry and Meghan, I waited to see if there would be repercussions, whether Harry and Meghan cut Nacho out for speaking about them. The fact that Nacho is still part of Harry’s circle means that Nacho is spreading the good word from Team Sussex. So, keep that in mind when you hear what Nacho has to say these days:

Prince Harry‘s close friend Nacho Figueras says he has “suffered a lot” amid the royal crisis — and he’s just trying to protect his wife Meghan and their son Archie by quitting royal life. The dashing Argentinian polo-player told a new ABC special that he spoke to Prince Harry just a few days ago and that his friend is only trying to live a “normal” life. “He has suffered a lot for all the things that have happened to him, he suffers a lot from people judging him,” he said. Figueras regularly plays polo with Harry and was among the first to meet Archie, adding: “He’s being a father … a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes. He has become an incredible man, a man that his mother would be proud of.” Figueras speaks out on ABC’s primetime special, “Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown,” which airs Wednesday night. He admitted that Harry will face difficulties as he remains sixth in line to the British throne: “He wants to live a normal life, as normal as his life is going to be, right? Because when you have 1,000 paparazzi outside your house in Canada waiting to get one picture of your son, that’s not very, very normal.”

[From Page Six]

I think Harry did suffer… in a lot of different ways. I think being with Meghan and loving her and wanting to protect her from racism and harassment has all been an eye-opening experience for Harry. He now sees the kind of toxicity in his own family and in the British establishment. And yes, I think Harry was just flat-out trying to do what was best for Meghan and Archie.

Speaking of mental health and taking care of yourself, Meghan and Harry did a special Instagram Story about the Bell Let’s Talk campaign:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are supporting a cause close to their hearts in their new home. On Wednesday, the couple dedicated their Instagram story to Bell Let’s Talk, a mental health initiative in Canada. For every applicable text, call, tweet, social media video view and use of Bell’s Facebook frame or Snapchat filter, the company donates 5 cents towards mental well-being. Bell has donated over $100 million since launching the initiative in September 2010, according to their website. “We are so happy to be supporting Bell’s mental health campaign,” Meghan and Harry wrote following a collage of photos featuring people encouraging kindness. “Each time you watch bell_letstalk official video on Instagram, Bell will donate 5 cents towards Canadian mental health initiatives. So please share, please talk and be part of the solution.” They completed the note with a Canadian flag.

[From People]

People Mag goes on to say that this is evidence that they’re putting down roots in Canada, like they didn’t already full-on MOVE to Canada, you know? As soon as Meghan touched down in Canada last November, she was like “f–k England, I’m only going back to tell those people to kiss my biracial ass.” And that’s just what she did. Meghan’s home. But is Harry? We’ll see. I suspect he loves Canada too.