Prince Harry ‘suffers a lot from people judging him,’ says Nacho Figueras

You know Prince Harry sometimes uses his polo buddy Nacho Figueras to tell his side (Harry’s side) of things, right? The first few times Nacho came out and spoke about Harry and Meghan, I waited to see if there would be repercussions, whether Harry and Meghan cut Nacho out for speaking about them. The fact that Nacho is still part of Harry’s circle means that Nacho is spreading the good word from Team Sussex. So, keep that in mind when you hear what Nacho has to say these days:
Prince Harry‘s close friend Nacho Figueras says he has “suffered a lot” amid the royal crisis — and he’s just trying to protect his wife Meghan and their son Archie by quitting royal life. The dashing Argentinian polo-player told a new ABC special that he spoke to Prince Harry just a few days ago and that his friend is only trying to live a “normal” life.
“He has suffered a lot for all the things that have happened to him, he suffers a lot from people judging him,” he said. Figueras regularly plays polo with Harry and was among the first to meet Archie, adding: “He’s being a father … a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes. He has become an incredible man, a man that his mother would be proud of.”
Figueras speaks out on ABC’s primetime special, “Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown,” which airs Wednesday night. He admitted that Harry will face difficulties as he remains sixth in line to the British throne: “He wants to live a normal life, as normal as his life is going to be, right? Because when you have 1,000 paparazzi outside your house in Canada waiting to get one picture of your son, that’s not very, very normal.”
I think Harry did suffer… in a lot of different ways. I think being with Meghan and loving her and wanting to protect her from racism and harassment has all been an eye-opening experience for Harry. He now sees the kind of toxicity in his own family and in the British establishment. And yes, I think Harry was just flat-out trying to do what was best for Meghan and Archie.
Speaking of mental health and taking care of yourself, Meghan and Harry did a special Instagram Story about the Bell Let’s Talk campaign:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are supporting a cause close to their hearts in their new home. On Wednesday, the couple dedicated their Instagram story to Bell Let’s Talk, a mental health initiative in Canada. For every applicable text, call, tweet, social media video view and use of Bell’s Facebook frame or Snapchat filter, the company donates 5 cents towards mental well-being. Bell has donated over $100 million since launching the initiative in September 2010, according to their website.
“We are so happy to be supporting Bell’s mental health campaign,” Meghan and Harry wrote following a collage of photos featuring people encouraging kindness. “Each time you watch bell_letstalk official video on Instagram, Bell will donate 5 cents towards Canadian mental health initiatives. So please share, please talk and be part of the solution.” They completed the note with a Canadian flag.
People Mag goes on to say that this is evidence that they’re putting down roots in Canada, like they didn’t already full-on MOVE to Canada, you know? As soon as Meghan touched down in Canada last November, she was like “f–k England, I’m only going back to tell those people to kiss my biracial ass.” And that’s just what she did. Meghan’s home. But is Harry? We’ll see. I suspect he loves Canada too.
I had many years where I had crippling anxiety over other people’s judgements of me. Therapy helped me understand that being raised by a mother with borderline personality disorder made me hyper-sensitive to judgement and always feeling judged. I’ve gotten much better and much more peace with therapy.
The royal family is like an institution with a personality disorder! They are always right, if you go against them in any way you are not only wrong but have wronged them, they will gaslight the shit out of you, they do everything better than everyone else because they are so special, and you need to TELL them how special they are and blow it up their asses in order to avoid heartless mistreatment. They will reject you if you step out of their lines and blame you for the mistreatment you are receiving, and there is a ton of “us against them” mentality going on. Yup, personality disorder.
I feel for him. He’s going to need therapy.
I’m so sorry. I experience a similar situation, with constant criticism.
Be happy, healthy and strong.
The royal family ruined Margaret’s life, and then Charles, and they rather protect Pedo Andrew than learn from their mistakes.
It also ruined Philip’s. Like him or hate him, he was a brilliant man who got turned into a prop.
Here’s what I think…I think that Harry was used to the putrid poison that is his family…so he had built an immunity to it…when he met Meghan who is a sensitive, kind, generous, intelligent and vocal human being whom he immediately connected with…Meghan changed the atmosphere in his life…and that change TRULY opened his eyes…and he had to acknowledge a lot of the stuff he let slip by…just to maintain the putrid power infrastructure…which ultimately affected him negatively emotionally…
Meghan brings out the best in him…and I know…from personal experience…when you’re lucky enough to meet someone like that…you will protect and cherish that….By ANY means necessary….
And I think also there’s a certain feeling of “permission” to feel some way about the treatment once he met Meghan. That family is so f-ing repressed, that I’m sure it was a big change to have someone in his life who probably deals with emotions in a healthy way rather than stuffing everything down deep inside.
Oh LA LA11_7, that was beautifully worded. XO
I cannot see Harry being happy spending the rest of his life in Canada but I could be wrong.
Porquoi pas?
It’s not like he’ll be cooped up in a farmhouse or a condo somewhere. They’re still going to travel the world and do all sorts of things. Invictus is still a thing. Sentebale.
I actually think we’ll see more of them than ever before! Time will tell.
Somechick- of course, Harry and Meg will travel. But you’re discounting how tough it can be to uproot like this.
@Rapunzel…it’s not hard to leave your roots….If you never wanted to be part of the tree in the first place….
Lala- by roots I don’t just mean family, which Harry might be fine leaving. There’s a lot of good things in England that Harry may miss. Likely, it’s worth it to him, but let’s not discount how big a change it is.
@Rapunzel – have you ever uprooted like this? I have and without anything even remotely like the resources and support that Harry and Meghan have available. Best decision I ever made.
ITA, Bay. Harry has spent too long living in the UK. I’m sure, unless he’s totally cut everyone else out but Meg and her people (and I doubt that), he’ll eventually get homesick. He’s lived too long in one place.
I also know this won’t be a popular opinion, but I worry about a couple things re: Harry and Meg. One, I worry that making so many changes at once to his life to be with Meg might eventually breed resentment on Harry’s part. I’ve personally seen this happen in my life. I think it’s unlikely, but a possibility that I pray their relationship is strong enough to avoid.
Second, I really worry that the BRF says this issue will be revisited in a year. This concerns me, as I think maybe the RF still has a hold on Harry in some way and that they might eventually snap H&M back up in their web.
I just want a good life for these two, but I’m not sure Sussexit was the answer. Yet. Only time will tell.
Counterpoint: He will be happier than he has ever been. For the first time in his life, he will be allowed to be who he really is and will find joy and fulfillment previously unavailable. And he will get all of that while also knowing the wife he adores and the child he would die for are happy and safe.
I think Harry never really saw another option for himself until he met Meg. He was trying to find a role for himself, but the RF was all he knew and I think he had made a kind of peace with it.
Then he saw how they treated his wife and son, and he saw the kind of life he could have in Canada, and suddenly there was another way. I’d run too.
This is a great initiative and something substanstial. It makes Kate’s survey look like a joke.
Fox did its special on Harry and Meghan last night and Piers Morgan was on it. He trashed Meghan of course. I advise hard pass on that show.
The Evening Standard reported that Meghan received a lot of support on Twitter because of Bad Dad’s mock- umentary on ITV. Some still defend that vampire. It explains Piers’ interview with Evil Papa Smurf: Morgan is seeing his useful idiot was losing in the court of public opinion and his interview was to serve as damage control. Same for Scammy coming out of her rock.
Piers and Thomas are both boring and stale at this point. They’re broken records with an axe to grind and that’s why they aren’t getting the reactions they crave. The lawsuits have the press scared and are trying to intimidate her but the lawsuits aren’t going away. The BM know good and well that Thomas won’t come to England to testify and that’s its an empty threat. That man would get ripped to shreds s in cross examination. Piers really has no choice but to sink with the Thomas ship because he’s been one of his biggest supporters. The constant attacks are only reinforcing why the Sussexes left and are suing them. I don’t think they realize because the reactions to Thomas and Piers on twitter and other platforms are showing that they’re two obsessed losers that would get restraining orders in reality. The press are just mad they they’ve been held accountable and the world sees them for the gaslighting trash they are.
They… didn’t come up with this? Kate’s survey has its problems, but Bell Let’s Talk wasn’t H&M’s idea. It’s been happening for years before this, they just decided to support it this year.
Exactly! They are promoting a good cause. They didn’t create it.
I have so much respect for Harry and I’m sure his mother would be proud of him. He’s protecting his loved ones from what has been a blatant media agenda towards him, Meghan and Archie. I think they took one look at their son and realized he would be abused just as much as his mother to make other members look good. I wouldn’t put my children on display to a press pack that has insulted, lied and maligned me for years and years, so they can make money. William and Kate are going to regret jumping in the bed with the press because Harry and Meghan’s flaws aren’t hidden and they don’t have to play the media game. In the long run, the Sussexes have truly won in my opinion.
Just today the D Fail speaks of Kate as the People’s Princess. Good luck with that. She hasn’t an ounce of Diana in her. The RF’s mistreatment of Meghan then Harry and that darling baby is a profound mistake they will all live to regret.
Harry has publicly defended, spoken warmly of many in his family& I’m sure him saying that Camilla wasn’t an evil stepmother& how much him& William got on with her& how the public should feel sorry for her for what she endured with the affair backlash- helped with Camilla’s public image rehab. So shame the family couldn’t reciprocate in any way
Seems like they’ve both been let down by family
I’m sure he does suffer from all the negative press and judgment. I’m sure its always bothered him, his role in the family, being the fall guy for William so often, but he didn’t really see a way out. I mean he always knew he could walk away, but that’s so much harder in reality than theory. Then along comes Meghan, and I think it was two-fold with her – she gave him a reason to walk away (to protect her and Archie the best he could) and she made him realize it was possible to have a healthy, productive, good life away from the UK and the royals.
I dont think Harry will miss the UK all that much.
The media over there and the way a large portion of the public believe tabloids turns me off, so Harry is probably happy as hell being away from that cesspool. The royal rota is/was the main reason of Sussexit, in my opinion. Having to work with those swine was the deal breaker.
He can always see his friends when he wants, but marriage and having a child can change priorities greatly, or should.
I know I’m going to get torn apart for saying this, but I firmly believe it….
Suck it up butter cup!!!!
He was born into the public life. He might not have wanted to be, but he was. Stop talking about it, and go on with your private life.
You’re not getting torn apart by me, although I would have probably said it a bit more gentler. But, yeah, I agree with the general sentiment. I know having to play by the rules you never even wanted is difficult, but the shortcomings he faces/faced also came with a huge parcel of advantages – advantages he was always more than willing to exploit. He’s lot in life is no more difficult than that of children of various stars. Yet they usually get snark and nepotism charges. Only Harry seems to be getting this huge amount of good will thrown at him, which is especially grating when you think how probably any other celebrity who have to have spent years making up for the way Harry behaved until just a few years ago.
When I think about this from Harry’s POV, I really feel for him. Imagine falling in love with someone, which necessetates that person giving up her whole life for you–a successful career, friends, family, privacy. Then, that person is attacked left and right by the very family she gave up everything to be a part of. Imagine the press AND your family doing everything they can to ruin your partner’s life: weaponizing her own family against her when she is pregnant, weaponizing your country’s racism against her and bringing it to the surface. Imagine that the person you love is experiencing more racism than she ever has in her entire life because of her relationship with you. So then you decide to take your wife and new baby out of that toxic situation, and everyone blamed her for the choice you made. Every time you take a step to man up and take care of her (letters to media, leaving the family), she gets blamed. I would be mortified if I were Harry. How would any of us feel if we saw that our love for someone brought them public torment, humiliation, and hatred?
No palace or crown jewels is worth what Meghan went through. It’s time to shitcan that Princess Fairy Tale trope that many women grow up with. Being a princess has always sucked. It isn’t something that ANYONE should aspire to.