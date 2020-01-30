Duchess Kate is ‘so happy’ that 100,000 people have taken her dumb survey

As many have pointed out, it really does seem like the Duchess of Cambridge (specifically) has been tasked with doing as many photo-ops as possible with people of color in the wake of Sussexit. Even more specifically, Kate’s been spending a lot of time posing with black and mixed race children. Kensington Palace often sets up events so that Kate will be photographed with kids of all races, but ever since you-know-who left, so many of the kids chosen for Kate’s events and photo-ops are children of color. It’s becoming quite obvious and notable.
Is it possible that it’s especially notable for the past week because of Kate’s Struggle Survey and the half-assed launch of her Early Years initiative? Perhaps. Kate’s done a steady stream of appearances to promote the survey in the past nine days or so, and many of the events have involved various kids’ programs. It’s absolutely a good thing that Kate is highlighting and drawing attention to those programs. But it kind of sucks that the programs are only getting highlighted in association with the Struggle Survey. But good news, the survey is working! Or something.
More than 100,000 people have already answered Kate Middleton’s groundbreaking survey about early childhood — in just one week. The royal mom of three is polling parents, caregivers and professionals about the early years of children’s lives. The U.K.-wide initiative, called the 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives survey, was launched last Tuesday and Kate, 38, promoted it again on Wednesday as she visited LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Preschool in London, where she helped prepare the children’s breakfasts.
There, she said she wanted “to hear society’s views about raising the next generation,” adding, “I’m so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the U.K. have already completed it, and I can’t wait to see the results,” PA Media wire service reported.
The survey is active for a month, and experts from Ipsos Mori will then use the data to formulate a report for Princess Kate and the Royal Foundation. The findings are expected to help guide Kate in her public work in the area for many years ahead.
Palace sources say they don’t have a target number in mind, but are thrilled that so many people have already participated.
“The more people who take part shows there are more people engaging in the conversations across the country,” one source tells PEOPLE. “The more people who are thinking about this issue and talking about it, the better.”
Kate has spent eight years immersing herself in the research and new thinking about the early years of childhood development.
I… still can’t believe that the official story is that Kate spend EIGHT YEARS “immersing” herself in early childhood development and all we got is: A) a five-question trash survey, B) some photo-ops where children are mostly used as props, C) the disturbing sub-argument Kate has consistently made that children’s development and mental & physical health comes down to affluence and two-parent families.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
This survey isn’t geoblocked. Apparently, people can even retake it? And, It got all sorts of press coverage.
And only 100,000 people have filled out the thing? In a week? That’s not great results.
Depending on how advanced the company that set it up is, they can separate results on the back end. Whenever my company sends out employee engagement surveys, we can request only one response per IP address and goetrack on the back end. That being said, that’s an awful lot of work for a five question survey.
100000 peoples not even british…
I believe the U.K. is bigger than England.
across the UK? So no one has told them that anyone in the world can take it? LOL.
This survey is just…..I don’t know, lol. It doesn’t sound like she’s using this as a way to get people’s attention and then going to unveil her initiative. It sounds like this survey IS the initiative, at least at this point. The lines about “using the responses to direct her future work” and such indicate to me that she doesn’t have the next step lined up. For someone who has spent 8 years immersed in the research, shouldn’t she have the next step figured out?
I think it’s unfair to say that she conflates a good childhood with affluence and the presence of two parents. From my understanding, she seems more to be focusing on the importance of early intervention and breaking the cycle between bad childhoods and subsequent bad parenting.
However, I teach in a wealthy area but we have loads of kids who are suffering a crap childhood- they have two parents and loads of cash, but their parents are time poor and their days involve long stretches of indoor wraparound care, poor diets, poor oral health and tech use.
I have loads of criticisms to make about the weird survey, but it’s got me talking and discussing it here and 100,000 other people are doing the same. So, good on her and I hope it’s just the start of something really significant.
So happy about an embarrassingly basic survey that anyone in the world can easily take? Sounds like Kate alright. Half-assed, minimal “effort” with all the focus on PR and keeping up appearances. Of course some will whine about her critics not giving her enough credit, but credit for what exactly? There is absolutely nothing to praise her for.