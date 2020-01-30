Duchess Kate is ‘so happy’ that 100,000 people have taken her dumb survey

As many have pointed out, it really does seem like the Duchess of Cambridge (specifically) has been tasked with doing as many photo-ops as possible with people of color in the wake of Sussexit. Even more specifically, Kate’s been spending a lot of time posing with black and mixed race children. Kensington Palace often sets up events so that Kate will be photographed with kids of all races, but ever since you-know-who left, so many of the kids chosen for Kate’s events and photo-ops are children of color. It’s becoming quite obvious and notable.

Is it possible that it’s especially notable for the past week because of Kate’s Struggle Survey and the half-assed launch of her Early Years initiative? Perhaps. Kate’s done a steady stream of appearances to promote the survey in the past nine days or so, and many of the events have involved various kids’ programs. It’s absolutely a good thing that Kate is highlighting and drawing attention to those programs. But it kind of sucks that the programs are only getting highlighted in association with the Struggle Survey. But good news, the survey is working! Or something.

More than 100,000 people have already answered Kate Middleton’s groundbreaking survey about early childhood — in just one week. The royal mom of three is polling parents, caregivers and professionals about the early years of children’s lives. The U.K.-wide initiative, called the 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives survey, was launched last Tuesday and Kate, 38, promoted it again on Wednesday as she visited LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Preschool in London, where she helped prepare the children’s breakfasts. There, she said she wanted “to hear society’s views about raising the next generation,” adding, “I’m so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the U.K. have already completed it, and I can’t wait to see the results,” PA Media wire service reported. The survey is active for a month, and experts from Ipsos Mori will then use the data to formulate a report for Princess Kate and the Royal Foundation. The findings are expected to help guide Kate in her public work in the area for many years ahead. Palace sources say they don’t have a target number in mind, but are thrilled that so many people have already participated. “The more people who take part shows there are more people engaging in the conversations across the country,” one source tells PEOPLE. “The more people who are thinking about this issue and talking about it, the better.” Kate has spent eight years immersing herself in the research and new thinking about the early years of childhood development.

I… still can’t believe that the official story is that Kate spend EIGHT YEARS “immersing” herself in early childhood development and all we got is: A) a five-question trash survey, B) some photo-ops where children are mostly used as props, C) the disturbing sub-argument Kate has consistently made that children’s development and mental & physical health comes down to affluence and two-parent families.