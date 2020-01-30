Prince Charles & the Queen had an ‘emergency meeting’ about Prince Andrew

To recap, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein were BFFs, and Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell would often arrange for Andrew to be provided with trafficked teenagers to abuse and rape. Andrew and Epstein were still close even after Epstein made a sweetheart deal with the DOJ. When Epstein died in jail last year, the spotlight on Andrew grew even brighter. He thought he could “manage” the scandal by simply giving an interview to the BBC. It was a catastrophe. It was so bad, it arguably did irreparable harm to the monarchy. The Queen spent days covering for Andrew and circling the wagons before Prince Charles ordered his mother to fire Andrew. Andrew still has his ducal title and his HRH title, but he does not have any official or public duties.
Before and after Andrew was sh-tcanned, the Queen has done the most to protect Andrew, her “favorite,” and insulate him from criticism or worse. She clearly wants him “rehabilitated” in the eyes of the British public, and the Queen and Andrew seem to be in agreement that Andrew’s image should be rehabbed in the wake of Sussexit. Her Maj tried it, over and over. And now I think Charles has had enough, because he and his mum are doing an “emergency meeting” about the state of Andrew.
The Queen and Prince Charles held an emergency meeting to discuss scandal-hit Prince Andrew. They took time out from royal estate business at Sandringham to chat about “family matters”.
A royal source said: “Both had hoped the Duke of York could perhaps be rehabilitated back into public life in time but that is now looking increasingly unlikely.”
The news came 24 hours after a US law chief shamed the Duke by revealing the FBI tried to quiz him over Epstein but got “zero co-operation”. Andrew denied that the FBI had approached him, telling friends he was “bewildered” at claims he has refused to co-operate.
A source reportedly close to the Duke said: “The Duke is more than happy to talk to the FBI but he hasn’t been approached by them yet. He is angry about the way this is being portrayed.”
Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
“Both had hoped the Duke of York could perhaps be rehabilitated…” No. The Queen hoped. Charles shut it down. Charles never wanted Andrew rehabilitated. Charles had been pushing Andrew out of public life for years before the Epstein drama reached critical mass last year. My guess is that this “emergency meeting” was Charles once again going to his mother and telling her that she can’t continue to behave this way, that her actions are seriously – and perhaps irreparably – damaging the monarchy.
Something else I’ve been thinking about… the Queen has made THREE huge errors over the course of about five months. The first was the Queen going all-in with Boris Johnson’s fascistic plot. Then the protection of Andrew. Then Sussexit. The palace has tried to argue that Boris Johnson lied to the Queen, that Andrew lied to the Queen, and that the Sussexes surprised the Queen with their announcement. Except none of that was true. So… is anyone in the UK asking the larger questions about the Queen and her merry band of liars, fascists, pedophiles and racists?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
No, they are not. Because she is a little old lady. A sweet grammy.
Wouldn’t hurt a fly. Right?!?
Someday Lizzie will have to own her part in all this… But of course that would be asking too much
I just cant get over how red his face is. I can think of at least three dermatologic procedures to help with that! Why! And andrew’s teeth! Get some dental help. These royals, man. Theyre in rough shape.
If Her Majesty, the Queen is that taken in by people and if she was that shielded by Sussexit/Megxit then she needs to step down. It’s very clear the old girl isn’t running the show anymore or understands how the show works.
My brother doesn’t believe she’ll last 6 months once Phillip kicks off. I can’t say I disagree but I fear the damage it will do to the UK if it ends up being this year or the next. I don’t think the monarchy will survive Charles and William.
@Lurker, I agree with you that QEII no longer understands how the show works.
What I cannot understand is why the future Charles III did nothing to try and “manage” all the negative publicity against Meghan because 80% was false and blatantly made-up for no other reason than to sell newspapers. I always thought Charles was closer to Harry than William.
The Queen should have stepped down when prince Philip did.
Exactly. The idea that she’s determined to spend her whole life as Queen is merely a deep hunger for power and the ultimate privilege, masquerading as duty. I imagine “duty and sacrifice” must be intoxicating, when it involves extreme levels of luxury, being in direct control of the lives of so many people, having a (nominal) say in the affairs of how a country is being run, without the ensuing responsibility, etc. Again, Privilege masquerading as duty.
If she were really thinking selflessly, she would have handed over the mantle to her Son years ago. A man who has clearly spent his whole life preparing for the position and seems perfectly competent to fill the role. My suspicion is that she just can’t imagine herself submitting to anyone else, even if he IS her son.
To be fair, it is pretty difficult to imagine her curtsying to Charles at the Christmas church walk.
It’s somewhat strange that Charles, a man who actually married a teenager, looks like the moral authority here. The British monarchy should just pack up for a year. Stay in their castles and shut up. (I mean, Andy’s vile beyond measure, but “better than Andrew” is a very low bar)
Marrying a teenager who is a legal adult is not in any way comparable to raping a trafficked teenager. And even so, she was 20 when they got married.
I have a 19 year old daughter. She is no more ready to marry a 31 year old play boy now than she was when she was 17. The difference between 17 and 19 is negligible as far as maturity goes. Especially for Diana who was still a virgin with no relationship experience. Yes, Andrew was worse and he deserves to loose his titles because the girl was trafficked but let’s not pretend that Charles and firm didn’t also ruin the life of a young girl.
Well Charles wanted to marry Camilla first.
But once again the Royal forces him to change.
Hmmm…Camilla didn’t really want to marry Charles back then. She married the man she set her cap for and then became the mistress to the POW – while Charles carried on affairs concurrently with other women. If the affair hadn’t been made public, Camilla would probably still be with Parker-Bowles.
I think Camilla would still now prefer to be Mrs. Parker-Bowles AND mistress of the Prince of Wales.
I never thought Charles was be the star of this show…
Hope said meeting involved discussions about HIM no longer using his HRH
But I suppose I’m asking too much from mummy’s favourite
I’ve been really disappointed in her. She can support her son in private all she wants but these pap walks with Andrew just tell me that she doesn’t think what he did was that bad. And that is horrible judgement on her part. I never thought I’d say this but bring on King Charles!
Hopefully Charles talked a lot of sense into her regarding Andrew.
People just don’t want to accept that someone who looks like a sweet little old lady is evil. They need to get over it. It’s the whole “fragile white woman” scenario that we see with Kate as well.
I have thought she was a vile person for years.
She has done her job as queen,but she’s doing so not out of integrity or love for her country or as a humanitarian.I never bought this about her.
She is ridiculously wealthy and believes she and her family are truly,truly above everyone else.I don’t think she cares one bit about what Andrew has been doing,she doesn’t care how H and M were treated,actually I think she’s fine with them being treated despicably-hoped it would take the heat off her favorite child.
I don’t think Diana’s death phased her a bit,she only spoke /acted due to enormous public pressure.
Firmly,I believe that she will do anything to protect her image (its crumbling now), but all I see is a mean old lady who only now listens to Charles because the RF look so bad and she doesn’t want her reign to end and be known as the one whose actions brought on the beginning of the end of the monarchy as we know it.
Let’s not make Charles sound like a hero in all of this. He stood by as Andrew ran around with Epstein for YEARS – it was only when his pedo ways started to make the RF look bad that Charles stepped in.
Charles hoping to rehabilitate Andrew? This is pure science fiction.
No way.
This meeting is about Charles having enough with his brother bs.
I don’t think there is anyone that thinks that the Boris/parliament issue was her fault, or that she should have dealt with it differently. Constitutionally there wasn’t anything she could really do about it and the issue was resolved where it ought to be resolved – in the English Courts – not in the back room of Buck Pal as if it’s 1850.
Correct.
“My guess is that this “emergency meeting” was Charles once again going to his mother and telling her that she can’t continue to behave this way, that her actions are seriously – and perhaps irreparably – damaging the monarchy.”
I’m not entirely sure I buy this. Charles did the pap stroll at Christmas with Andy when he didn’t have to. He might be all in on protecting Andy if he thinks this protection will help the family and protect his ability to become King Charles III.
Also, is it possible these meetings were about dealing with legal fallout from Andrew? The FBI was grumbling about lack of cooperation. I wonder if that’s because they have new evidence?
Or maybe the meeting was about bringing in the York girls instead of Andy?
bringing yorks girls from this time is very bad and many ppl complain about sussex wasting their money , i dont think they will willing give the yorks girls the money as sussex. plus yorks doesnt have a good public imgage and by this scandal no charity wants to associate with the yorks. if any charity associates with then then its very laugable.
i live in the UK and ‘the bigger question’ is I guess ‘can we abolish the monarchy?’ …but genuinely how would that be done? A petition? They don’t get anyone anywhere, people marching in the streets and civil disruption? -those get shut down by police. The XR protests were good for raising the profile but nothing changed after that. I remember the marches against the War in 2003, something like a million people took to the streets and it didn’t change anything either.
I don’t think it’s going anywhere. Trust in politicians’ ability to do anything properly is at an all time low (everywhere, not just in the UK) and besides, no political party or prime minister would want to “own” abolishing the monarchy. It’s 1000 years old, has survived a variety of upheavals, including a civil war, abolishment, re-establishment, and periodic reforms. It’ll continue to be diminished and end up along the lines of a Scandinavian monarchy is my guess.
I had been operating under the assumption that the Queen was the only one who was not distancing herself from Andrew and the rest of the fam were outright disgusted and appalled, not wanting anything to do with him.
Until I read about Andy attending Kate’s birthday celebration! So Meghan & Harry are essentially chased out due to the lack of support from the rf and pedo Andy is celebrating Kate’s bday. Very f’ed up indeed.
The Royals hanging on to Andrew while at the same time Boris capitulates to Huawei’s 5G scam is just shocking. Epstein’s deep mob ties were to the most nefarious Saudi and Russian cartels. That must be where the money came from that he “loaned” Fergie. Now China moves in to corrupt Five Eyes intelligence alliance with a corrupt 5G network. If Charles gives a damn about the UK, Commonwealth and NATO he better make his move soon.
I think part of it is that everything with Sussexit just makes the Andrew situation look that much worse. He’s still HRH, but H&M aren’t using their HRHs anymore? He’s still keeping his space/flat at BP, but H&M reimbursed the gov for the money for the Frogmore renovations? He’s still going to church with the Queen, who did nothing to protect H&M?
At this point there’s really no way to bring Andrew back into the public fold bc it just makes the royal family look like out of touch racists.
QE is 93 years old. I find it interesting that no one is questioning her ability to make sound decisions. She seems to be “easily manipulated” if both Boris and Andrew can pull the wool over her eyes so easily perhaps Queen Granny needs to step aside.
And has anyone told Pedo Andy that the phone works both ways and he could in fact reach out to the FBI himself?? Not that I buy that he hasn’t already been contacted by them. He’s actively dodging their calls.
I live In the UK at the moment and here, everyone from cashiers to TV presenters, all take the “I feel so sorry for the queen” stance. As if all her misfortunes are thrown at her and not actually product of the attitudes within her own “court”. I have asked but no one can explain why a woman who has been previously know as uncaring, cold and calculated (Aberfan disaster, the Lady Diana incidents), whose family was rumored in the past to have nazi-friendly views (Edward and Wallis were said to be sympathisers and who knows what the rest of the family were inclined to), is suddenly touted as a frail and pious individual? (Also, the -allegedly- pedofile son has diplomatic immunity apparantly, she, as monarch, could put a stop to that of she wanted? -anyone with legal/royal knowledge, please explain this to me as I am not entirely sure this info is correct) The usual fallback answer is the “the queen doesn’t explain”…well, The Queen knows what she aligns with, she knows what she is doing, and I do NOT believe she as oblivious and delicate as her royal reporters ( who rely on her and her “court” to be relevant and get paid) paint her to be. She has every right to try to preserve the monarchy at all costs (if I had that level of priviledge, wealth and impunity, would I be any better than her?) but frail/clueless/little granny, she is not.
Emergency meeting????? But…but, I thought the House of Windsor was ‘just fine’. I thought they were surging ahead, led by Keen Katie and her child army of ‘Strategically Placed Black/Brown Children’. They got rid of the Harry and the ‘Black One’ and the child that the royal family did it’s best to pretend didn’t exist and things were great. Okay, they couldn’t break the Queen’s death grip on her sex offender son, but what’s a little child rape compared to the evils of avocado toast and being born bi-racial?