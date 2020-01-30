Prince Charles & the Queen had an ‘emergency meeting’ about Prince Andrew

To recap, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein were BFFs, and Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell would often arrange for Andrew to be provided with trafficked teenagers to abuse and rape. Andrew and Epstein were still close even after Epstein made a sweetheart deal with the DOJ. When Epstein died in jail last year, the spotlight on Andrew grew even brighter. He thought he could “manage” the scandal by simply giving an interview to the BBC. It was a catastrophe. It was so bad, it arguably did irreparable harm to the monarchy. The Queen spent days covering for Andrew and circling the wagons before Prince Charles ordered his mother to fire Andrew. Andrew still has his ducal title and his HRH title, but he does not have any official or public duties.

Before and after Andrew was sh-tcanned, the Queen has done the most to protect Andrew, her “favorite,” and insulate him from criticism or worse. She clearly wants him “rehabilitated” in the eyes of the British public, and the Queen and Andrew seem to be in agreement that Andrew’s image should be rehabbed in the wake of Sussexit. Her Maj tried it, over and over. And now I think Charles has had enough, because he and his mum are doing an “emergency meeting” about the state of Andrew.

The Queen and Prince Charles held an emergency meeting to discuss scandal-hit Prince Andrew. They took time out from royal estate business at Sandringham to chat about “family matters”. A royal source said: “Both had hoped the Duke of York could perhaps be rehabilitated back into public life in time but that is now looking increasingly unlikely.” The news came 24 hours after a US law chief shamed the Duke by revealing the FBI tried to quiz him over Epstein but got “zero co-operation”. Andrew denied that the FBI had approached him, telling friends he was “bewildered” at claims he has refused to co-operate. A source reportedly close to the Duke said: “The Duke is more than happy to talk to the FBI but he hasn’t been approached by them yet. He is angry about the way this is being portrayed.” Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

[From The Sun]

“Both had hoped the Duke of York could perhaps be rehabilitated…” No. The Queen hoped. Charles shut it down. Charles never wanted Andrew rehabilitated. Charles had been pushing Andrew out of public life for years before the Epstein drama reached critical mass last year. My guess is that this “emergency meeting” was Charles once again going to his mother and telling her that she can’t continue to behave this way, that her actions are seriously – and perhaps irreparably – damaging the monarchy.

Something else I’ve been thinking about… the Queen has made THREE huge errors over the course of about five months. The first was the Queen going all-in with Boris Johnson’s fascistic plot. Then the protection of Andrew. Then Sussexit. The palace has tried to argue that Boris Johnson lied to the Queen, that Andrew lied to the Queen, and that the Sussexes surprised the Queen with their announcement. Except none of that was true. So… is anyone in the UK asking the larger questions about the Queen and her merry band of liars, fascists, pedophiles and racists?