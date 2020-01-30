“Ciara is pregnant with her third child, second by husband Russell Wilson” links

Ciara is pregnant & expecting her second child with Russell Wilson (she also has a son from a previous relationship). [JustJared]
I listened to “Dinosaurs in Love” and I felt like crying. [Pajiba]
Ryan Reynolds is giving away three months of cell service.[Seriously OMG]
Netflix hopes One Piece is their next big franchise. [The Blemish]
Billie Eilish will perform at the Oscars. [LaineyGossip]
These are some lovely photos of Matt Bomer. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Octomom’s eight kids have turned 11 years old, whew. [Dlisted]
Did Kim Kardashian send herself the Ivy Park collection? LMAO. [Jezebel]
Holy hell, Margot Robbie! Please get a new stylist! [GFY]
That’s an adorable way to announce!
Wow and she looks like she’s fairly far along as well so they kept this under wraps for awhile. Congrats to them both! That’s a beautiful photo.
Oh man I heard Dinosaurs in love yesterday … I was so sad afterwards
That is a dope pic ! Congrats !
Wow, what a photo!
There’s probably a ton of instagram “influencers” kicking themselves that they didn’t do that kind of announcement, LOL.
Compared to her awful premiere outfit, Margot’s look in that link is fine. So pretty and talented, such odd fashion choices.