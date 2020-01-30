“Ciara is pregnant with her third child, second by husband Russell Wilson” links
  • January 30, 2020

  • By Kaiser
Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson

Ciara is pregnant & expecting her second child with Russell Wilson (she also has a son from a previous relationship). [JustJared]
I listened to “Dinosaurs in Love” and I felt like crying. [Pajiba]
Ryan Reynolds is giving away three months of cell service.[Seriously OMG]
Netflix hopes One Piece is their next big franchise. [The Blemish]
Billie Eilish will perform at the Oscars. [LaineyGossip]
These are some lovely photos of Matt Bomer. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Octomom’s eight kids have turned 11 years old, whew. [Dlisted]
Did Kim Kardashian send herself the Ivy Park collection? LMAO. [Jezebel]
Holy hell, Margot Robbie! Please get a new stylist! [GFY]

  1. Bebe says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    That’s an adorable way to announce!

  2. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Wow and she looks like she’s fairly far along as well so they kept this under wraps for awhile. Congrats to them both! That’s a beautiful photo.

  3. Snazzy says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Oh man I heard Dinosaurs in love yesterday … I was so sad afterwards

  4. ME says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    That is a dope pic ! Congrats !

  5. lucy2 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    Wow, what a photo!
    There’s probably a ton of instagram “influencers” kicking themselves that they didn’t do that kind of announcement, LOL.

    Compared to her awful premiere outfit, Margot’s look in that link is fine. So pretty and talented, such odd fashion choices.

