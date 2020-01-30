“Ciara is pregnant with her third child, second by husband Russell Wilson” links

Ciara is pregnant & expecting her second child with Russell Wilson (she also has a son from a previous relationship). [JustJared]

I listened to “Dinosaurs in Love” and I felt like crying. [Pajiba]

Ryan Reynolds is giving away three months of cell service.[Seriously OMG]

Netflix hopes One Piece is their next big franchise. [The Blemish]

Billie Eilish will perform at the Oscars. [LaineyGossip]

These are some lovely photos of Matt Bomer. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Octomom’s eight kids have turned 11 years old, whew. [Dlisted]

Did Kim Kardashian send herself the Ivy Park collection? LMAO. [Jezebel]

Holy hell, Margot Robbie! Please get a new stylist! [GFY]

Embed from Getty Images